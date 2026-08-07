Here's the live share price of Ambassador Intra Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ambassador Intra Holdings
|9.30
|21.50
|-23.31
|-27.62
|-26.11
|6.53
|10.08
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ambassador Intra Holdings has declined 26.11% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambassador Intra Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.96
|33.83
|10
|33.21
|33.36
|20
|31.43
|33.09
|50
|37.22
|35.19
|100
|40.06
|36.88
|200
|37.03
|35.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ambassador Intra Holdings saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Ambassador Intra - Unaudited Standalone Financial Result Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Ambassador Intra - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 06Th August, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Ambassador Intra - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation To Consider And Evaluate Proposal For Raising Of Fun
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Ambassador Intra - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 06Th August, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Ambassador Intra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1982PLC009258 and registration number is 009258. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambassador Intra Holdings is ₹36.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ambassador Intra Holdings is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ambassador Intra Holdings is ₹7.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambassador Intra Holdings are ₹36.45 and ₹33.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambassador Intra Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambassador Intra Holdings is ₹50.36 and 52-week low of Ambassador Intra Holdings is ₹27.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ambassador Intra Holdings has shown returns of 3.02% over the past day, 21.5% for the past month, -23.31% over 3 months, -26.11% over 1 year, 6.53% across 3 years, and 10.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambassador Intra Holdings are -132.55 and 1.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global