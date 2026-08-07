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Ambassador Intra Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMBASSADOR INTRA HOLDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Ambassador Intra Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.45 Closed
3.02₹ 1.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ambassador Intra Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.62₹36.45
₹36.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.10₹50.36
₹36.45
Open Price
₹34.10
Prev. Close
₹35.38
Volume
8,025

Source: Dion Global

Ambassador Intra Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ambassador Intra Holdings		9.3021.50-23.31-27.62-26.116.5310.08
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ambassador Intra Holdings has declined 26.11% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambassador Intra Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Ambassador Intra Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ambassador Intra Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.9633.83
1033.2133.36
2031.4333.09
5037.2235.19
10040.0636.88
20037.0335.77

Source: Dion Global

Ambassador Intra Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ambassador Intra Holdings saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ambassador Intra Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTAmbassador Intra - Unaudited Standalone Financial Result Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTAmbassador Intra - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 06Th August, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTAmbassador Intra - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation To Consider And Evaluate Proposal For Raising Of Fun
Aug 03, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTAmbassador Intra - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 06Th August, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTAmbassador Intra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Ambassador Intra Holdings

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1982PLC009258 and registration number is 009258. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Singh Thakur
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilipbhai Baldevbhai Patel
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Durgesh Pandey
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Juhi Sawajani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Avani Ashwinkumar Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Ambassador Intra Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of Ambassador Intra Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambassador Intra Holdings is ₹36.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ambassador Intra Holdings?

The Ambassador Intra Holdings is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambassador Intra Holdings?

The market cap of Ambassador Intra Holdings is ₹7.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambassador Intra Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambassador Intra Holdings are ₹36.45 and ₹33.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambassador Intra Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambassador Intra Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambassador Intra Holdings is ₹50.36 and 52-week low of Ambassador Intra Holdings is ₹27.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ambassador Intra Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ambassador Intra Holdings has shown returns of 3.02% over the past day, 21.5% for the past month, -23.31% over 3 months, -26.11% over 1 year, 6.53% across 3 years, and 10.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambassador Intra Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambassador Intra Holdings are -132.55 and 1.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ambassador Intra Holdings News

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