Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.00
|-5.37
|-18.49
|-30.41
|-24.92
|117.45
|117.45
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1982PLC009258 and registration number is 009258. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is ₹5.97 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is 620.22 and PB ratio of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is 1.88 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is ₹28.53 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is ₹43.05 and 52-week low of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is ₹28.53 as on Aug 30, 2023.