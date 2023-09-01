Follow Us

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. Share Price

AMBASSADOR INTRA HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.53 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.53₹28.53
₹28.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.53₹43.05
₹28.53
Open Price
₹28.53
Prev. Close
₹28.53
Volume
0

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.53
  • R228.53
  • R328.53
  • Pivot
    28.53
  • S128.53
  • S228.53
  • S328.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.6130.09
  • 1031.8430.68
  • 2030.7431.61
  • 5028.331.38
  • 10017.9928.22
  • 2008.990

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.00-5.37-18.49-30.41-24.92117.45117.45
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd.

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1982PLC009258 and registration number is 009258. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Siddartha Ajmera
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atmaram Ramchandra Didwania
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Azhar Ali
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Ram Bahadur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is ₹5.97 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is 620.22 and PB ratio of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is 1.88 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is ₹28.53 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is ₹43.05 and 52-week low of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is ₹28.53 as on Aug 30, 2023.

