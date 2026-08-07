What is the share price of Ambassador Intra Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambassador Intra Holdings is ₹36.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Ambassador Intra Holdings? The Ambassador Intra Holdings is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambassador Intra Holdings? The market cap of Ambassador Intra Holdings is ₹7.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambassador Intra Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambassador Intra Holdings are ₹36.45 and ₹33.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambassador Intra Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambassador Intra Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambassador Intra Holdings is ₹50.36 and 52-week low of Ambassador Intra Holdings is ₹27.10 as on .

How has the Ambassador Intra Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The Ambassador Intra Holdings has shown returns of 3.02% over the past day, 21.5% for the past month, -23.31% over 3 months, -26.11% over 1 year, 6.53% across 3 years, and 10.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambassador Intra Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambassador Intra Holdings are -132.55 and 1.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global