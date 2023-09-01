What is the Market Cap of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd.? The market cap of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is ₹5.97 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is 620.22 and PB ratio of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is 1.88 as on .

What is the share price of Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd. is ₹28.53 as on .