Here's the live share price of Ambani Orgochem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ambani Orgochem has gained 22.53% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 25.07%.
Ambani Orgochem’s current P/E of 88.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ambani Orgochem
|0
|31.57
|30.19
|-4.84
|25.07
|22.98
|22.53
|BASF India
|1.67
|-4.53
|-12.08
|-23.12
|-18.31
|16.07
|10.30
|Fine Organic Industries
|-8.31
|-1.19
|1.02
|-8.15
|23.56
|-0.29
|13.46
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|-3.90
|-11.18
|-13.30
|-31.82
|-9.19
|-16.91
|-7.05
|Balaji Amines
|-1.40
|-6.52
|-6.35
|-30.07
|-16.74
|-21.23
|-10.36
|Foseco India
|13.51
|17.55
|4.29
|-15.08
|59.05
|32.81
|33.89
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-8.11
|-17.21
|-30.92
|-44.00
|-28.58
|-22.46
|-5.86
|J G Chemicals
|1.24
|11.28
|-3.98
|-20.89
|23.37
|26.20
|14.98
|Godavari Biorefineries
|2.13
|13.29
|16.12
|-2.53
|82.13
|-6.70
|-4.08
|Oriental Aromatics
|-6.30
|-11.71
|-15.59
|-24.21
|-4.32
|-10.22
|-16.22
|Fairchem Organics
|2.31
|-8.63
|-13.05
|-25.92
|-29.40
|-15.08
|-3.04
|Indo Amines
|-3.67
|-9.97
|-11.42
|-28.64
|-6.57
|6.47
|-1.51
|Valiant Organics
|-6.00
|-6.43
|-11.91
|-33.86
|-11.96
|-18.22
|-29.01
|Shri Ahimsa Naturals
|1.42
|-4.42
|-10.33
|7.35
|57.99
|16.47
|9.58
|GFL
|-4.82
|-8.42
|-25.92
|-26.63
|-23.28
|-9.49
|-14.10
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-4.65
|-5.89
|-16.12
|-31.89
|-7.06
|-16.78
|9.03
|Mangalam Organics
|-1.85
|-11.17
|-14.61
|-28.11
|5.75
|-0.31
|-14.66
|Jocil
|-2.90
|0.82
|-15.47
|-20.75
|-14.34
|-8.23
|-4.28
|Sanginita Chemicals
|-7.15
|21.93
|32.45
|40.15
|33.23
|-9.13
|-9.90
Over the last one year, Ambani Orgochem has gained 25.07% compared to peers like BASF India (-18.31%), Fine Organic Industries (23.56%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-9.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambani Orgochem has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (10.30%) and Fine Organic Industries (13.46%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|124.31
|128.61
|10
|114.35
|121.54
|20
|108.93
|116.56
|50
|118.22
|115.63
|100
|117.42
|115.41
|200
|111.55
|114.25
In the latest quarter, Ambani Orgochem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ambani Orgochem fact sheet for more information
Ambani Orgochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24220MH1985PLC036774 and registration number is 036774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 192.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambani Orgochem is ₹136.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ambani Orgochem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ambani Orgochem is ₹99.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambani Orgochem are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambani Orgochem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambani Orgochem is ₹143.65 and 52-week low of Ambani Orgochem is ₹94.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ambani Orgochem has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 31.57% for the past month, 30.19% over 3 months, 25.07% over 1 year, 22.98% across 3 years, and 22.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambani Orgochem are 88.54 and 2.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.