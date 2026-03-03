Facebook Pixel Code
Ambani Orgochem Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMBANI ORGOCHEM

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Ambani Orgochem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹136.70 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ambani Orgochem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹136.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹94.90₹143.65
₹136.70
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹136.70

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ambani Orgochem has gained 22.53% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 25.07%.

Ambani Orgochem’s current P/E of 88.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ambani Orgochem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ambani Orgochem		031.5730.19-4.8425.0722.9822.53
BASF India		1.67-4.53-12.08-23.12-18.3116.0710.30
Fine Organic Industries		-8.31-1.191.02-8.1523.56-0.2913.46
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		-3.90-11.18-13.30-31.82-9.19-16.91-7.05
Balaji Amines		-1.40-6.52-6.35-30.07-16.74-21.23-10.36
Foseco India		13.5117.554.29-15.0859.0532.8133.89
Laxmi Organic Industries		-8.11-17.21-30.92-44.00-28.58-22.46-5.86
J G Chemicals		1.2411.28-3.98-20.8923.3726.2014.98
Godavari Biorefineries		2.1313.2916.12-2.5382.13-6.70-4.08
Oriental Aromatics		-6.30-11.71-15.59-24.21-4.32-10.22-16.22
Fairchem Organics		2.31-8.63-13.05-25.92-29.40-15.08-3.04
Indo Amines		-3.67-9.97-11.42-28.64-6.576.47-1.51
Valiant Organics		-6.00-6.43-11.91-33.86-11.96-18.22-29.01
Shri Ahimsa Naturals		1.42-4.42-10.337.3557.9916.479.58
GFL		-4.82-8.42-25.92-26.63-23.28-9.49-14.10
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-4.65-5.89-16.12-31.89-7.06-16.789.03
Mangalam Organics		-1.85-11.17-14.61-28.115.75-0.31-14.66
Jocil		-2.900.82-15.47-20.75-14.34-8.23-4.28
Sanginita Chemicals		-7.1521.9332.4540.1533.23-9.13-9.90

Over the last one year, Ambani Orgochem has gained 25.07% compared to peers like BASF India (-18.31%), Fine Organic Industries (23.56%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-9.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambani Orgochem has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (10.30%) and Fine Organic Industries (13.46%).

Ambani Orgochem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ambani Orgochem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5124.31128.61
10114.35121.54
20108.93116.56
50118.22115.63
100117.42115.41
200111.55114.25

Ambani Orgochem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ambani Orgochem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ambani Orgochem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ambani Orgochem fact sheet for more information

About Ambani Orgochem

Ambani Orgochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24220MH1985PLC036774 and registration number is 036774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 192.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mrs. Apooni R Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rakesh H Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Jitendra Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Neerajkumar A Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay N Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Prakash A Mahanwar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Ambani Orgochem Share Price

What is the share price of Ambani Orgochem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambani Orgochem is ₹136.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ambani Orgochem?

The Ambani Orgochem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambani Orgochem?

The market cap of Ambani Orgochem is ₹99.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambani Orgochem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambani Orgochem are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambani Orgochem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambani Orgochem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambani Orgochem is ₹143.65 and 52-week low of Ambani Orgochem is ₹94.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ambani Orgochem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ambani Orgochem has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 31.57% for the past month, 30.19% over 3 months, 25.07% over 1 year, 22.98% across 3 years, and 22.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambani Orgochem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambani Orgochem are 88.54 and 2.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ambani Orgochem News

