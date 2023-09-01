Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.03
|19.59
|7.01
|97.28
|75.97
|186.28
|117.55
|6.26
|6.73
|6.78
|3.67
|-20.88
|91.40
|331.84
|7.33
|1.97
|0.70
|-0.80
|-17.62
|96.40
|856.12
|5.01
|-5.20
|4.22
|12.92
|-19.96
|77.34
|34.54
|12.80
|10.09
|16.19
|13.55
|-10.12
|80.85
|80.85
|4.87
|1.26
|5.40
|1.71
|-36.02
|165.99
|286.66
|-0.10
|11.23
|6.26
|29.91
|35.16
|35.16
|35.16
|3.03
|8.48
|27.03
|54.35
|97.89
|188.99
|114.04
|6.44
|-5.07
|-13.84
|20.38
|-43.26
|76.09
|76.09
|9.31
|-7.35
|-18.68
|23.22
|-16.71
|-65.77
|-65.77
|-0.77
|-13.40
|10.19
|12.81
|-23.78
|27.62
|100.80
|-4.92
|17.33
|51.06
|43.27
|21.32
|-39.15
|-39.15
|3.52
|52.18
|50.27
|38.25
|16.95
|-8.36
|-89.91
|10.32
|-3.55
|1.29
|31.42
|-12.99
|382.05
|379.86
|6.24
|0.94
|-2.63
|22.52
|-22.21
|4.41
|4.41
|-2.45
|-15.77
|-7.99
|-4.95
|-30.90
|-56.95
|-56.95
|13.59
|-2.80
|-1.78
|30.67
|7.98
|245.40
|8.44
|1.92
|-4.25
|6.98
|12.71
|-0.93
|1.40
|35.71
|6.99
|17.46
|23.68
|11.56
|-13.11
|-68.84
|-74.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Ambani Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24220MH1985PLC036774 and registration number is 036774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 126.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ambani Organics Ltd. is ₹96.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ambani Organics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ambani Organics Ltd. is 2.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambani Organics Ltd. is ₹145.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambani Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambani Organics Ltd. is ₹175.50 and 52-week low of Ambani Organics Ltd. is ₹70.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.