Ambani Organics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMBANI ORGANICS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹145.00 Closed
-4.61-7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ambani Organics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹144.40₹145.00
₹145.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.00₹175.50
₹145.00
Open Price
₹145.00
Prev. Close
₹152.00
Volume
6,000

Ambani Organics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1145.2
  • R2145.4
  • R3145.8
  • Pivot
    144.8
  • S1144.6
  • S2144.2
  • S3144

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 584.13152.91
  • 1091.9146.47
  • 2099.55140.53
  • 50100.22132.16
  • 10089.32120.24
  • 20078.02102.62

Ambani Organics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96

Ambani Organics Ltd. Share Holdings

Ambani Organics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
20 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
19 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Ambani Organics Ltd.

Ambani Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24220MH1985PLC036774 and registration number is 036774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 126.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Apooni Rakesh Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Hasmukhlal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilipkumar Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad P Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Natwarlal Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Prakash Anna Mahanwar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ambani Organics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ambani Organics Ltd.?

The market cap of Ambani Organics Ltd. is ₹96.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ambani Organics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ambani Organics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ambani Organics Ltd. is 2.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ambani Organics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambani Organics Ltd. is ₹145.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambani Organics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambani Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambani Organics Ltd. is ₹175.50 and 52-week low of Ambani Organics Ltd. is ₹70.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

