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Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMBALAL SARABHAI ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.08 Closed
7.17₹ 3.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.30₹47.39
₹47.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.12₹45.50
₹47.08
Open Price
₹44.33
Prev. Close
₹43.93
Volume
1,61,643

Source: Dion Global

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises		35.0246.9948.1072.2054.4116.208.58
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises has gained 54.41% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.5439.11
1032.836.45
2032.0334.46
5032.6532.96
10031.0931.89
20029.9431.96

Source: Dion Global

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 68.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTAmbalal Sarabhai - Clarification On Price Movement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTAmbalal Sarabhai - Clarification Sought from Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd
Aug 05, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTAmbalal Sarabhai - Plant Visit Updates
Aug 05, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTAmbalal Sarabhai - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidate Financial Results Of The Com
Jul 31, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTAmbalal Sarabhai - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1978PLC003159 and registration number is 003159. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 76.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kartikeya V Sarabhai
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mohal K Sarabhai
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Chaula M Shastri
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Pushpa Robin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayur Swadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyen Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brijesh Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govindprasad Namdeo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Mayor
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Bharatendu Jani
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Hathi
    Director Emeritus
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar Bohra
    Director Emeritus

FAQs on Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises is ₹47.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises?

The Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises?

The market cap of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises is ₹360.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises are ₹47.39 and ₹44.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises is ₹45.50 and 52-week low of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises is ₹23.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises has shown returns of 7.17% over the past day, 46.99% for the past month, 48.1% over 3 months, 54.41% over 1 year, 16.2% across 3 years, and 8.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises are 20.27 and 2.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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