Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMBALAL SARABHAI ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹32.64 Closed
0.090.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.00₹33.90
₹32.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.04₹34.27
₹32.64
Open Price
₹33.00
Prev. Close
₹32.61
Volume
3,09,776

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.6
  • R234.7
  • R335.5
  • Pivot
    32.8
  • S131.7
  • S230.9
  • S329.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.3931.81
  • 1029.6430.95
  • 2029.7430.07
  • 5029.8728.73
  • 10030.5427.36
  • 20032.7126.98

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.3410.2754.9136.1712.7555.4398.18
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd.

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1978PLC003159 and registration number is 003159. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 76.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kartikeya V Sarabhai
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Anil H Parekh
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Chaula Shastri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashwin P Hathi
    Director
  • Mr. Mayur K Swadia
    Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar B Bohra
    Director

FAQs on Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. is ₹250.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. is 204.0 and PB ratio of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. is 6.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. is ₹32.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. is ₹34.27 and 52-week low of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. is ₹20.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data