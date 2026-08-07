What is the share price of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises is ₹47.08 as on .

What kind of stock is Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises? The Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises? The market cap of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises is ₹360.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises are ₹47.39 and ₹44.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises is ₹45.50 and 52-week low of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises is ₹23.12 as on .

How has the Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises has shown returns of 7.17% over the past day, 46.99% for the past month, 48.1% over 3 months, 54.41% over 1 year, 16.2% across 3 years, and 8.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises are 20.27 and 2.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global