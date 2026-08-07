Here's the live share price of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises
|35.02
|46.99
|48.10
|72.20
|54.41
|16.20
|8.58
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises has gained 54.41% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.54
|39.11
|10
|32.8
|36.45
|20
|32.03
|34.46
|50
|32.65
|32.96
|100
|31.09
|31.89
|200
|29.94
|31.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 68.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Ambalal Sarabhai - Clarification On Price Movement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Ambalal Sarabhai - Clarification Sought from Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Ambalal Sarabhai - Plant Visit Updates
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Ambalal Sarabhai - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidate Financial Results Of The Com
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Ambalal Sarabhai - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1978PLC003159 and registration number is 003159. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 76.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises is ₹47.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises is ₹360.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises are ₹47.39 and ₹44.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises is ₹45.50 and 52-week low of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises is ₹23.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises has shown returns of 7.17% over the past day, 46.99% for the past month, 48.1% over 3 months, 54.41% over 1 year, 16.2% across 3 years, and 8.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises are 20.27 and 2.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global