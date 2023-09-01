Follow Us

Amba Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMBA ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹86.35 Closed
2.742.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Amba Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.99₹88.00
₹86.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.40₹103.00
₹86.35
Open Price
₹84.99
Prev. Close
₹84.05
Volume
16,177

Amba Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R187.9
  • R289.46
  • R390.91
  • Pivot
    86.45
  • S184.89
  • S283.44
  • S381.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 554.5584.54
  • 1053.7685.3
  • 2053.885.56
  • 5058.9181.43
  • 10067.6174.59
  • 20065.5867.45

Amba Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.12-5.7534.1764.8838.05733.49126.05
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.524.039.2837.8887.051,866.82622.68
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Amba Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Amba Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Amba Enterprises Ltd.

Amba Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999PN1992PLC198612 and registration number is 067004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ketan Harilal Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Satish Khandre
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhir Haresh Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhirendra Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Mohan Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Amba Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amba Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Amba Enterprises Ltd. is ₹109.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amba Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amba Enterprises Ltd. is 22.05 and PB ratio of Amba Enterprises Ltd. is 3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amba Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amba Enterprises Ltd. is ₹86.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amba Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amba Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amba Enterprises Ltd. is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of Amba Enterprises Ltd. is ₹40.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

