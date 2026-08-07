Here's the live share price of Amba Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amba Enterprises
|2.13
|-8.44
|-11.91
|-23.13
|-20.84
|8.89
|36.28
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amba Enterprises has declined 20.84% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Amba Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|110.43
|110.97
|10
|110.94
|111.25
|20
|113.17
|112.7
|50
|115.9
|116.36
|100
|120.31
|122.37
|200
|138.39
|133.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amba Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Amba Enterprises - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Amba Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Amba Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company F
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:46 PM IST IST
|Amba Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Amba Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Amba Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999PN1992PLC198612 and registration number is 067004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 389.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amba Enterprises is ₹112.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amba Enterprises is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amba Enterprises is ₹142.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amba Enterprises are ₹116.70 and ₹109.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amba Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amba Enterprises is ₹178.00 and 52-week low of Amba Enterprises is ₹94.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amba Enterprises has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, -8.44% for the past month, -11.91% over 3 months, -20.84% over 1 year, 8.89% across 3 years, and 36.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amba Enterprises are 17.48 and 2.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.
Source: Dion Global