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Amba Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMBA ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Amba Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹112.80 Closed
0.31₹ 0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amba Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.10₹116.70
₹112.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹94.00₹178.00
₹112.80
Open Price
₹116.70
Prev. Close
₹112.45
Volume
5,970

Source: Dion Global

Amba Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amba Enterprises		2.13-8.44-11.91-23.13-20.848.8936.28
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amba Enterprises has declined 20.84% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Amba Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Amba Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amba Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5110.43110.97
10110.94111.25
20113.17112.7
50115.9116.36
100120.31122.37
200138.39133.29

Source: Dion Global

Amba Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amba Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Amba Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTAmba Enterprises - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,2026
Aug 07, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTAmba Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTAmba Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company F
Jul 13, 2026, 04:46 PM IST ISTAmba Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTAmba Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Amba Enterprises

Amba Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999PN1992PLC198612 and registration number is 067004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 389.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ketan Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Bhise
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Dhruvi Sanghvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhirendra Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Darshan Sanghavi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Amba Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Amba Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amba Enterprises is ₹112.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amba Enterprises?

The Amba Enterprises is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amba Enterprises?

The market cap of Amba Enterprises is ₹142.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amba Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amba Enterprises are ₹116.70 and ₹109.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amba Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amba Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amba Enterprises is ₹178.00 and 52-week low of Amba Enterprises is ₹94.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Amba Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amba Enterprises has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, -8.44% for the past month, -11.91% over 3 months, -20.84% over 1 year, 8.89% across 3 years, and 36.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amba Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amba Enterprises are 17.48 and 2.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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