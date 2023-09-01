What is the Market Cap of Amba Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of Amba Enterprises Ltd. is ₹109.32 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amba Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of Amba Enterprises Ltd. is 22.05 and PB ratio of Amba Enterprises Ltd. is 3.65 as on .

What is the share price of Amba Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amba Enterprises Ltd. is ₹86.35 as on .