Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.12
|-5.75
|34.17
|64.88
|38.05
|733.49
|126.05
|1.17
|-5.06
|8.81
|29.55
|25.95
|354.25
|228.79
|5.64
|4.70
|3.84
|13.89
|-0.12
|122.53
|93.32
|1.52
|4.03
|9.28
|37.88
|87.05
|1,866.82
|622.68
|0.75
|4.01
|10.87
|-1.91
|-24.81
|13.73
|21.74
|-0.03
|10.83
|24.29
|26.04
|36.94
|86.03
|43.22
|4.44
|24.71
|40.84
|115.39
|143.97
|312.35
|227.63
|0.58
|1.30
|-2.51
|-14.71
|-8.34
|17.13
|37.85
|0.60
|-9.05
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|4.36
|5.10
|29.85
|60.13
|57.25
|92.91
|-11.00
|8.91
|14.53
|147.71
|170.49
|225.12
|576.20
|192.10
|16.78
|27.32
|34.11
|23.50
|7.07
|98.64
|34.42
|-2.83
|-3.80
|61.83
|87.08
|70.37
|305.88
|159.09
|4.47
|74.42
|174.80
|173.54
|347.62
|347.62
|347.62
|-1.89
|-1.63
|-0.54
|61.15
|154.86
|833.84
|393.36
|0.21
|16.47
|19.37
|55.72
|69.21
|303.28
|146.73
|-0.10
|-5.16
|27.14
|15.33
|-18.81
|247.09
|203.62
|3.65
|-20.09
|41.86
|510.76
|639.37
|3,591.78
|2,350.00
|2.92
|15.11
|37.74
|51.30
|35.75
|521.66
|189.67
|35.29
|19.51
|36.24
|44.00
|123.15
|153.12
|153.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Amba Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999PN1992PLC198612 and registration number is 067004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Amba Enterprises Ltd. is ₹109.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Amba Enterprises Ltd. is 22.05 and PB ratio of Amba Enterprises Ltd. is 3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amba Enterprises Ltd. is ₹86.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amba Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amba Enterprises Ltd. is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of Amba Enterprises Ltd. is ₹40.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.