What is the share price of Amba Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amba Enterprises is ₹112.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Amba Enterprises? The Amba Enterprises is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amba Enterprises? The market cap of Amba Enterprises is ₹142.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amba Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amba Enterprises are ₹116.70 and ₹109.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amba Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amba Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amba Enterprises is ₹178.00 and 52-week low of Amba Enterprises is ₹94.00 as on .

How has the Amba Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Amba Enterprises has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, -8.44% for the past month, -11.91% over 3 months, -20.84% over 1 year, 8.89% across 3 years, and 36.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amba Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amba Enterprises are 17.48 and 2.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global