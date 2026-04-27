Amba Auto Sales and Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U47594KA2005PLC035690 and registration number is 035690. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.