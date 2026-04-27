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Amba Auto Sales and Services Share Price

Sector
Automobiles

Amba Auto Sales and Services has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Apr 27, 2026 and will close on Apr 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 130.00-135.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Amba Auto Sales and Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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Amba Auto Sales and Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bajaj Auto		-2.025.830.885.2819.1930.2720.69
Eicher Motors		-1.081.7-0.742.9727.5530.7324.58
TVS Motor Company		-6.63-1.55-2.24-4.1727.446.8444.55
Hero MotoCorp		-5.14-6.2-7.78-12.1327.3625.6511.61
Ola Electric Mobility		-12.325013.47-30.75-28.22-26.79-17.06
Atul Auto		6.8220.0628.31.170.766.6424.52
Tunwal E-Motors		-6.845.24.67-1.10.48-19.81-12.41
Delta Autocorp		-8.3829.8420-23.37-33.24-35.01-22.79
Victory Electric Vehicles International		-7.9512.5-29.57-50.53-50.53-20.91-13.13
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About Amba Auto Sales and Services

Amba Auto Sales and Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U47594KA2005PLC035690 and registration number is 035690. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Lohia
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Lohia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikash Kumar Lohia
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Mudra Sachin Kansal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neetu Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Raina Singh
    Independent Director

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