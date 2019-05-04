Amazon shares jump after “idiot” Warren Buffet reveals Berkshire Hathaway stake in Jeff Bezos’ e-retail behemoth

Famed billionaire investor and Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffet has long been an Amazon fanboy for how the company has dominated the online retail market and its founder Jeff Bezos' business acumen even as he thinks he is an "idiot" for not buying shares in Amazon. \u201cYeah, I\u2019ve been a fan, and I\u2019ve been an idiot for not buying\u201d Amazon shares, Warren Buffett told CNBC Thursday. While Warren Buffet hasn't done so, Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. Warren Buffet said that one of the money managers at the company has bought some shares in the e-retail company. Warren Buffet revealing Berkshire Hathaway's stake in Amazon pushed its stock on Nasdaq. It went up 2.5 per cent in Friday's premarket and closed at $1,962.46 a share, up 3.24 per cent, as per stock market news portal MarketWatch. However, this isn't the first time that Warren Buffet has expressed his inability to understand Amazon's potential. Warren Buffet had told CNBC in 2017 that because of his \u201cstupidity\u201d he couldn't see Amazon\u2019s potential. \u201cI was impressed by Jeff Bezos early, I never thought he\u2019d pull off what he did, on the scale of what\u2019s happened." Amazon\u2019s market value stood at $935 billion as of Thursday\u2019s stock market close. Warren Buffet hosted Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska to answer shareholder questions for more than five hours. Amazon had reported a record $3.6 billion in profit for the first quarter of 2019 that more than doubled from $1.6 billion for the same period in the previous year. This was the sixth straight quarter for Amazon to top $1 billion\u00a0in profits.\u00a0Amazon Web Services, which leads the cloud computing market globally, saw its sales increase 41% from the previous year to $7.7 billion. In India, Amazon's revenue went up by 54 per cent to Rs 5,018 crore in FY18 from \u20b93,257 crore in the previous year, as per regulatory filings sourced by business signals platform Paper.vc. However, its net loss also went up to Rs 6,287 crore from Rs 4,831 crore in FY17.