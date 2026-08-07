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Amarjothi Spinning Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMARJOTHI SPINNING MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Amarjothi Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹162.10 Closed
-2.96₹ -4.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amarjothi Spinning Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹162.00₹169.75
₹162.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹113.10₹189.95
₹162.10
Open Price
₹162.05
Prev. Close
₹167.05
Volume
2,536

Source: Dion Global

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amarjothi Spinning Mills		-6.4415.068.36-4.17-3-3.36
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.226.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.64.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.7974.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.4-3.46-11.71-5.4-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.4-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.4-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.6
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.834.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.131.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.1-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amarjothi Spinning Mills has declined 4.17% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Amarjothi Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5170.58169.47
10174.44171.18
20172.79171.21
50166.88166.06
100152.49158.98
200147.73155.87

Source: Dion Global

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amarjothi Spinning Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Amarjothi Spinning Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTAmarjothi Spinning - Weblink Letter To The Shareholders Of The Company
Jul 31, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTAmarjothi Spinning - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTAmarjothi Spinning - Notice Of 38Th Shareholders Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTAmarjothi Spinning - Regulation 13(3) 30.06.2026
Jul 27, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTAmarjothi Spinning - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Amarjothi Spinning Mills

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1987PLC002090 and registration number is 002090. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 206.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Premchander
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Jaichander
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M Moorthi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. N Radhakrishnan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Iswariya Sidharthan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Ramasamy Priyanka
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Megala
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Krishnan Kaviyas
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Amarjothi Spinning Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Amarjothi Spinning Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amarjothi Spinning Mills is ₹162.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amarjothi Spinning Mills?

The Amarjothi Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amarjothi Spinning Mills?

The market cap of Amarjothi Spinning Mills is ₹109.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amarjothi Spinning Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amarjothi Spinning Mills are ₹169.75 and ₹162.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amarjothi Spinning Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amarjothi Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amarjothi Spinning Mills is ₹189.95 and 52-week low of Amarjothi Spinning Mills is ₹113.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Amarjothi Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amarjothi Spinning Mills has shown returns of -2.96% over the past day, 1.0% for the past month, 5.06% over 3 months, -4.17% over 1 year, -3.0% across 3 years, and -3.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amarjothi Spinning Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amarjothi Spinning Mills are 8.50 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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