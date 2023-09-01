What is the Market Cap of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹115.69 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. is 12.34 and PB ratio of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. is 0.66 as on .

What is the share price of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹171.40 as on .