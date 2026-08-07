Here's the live share price of Amarjothi Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amarjothi Spinning Mills
|-6.44
|1
|5.06
|8.36
|-4.17
|-3
|-3.36
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.2
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.6
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.4
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.4
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.4
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.4
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.6
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.8
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.1
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.1
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amarjothi Spinning Mills has declined 4.17% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Amarjothi Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|170.58
|169.47
|10
|174.44
|171.18
|20
|172.79
|171.21
|50
|166.88
|166.06
|100
|152.49
|158.98
|200
|147.73
|155.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amarjothi Spinning Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Amarjothi Spinning - Weblink Letter To The Shareholders Of The Company
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Amarjothi Spinning - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Amarjothi Spinning - Notice Of 38Th Shareholders Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Amarjothi Spinning - Regulation 13(3) 30.06.2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Amarjothi Spinning - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1987PLC002090 and registration number is 002090. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 206.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amarjothi Spinning Mills is ₹162.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amarjothi Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amarjothi Spinning Mills is ₹109.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amarjothi Spinning Mills are ₹169.75 and ₹162.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amarjothi Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amarjothi Spinning Mills is ₹189.95 and 52-week low of Amarjothi Spinning Mills is ₹113.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amarjothi Spinning Mills has shown returns of -2.96% over the past day, 1.0% for the past month, 5.06% over 3 months, -4.17% over 1 year, -3.0% across 3 years, and -3.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amarjothi Spinning Mills are 8.50 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.36 per annum.
Source: Dion Global