What is the share price of Amarjothi Spinning Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amarjothi Spinning Mills is ₹162.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Amarjothi Spinning Mills? The Amarjothi Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amarjothi Spinning Mills? The market cap of Amarjothi Spinning Mills is ₹109.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amarjothi Spinning Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amarjothi Spinning Mills are ₹169.75 and ₹162.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amarjothi Spinning Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amarjothi Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amarjothi Spinning Mills is ₹189.95 and 52-week low of Amarjothi Spinning Mills is ₹113.10 as on .

How has the Amarjothi Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Amarjothi Spinning Mills has shown returns of -2.96% over the past day, 1.0% for the past month, 5.06% over 3 months, -4.17% over 1 year, -3.0% across 3 years, and -3.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amarjothi Spinning Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amarjothi Spinning Mills are 8.50 and 0.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global