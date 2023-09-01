Follow Us

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMARJOTHI SPINNING MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹171.40 Closed
1.151.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹169.20₹172.95
₹171.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹150.25₹208.00
₹171.40
Open Price
₹169.20
Prev. Close
₹169.45
Volume
890

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1173.17
  • R2174.93
  • R3176.92
  • Pivot
    171.18
  • S1169.42
  • S2167.43
  • S3165.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5174.93171.97
  • 10175.53171.94
  • 20176.36173.43
  • 50178.13177.86
  • 100168.7179.34
  • 200174.37178.02

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.23-6.59-2.86-0.350.53211.6458.56
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
15 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd.

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1987PLC002090 and registration number is 002090. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Radhakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. R Premchander
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Jaichander
    Joint Managing Director
  • Dr. V Subramaniam
    Director
  • Mr. V T Subramanian
    Director
  • Mr. M Moorthi
    Director
  • Mr. M S Sivakumar
    Director
  • Mrs. M Amutha
    Director

FAQs on Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹115.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. is 12.34 and PB ratio of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹171.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹208.00 and 52-week low of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹150.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

