Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMARA RAJA BATTERIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Batteries | Smallcap | NSE
₹625.55 Closed
-0.45-2.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹625.00₹631.80
₹625.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹479.15₹709.00
₹625.55
Open Price
₹629.80
Prev. Close
₹628.35
Volume
4,79,279

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1629.57
  • R2634.08
  • R3636.37
  • Pivot
    627.28
  • S1622.77
  • S2620.48
  • S3615.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5490.27627.03
  • 10490.09626.29
  • 20490.36627.81
  • 50508.45631.93
  • 100494.01625.43
  • 200533.54610.45

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.32-2.380.7610.2023.29-14.77-25.94
2.570.9725.6648.4566.2961.10-6.11
-3.1036.31152.63172.08242.741,585.23728.59
14.5629.67-20.27-34.73342.48451.97336.68

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. Share Holdings

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan33,44,1861.83212.31
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan24,33,3010.49154.48
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund17,59,8540.59111.72
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund83,0100.285.27
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund52,5270.563.33
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund34,0840.562.16
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund25,1192.031.59
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund21,5850.561.37
Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund21,1802.031.34
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund12,2660.560.78
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31402AP1985PLC005305 and registration number is 005305. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8695.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayadev Galla
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Harshavardhana Gourineni
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikramadithya Gourineni
    Executive Director
  • Mr. N Sri Vishnu Raju
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. T R Narayanaswamy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhairavi Tushar Jani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Annush Ramasamy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.?

The market cap of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is ₹10,733.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is 15.45 and PB ratio of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is 2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is ₹625.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is ₹709.00 and 52-week low of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is ₹479.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data