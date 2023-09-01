Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|33,44,186
|1.83
|212.31
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|24,33,301
|0.49
|154.48
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|17,59,854
|0.59
|111.72
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|83,010
|0.28
|5.27
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|52,527
|0.56
|3.33
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|34,084
|0.56
|2.16
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|25,119
|2.03
|1.59
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|21,585
|0.56
|1.37
|Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|21,180
|2.03
|1.34
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|12,266
|0.56
|0.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31402AP1985PLC005305 and registration number is 005305. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8695.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is ₹10,733.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is 15.45 and PB ratio of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is 2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is ₹625.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is ₹709.00 and 52-week low of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is ₹479.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.