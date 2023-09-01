What is the Market Cap of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.? The market cap of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is ₹10,733.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is 15.45 and PB ratio of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is 2.03 as on .

What is the share price of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is ₹625.55 as on .