Amanta Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMANTA HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Amanta Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹100.10 Closed
-2.67₹ -2.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Amanta Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.00₹101.50
₹100.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.05₹154.85
₹100.10
Open Price
₹99.00
Prev. Close
₹102.85
Volume
1,539

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Amanta Healthcare has declined 6.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.83%.

Amanta Healthcare’s current P/E of 25.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Amanta Healthcare Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amanta Healthcare		-2.39-5.92-3.84-28.83-28.83-10.72-6.58
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Amanta Healthcare has declined 28.83% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Amanta Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Amanta Healthcare Financials

Amanta Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5103.58103.56
10104.81104.2
20105.43104.75
50106.22106.94
100112.13114.31
20068.730

Amanta Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amanta Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.24%, FII holding rose to 1.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Amanta Healthcare Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,13,8700.0916.68

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Amanta Healthcare Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 10:36 PM ISTAmanta Healthcare - Open Market Purchase Of Equity Shares By Promoter
Feb 16, 2026, 9:59 PM ISTAmanta Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 16, 2026, 8:03 PM ISTAmanta Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2026, 7:18 PM ISTAmanta Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 12, 2026, 7:39 PM ISTAmanta Healthcare - Copy Of Newspaper Publication

About Amanta Healthcare

Amanta Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24139GJ1994PLC023944 and registration number is 023944. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 274.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bhavesh Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nimesh Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kshitij Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anjali Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik Gandhi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Amanta Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Amanta Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amanta Healthcare is ₹100.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amanta Healthcare?

The Amanta Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amanta Healthcare?

The market cap of Amanta Healthcare is ₹388.68 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amanta Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amanta Healthcare are ₹101.50 and ₹99.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amanta Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amanta Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amanta Healthcare is ₹154.85 and 52-week low of Amanta Healthcare is ₹95.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Amanta Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amanta Healthcare has shown returns of -2.67% over the past day, -1.91% for the past month, -6.32% over 3 months, -28.83% over 1 year, -10.72% across 3 years, and -6.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amanta Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amanta Healthcare are 25.40 and 1.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Amanta Healthcare News

