Here's the live share price of Amanta Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Amanta Healthcare has declined 6.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.83%.
Amanta Healthcare’s current P/E of 25.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amanta Healthcare
|-2.39
|-5.92
|-3.84
|-28.83
|-28.83
|-10.72
|-6.58
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Amanta Healthcare has declined 28.83% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Amanta Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|103.58
|103.56
|10
|104.81
|104.2
|20
|105.43
|104.75
|50
|106.22
|106.94
|100
|112.13
|114.31
|200
|68.73
|0
In the latest quarter, Amanta Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.24%, FII holding rose to 1.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,13,870
|0.09
|16.68
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
|Amanta Healthcare - Open Market Purchase Of Equity Shares By Promoter
|Feb 16, 2026, 9:59 PM IST
|Amanta Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 16, 2026, 8:03 PM IST
|Amanta Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 14, 2026, 7:18 PM IST
|Amanta Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 12, 2026, 7:39 PM IST
|Amanta Healthcare - Copy Of Newspaper Publication
Amanta Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24139GJ1994PLC023944 and registration number is 023944. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 274.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amanta Healthcare is ₹100.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Amanta Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amanta Healthcare is ₹388.68 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amanta Healthcare are ₹101.50 and ₹99.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amanta Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amanta Healthcare is ₹154.85 and 52-week low of Amanta Healthcare is ₹95.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Amanta Healthcare has shown returns of -2.67% over the past day, -1.91% for the past month, -6.32% over 3 months, -28.83% over 1 year, -10.72% across 3 years, and -6.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amanta Healthcare are 25.40 and 1.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.