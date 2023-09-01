Follow Us

AMANAYA VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 23, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Amanaya Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.00₹14.00
₹14.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.43₹21.00
₹14.00
Open Price
₹14.00
Prev. Close
₹14.00
Volume
0

Amanaya Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114
  • R214
  • R314
  • Pivot
    14
  • S114
  • S214
  • S314

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.8214.27
  • 101.9114.55
  • 200.9514.67
  • 500.380
  • 1000.190
  • 2000.10

Amanaya Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
03.7015.23-26.70-26.70-26.70-26.70
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Amanaya Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Amanaya Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Amanaya Ventures Ltd.

Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery

Management

  • Mr. Manan Mahajan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Harvinder Singh Dhami
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bikram Singh Rana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveen Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Amanaya Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amanaya Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Amanaya Ventures Ltd. is ₹5.23 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amanaya Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amanaya Ventures Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Amanaya Ventures Ltd. is 1.58 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the share price of Amanaya Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amanaya Ventures Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amanaya Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amanaya Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amanaya Ventures Ltd. is ₹21.00 and 52-week low of Amanaya Ventures Ltd. is ₹11.43 as on Aug 23, 2023.

