Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|3.70
|15.23
|-26.70
|-26.70
|-26.70
|-26.70
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery
The market cap of Amanaya Ventures Ltd. is ₹5.23 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.
P/E ratio of Amanaya Ventures Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Amanaya Ventures Ltd. is 1.58 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amanaya Ventures Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amanaya Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amanaya Ventures Ltd. is ₹21.00 and 52-week low of Amanaya Ventures Ltd. is ₹11.43 as on Aug 23, 2023.