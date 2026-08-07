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Amanaya Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMANAYA VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Amanaya Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.98 Closed
12.01₹ 1.82
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amanaya Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.59₹16.99
₹16.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.79₹22.80
₹16.98
Open Price
₹13.59
Prev. Close
₹15.16
Volume
18,000

Source: Dion Global

Amanaya Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amanaya Ventures		-10.407.47-1.855.0711.347.94-2.33
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amanaya Ventures has gained 11.34% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Amanaya Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Amanaya Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amanaya Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.7316.66
1017.2116.9
2017.7817.34
5017.0417.25
10016.316.99
20018.0416.79

Source: Dion Global

Amanaya Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amanaya Ventures saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.31%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Amanaya Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTAmanaya Ventures - Newspaper Publication Of Notice Of The 17Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company, Book Closure & E-Voting
Aug 01, 2026, 01:55 AM IST ISTAmanaya Ventures - 17Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025-26 To Be Held On Friday, The 28Th
Jul 24, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTAmanaya Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Jul 18, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTAmanaya Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Raising Of Funds By Way Of Issuance Of Non-Convertible Debentures On A Privat
Jul 16, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTAmanaya Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Amanaya Ventures

Amanaya Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101PB2009PLC032640 and registration number is 032640. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Rajni Mahajan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manan Mahajan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Harvinder Singh Dhami
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bikram Singh Rana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveen Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Amanaya Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Amanaya Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amanaya Ventures is ₹16.98 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amanaya Ventures?

The Amanaya Ventures is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amanaya Ventures?

The market cap of Amanaya Ventures is ₹6.35 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amanaya Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amanaya Ventures are ₹16.99 and ₹13.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amanaya Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amanaya Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amanaya Ventures is ₹22.80 and 52-week low of Amanaya Ventures is ₹12.79 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Amanaya Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amanaya Ventures has shown returns of 12.01% over the past day, 7.47% for the past month, -1.85% over 3 months, 11.34% over 1 year, 7.94% across 3 years, and -2.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amanaya Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amanaya Ventures are 21.17 and 1.15 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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