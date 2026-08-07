Here's the live share price of Amanaya Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amanaya Ventures
|-10.40
|7.47
|-1.85
|5.07
|11.34
|7.94
|-2.33
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amanaya Ventures has gained 11.34% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Amanaya Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.73
|16.66
|10
|17.21
|16.9
|20
|17.78
|17.34
|50
|17.04
|17.25
|100
|16.3
|16.99
|200
|18.04
|16.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amanaya Ventures saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.31%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Amanaya Ventures - Newspaper Publication Of Notice Of The 17Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company, Book Closure & E-Voting
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:55 AM IST IST
|Amanaya Ventures - 17Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025-26 To Be Held On Friday, The 28Th
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Amanaya Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Amanaya Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Raising Of Funds By Way Of Issuance Of Non-Convertible Debentures On A Privat
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Amanaya Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Amanaya Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101PB2009PLC032640 and registration number is 032640. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amanaya Ventures is ₹16.98 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Amanaya Ventures is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amanaya Ventures is ₹6.35 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amanaya Ventures are ₹16.99 and ₹13.59.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amanaya Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amanaya Ventures is ₹22.80 and 52-week low of Amanaya Ventures is ₹12.79 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Amanaya Ventures has shown returns of 12.01% over the past day, 7.47% for the past month, -1.85% over 3 months, 11.34% over 1 year, 7.94% across 3 years, and -2.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amanaya Ventures are 21.17 and 1.15 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global