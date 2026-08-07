What is the share price of Amanaya Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amanaya Ventures is ₹16.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Amanaya Ventures? The Amanaya Ventures is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amanaya Ventures? The market cap of Amanaya Ventures is ₹6.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amanaya Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amanaya Ventures are ₹16.99 and ₹13.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amanaya Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amanaya Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amanaya Ventures is ₹22.80 and 52-week low of Amanaya Ventures is ₹12.79 as on .

How has the Amanaya Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Amanaya Ventures has shown returns of 12.01% over the past day, 7.47% for the past month, -1.85% over 3 months, 11.34% over 1 year, 7.94% across 3 years, and -2.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amanaya Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amanaya Ventures are 21.17 and 1.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global