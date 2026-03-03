Facebook Pixel Code
Aluwind Infra-Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALUWIND INFRA-TECH

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Aluwind Infra-Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Aluwind Infra-Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.50₹61.50
₹61.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.00₹95.80
₹61.50
Open Price
₹61.50
Prev. Close
₹61.50
Volume
48,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aluwind Infra-Tech has gained 5.41% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4.24%.

Aluwind Infra-Tech’s current P/E of 13.98x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aluwind Infra-Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aluwind Infra-Tech		-0.40-1.52-20.08-24.076.969.185.41
Thermax		-1.475.157.34-4.85-3.1211.8417.56
PTC Industries		0.630.81-2.0031.4075.0680.3542.45
Craftsman Automation		-2.65-0.588.7011.1670.8932.0539.81
Sansera Engineering		-4.9320.4032.6171.19106.4644.2522.19
Tega Industries		-1.290.11-8.99-11.4838.0437.0219.36
Ircon International		-7.98-11.95-12.21-20.84-3.0937.1924.49
Engineers India		-1.5222.767.095.2244.6941.1819.02
Azad Engineering		-3.749.001.484.3736.7235.2719.87
Inox India		-2.21-0.41-2.36-4.3021.626.323.75
Aequs		-1.872.45-7.50-7.50-7.50-2.57-1.55
Balu Forge Industries		2.6912.36-25.07-29.756.5219.6811.38
Ion Exchange (India)		-5.680.423.75-15.25-26.161.0313.65
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-7.10-1.55-16.36-30.33-20.63-14.25-4.50
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		5.08-10.2313.8886.84110.5715.989.30
Skipper		-4.83-7.84-23.09-35.10-5.8050.5342.06
Pitti Engineering		-0.422.058.98-2.530.6444.1469.99
Interarch Building Solutions		-4.10-18.33-23.82-13.7232.3715.128.82
Jash Engineering		1.37-2.30-11.98-22.64-23.2432.4147.56
BGR Energy Systems		-6.42-7.25-25.5662.66316.9280.7346.24

Over the last one year, Aluwind Infra-Tech has gained 6.96% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Aluwind Infra-Tech has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).

Aluwind Infra-Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aluwind Infra-Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.7561.81
1061.9762.02
2062.8563.12
5067.8267.67
10076.7971.9
20075.4572.55

Aluwind Infra-Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aluwind Infra-Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aluwind Infra-Tech Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company.

About Aluwind Infra-Tech

Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74210MH2003PLC140090 and registration number is 140090. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 109.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Murli Manohar Ramshankar Kabra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kabra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagmohan Ramshankar Kabra
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Aruna Bangur
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Rathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Shankar Shetty
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Aluwind Infra-Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Aluwind Infra-Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aluwind Infra-Tech is ₹61.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aluwind Infra-Tech?

The Aluwind Infra-Tech is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aluwind Infra-Tech?

The market cap of Aluwind Infra-Tech is ₹152.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aluwind Infra-Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aluwind Infra-Tech are ₹61.50 and ₹61.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aluwind Infra-Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aluwind Infra-Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aluwind Infra-Tech is ₹95.80 and 52-week low of Aluwind Infra-Tech is ₹48.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aluwind Infra-Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aluwind Infra-Tech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.02% for the past month, -21.15% over 3 months, 4.24% over 1 year, 9.18% across 3 years, and 5.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aluwind Infra-Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aluwind Infra-Tech are 13.98 and 2.36 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

