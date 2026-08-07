Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALTIUS TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹171.50 Closed
0.29₹ 0.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹171.50₹171.50
₹171.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.00₹173.00
₹171.50
Open Price
₹171.50
Prev. Close
₹171.01
Volume
50,000

Source: Dion Global

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust		-0.290.883.313.9414.3312.647.40
Bagmane Prime Office REIT		2.053.523.663.663.661.200.72
National Highways Infra Trust		006.8813.2525.7413.6610.89
Cube Highways Trust		1.324.067.4014.1523.2216.709.71
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		-0.310.262.788.7214.459.685.11
Interise Trust		00000-4.49-1.94
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		0.394.077.146.896.00-4.48-3.69
Indus Infra Trust		3.976.988.4513.7223.8010.025.90
IRB InvIT Fund		2.154.874.243.384.29-3.781.68
Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust		-0.060.346.109.309.303.011.80
Citius TransNet Investment Trust		1.263.675.864.424.421.450.87
Maple Infrastructure Trust		00.280.30-1.85-1.855.993.55
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust		000013.647.014.15
Roadstar Infra Investment Trust		04.42-1.151.34-16.25-8.99-5.50
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		003.527.839.668.334.91
Capital Infra Trust		2.512.708.601.37-3.79-8.45-5.16
Anantam Highways Trust		0.090.32-3.561.300.150.050.03
Property Share Investment Trust - PropShare Celestia REIT		1.410.88-0.87-1.35-1.35-0.45-0.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has gained 14.33% compared to peers like Bagmane Prime Office REIT (3.66%), National Highways Infra Trust (25.74%), Cube Highways Trust (23.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has outperformed peers relative to Bagmane Prime Office REIT (0.72%) and National Highways Infra Trust (10.89%).

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5171.21171.15
10170.7170.91
20170.14170.36
50168.84167.94
100162.04163.69
200155.33157.65

Source: Dion Global

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Share Holding Pattern

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
54,00,0001.0291.53
50,00,0000.9684.75
11,75,0001.3819.92
6,75,0001.111.44

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:06 AM IST ISTAltius Telecom Infra - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Aug 06, 2026, 03:28 AM IST ISTAltius Telecom Infra - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Jul 28, 2026, 03:04 AM IST ISTAltius Telecom Infra - Reg 23(5)(g): Outcome of Unitholder meetings
Jul 15, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTAltius Telecom Infra - Reg 26K: Quarterly Compliance Report on Corporate governance
Jul 15, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTAltius Telecom Infra - Unit Holding Pattern

Source: Dion Global

About Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust

Tower Infrastructure Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 19/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/18-19/0009. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arpit Agrawal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Munish Seth
    Group Managing Director
  • Dr. Brijgopal Jaju
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Helly Ajmera
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Kini
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jason Chan Sian Chuan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Radhika Haribhakti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Srivastav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is ₹171.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust?

The Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust?

The market cap of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is ₹44,641.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust are ₹171.50 and ₹171.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is ₹173.00 and 52-week low of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is ₹142.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, 0.88% for the past month, 3.31% over 3 months, 14.33% over 1 year, 12.64% across 3 years, and 7.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust are 0.00 and 1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust News

More Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust News
Market Pulse