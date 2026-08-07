Here's the live share price of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust
|-0.29
|0.88
|3.31
|3.94
|14.33
|12.64
|7.40
|Bagmane Prime Office REIT
|2.05
|3.52
|3.66
|3.66
|3.66
|1.20
|0.72
|National Highways Infra Trust
|0
|0
|6.88
|13.25
|25.74
|13.66
|10.89
|Cube Highways Trust
|1.32
|4.06
|7.40
|14.15
|23.22
|16.70
|9.71
|IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
|-0.31
|0.26
|2.78
|8.72
|14.45
|9.68
|5.11
|Interise Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4.49
|-1.94
|PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
|0.39
|4.07
|7.14
|6.89
|6.00
|-4.48
|-3.69
|Indus Infra Trust
|3.97
|6.98
|8.45
|13.72
|23.80
|10.02
|5.90
|IRB InvIT Fund
|2.15
|4.87
|4.24
|3.38
|4.29
|-3.78
|1.68
|Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust
|-0.06
|0.34
|6.10
|9.30
|9.30
|3.01
|1.80
|Citius TransNet Investment Trust
|1.26
|3.67
|5.86
|4.42
|4.42
|1.45
|0.87
|Maple Infrastructure Trust
|0
|0.28
|0.30
|-1.85
|-1.85
|5.99
|3.55
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.64
|7.01
|4.15
|Roadstar Infra Investment Trust
|0
|4.42
|-1.15
|1.34
|-16.25
|-8.99
|-5.50
|Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust
|0
|0
|3.52
|7.83
|9.66
|8.33
|4.91
|Capital Infra Trust
|2.51
|2.70
|8.60
|1.37
|-3.79
|-8.45
|-5.16
|Anantam Highways Trust
|0.09
|0.32
|-3.56
|1.30
|0.15
|0.05
|0.03
|Property Share Investment Trust - PropShare Celestia REIT
|1.41
|0.88
|-0.87
|-1.35
|-1.35
|-0.45
|-0.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has gained 14.33% compared to peers like Bagmane Prime Office REIT (3.66%), National Highways Infra Trust (25.74%), Cube Highways Trust (23.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has outperformed peers relative to Bagmane Prime Office REIT (0.72%) and National Highways Infra Trust (10.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|171.21
|171.15
|10
|170.7
|170.91
|20
|170.14
|170.36
|50
|168.84
|167.94
|100
|162.04
|163.69
|200
|155.33
|157.65
Source: Dion Global
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|54,00,000
|1.02
|91.53
|50,00,000
|0.96
|84.75
|11,75,000
|1.38
|19.92
|6,75,000
|1.1
|11.44
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:06 AM IST IST
|Altius Telecom Infra - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:28 AM IST IST
|Altius Telecom Infra - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:04 AM IST IST
|Altius Telecom Infra - Reg 23(5)(g): Outcome of Unitholder meetings
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Altius Telecom Infra - Reg 26K: Quarterly Compliance Report on Corporate governance
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Altius Telecom Infra - Unit Holding Pattern
Source: Dion Global
Tower Infrastructure Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 19/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/18-19/0009. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is ₹171.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is ₹44,641.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust are ₹171.50 and ₹171.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is ₹173.00 and 52-week low of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is ₹142.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, 0.88% for the past month, 3.31% over 3 months, 14.33% over 1 year, 12.64% across 3 years, and 7.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust are 0.00 and 1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global