  • MORE MARKET STATS

Alternate credit platform BlackSoil Capital disburses Rs 160 cr in Q4

By: |
April 20, 2021 5:35 PM

BlackSoil has cumulatively disbursed over Rs 160 crore via eight debt deals through its credit platform of NBFC and AIFs, signifying year-on-year growth of over 1.2 times as compared to Q4 of FY20 in terms of deals done, the company said in a release.

This pool accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the disbursements over the last two years, it said.

BlackSoil Capital, an NBFC and an alternative credit platform, on Tuesday said it disbursed Rs 160 crore during the fourth quarter of the fiscal ended March 2021.

BlackSoil has cumulatively disbursed over Rs 160 crore via eight debt deals through its credit platform of NBFC and AIFs, signifying year-on-year growth of over 1.2 times as compared to Q4 of FY20 in terms of deals done, the company said in a release.

Related News

BlackSoil said over the years, its focus has been increasingly towards venture debt to VC-backed growth companies and structured debt to growth SME companies.

This pool accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the disbursements over the last two years, it said.
BlackSoil has been sector agnostic and has funded companies in B2C & B2B e-commerce, fintech, healthcare, SAAS, education and logistics space.

Ankur Bansal, Director of BlackSoil, said:”The fourth quarter of the last financial year has been extremely fulfilling for us with regards to the prevailing situation in the country. We take advantage of our deep know-how to identify future bankable companies as well as offering structured credit solutions for next-gen SME & mid-market companies.”

BlackSoil Capital disbursed over Rs 2,000 crore and recently raised Rs 125 crore in the first close for its maiden secured BlackSoil India Credit Fund. Blacksoil’s portfolio includes OYO, Spinny, Purplle, Zetwerks, Vogo, LetsTransport, EarlySalary and iNurture amongst others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Alternate credit platform BlackSoil Capital disburses Rs 160 cr in Q4
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sensex, Nifty end in red for second day straight; are bears now in control on Dalal Street?
2Bombay Oxygen Investments stock soars 133% in one month as investors mistake NBFC for oxygen producer
3Market valuations seem overextended; these sectors could be hit by localised lockdowns | INTERVIEW