Here's the live share price of Alstone Textiles (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alstone Textiles (India)
|0
|0
|6.67
|-52.94
|-73.33
|-38.26
|0.32
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alstone Textiles (India) has declined 73.33% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Alstone Textiles (India) has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.16
|0.16
|10
|0.16
|0.16
|20
|0.16
|0.16
|50
|0.14
|0.16
|100
|0.17
|0.19
|200
|0.32
|0.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alstone Textiles (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Alstone Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Alstone Textiles - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Alstone Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, 14Th July, 2026, As Per Regulation 30
|Jul 01, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|Alstone Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jun 11, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Alstone Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Source: Dion Global
Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929DL1985PLC021037 and registration number is 021037. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 627.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alstone Textiles (India) is ₹0.16 as on May 25, 2026.
The Alstone Textiles (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alstone Textiles (India) is ₹100.40 Cr as on May 25, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alstone Textiles (India) are ₹0.16 and ₹0.16.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alstone Textiles (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alstone Textiles (India) is ₹0.92 and 52-week low of Alstone Textiles (India) is ₹0.11 as on May 25, 2026.
The Alstone Textiles (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 6.67% over 3 months, -73.33% over 1 year, -38.26% across 3 years, and 0.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alstone Textiles (India) are 34.78 and 0.15 on May 25, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global