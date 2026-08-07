What is the share price of Alstone Textiles (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alstone Textiles (India) is ₹0.16 as on .

What kind of stock is Alstone Textiles (India)? The Alstone Textiles (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alstone Textiles (India)? The market cap of Alstone Textiles (India) is ₹100.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alstone Textiles (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alstone Textiles (India) are ₹0.16 and ₹0.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alstone Textiles (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alstone Textiles (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alstone Textiles (India) is ₹0.92 and 52-week low of Alstone Textiles (India) is ₹0.11 as on .

How has the Alstone Textiles (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Alstone Textiles (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 6.67% over 3 months, -73.33% over 1 year, -38.26% across 3 years, and 0.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alstone Textiles (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alstone Textiles (India) are 34.78 and 0.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global