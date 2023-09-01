Follow Us

ALSTONE TEXTILES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - Acrylic Fibre | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.65 Closed
-1.52-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.65₹0.65
₹0.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.20₹3.48
₹0.65
Open Price
₹0.65
Prev. Close
₹0.66
Volume
27,70,479

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.65
  • R20.65
  • R30.65
  • Pivot
    0.65
  • S10.65
  • S20.65
  • S30.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5119.490.67
  • 10106.590.67
  • 2086.140.66
  • 5047.640.67
  • 10023.820.76
  • 20011.911.03

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.14-1.52-2.99-41.44223.87312.70312.70
26.8526.8928.3735.12-1.03247.9251.18
7.33-17.12011.68-13.8725.24-17.64

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue & Consolidation of shares
13 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd.

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929DL1985PLC021037 and registration number is 021037. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - Acrylic Fibre. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manmohan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Bhojak
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajni Tanwar
    Prof.Director
  • Mr. Luv Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹82.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is 3.41 and PB ratio of Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is 0.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹3.48 and 52-week low of Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

