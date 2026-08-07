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Alstone Textiles (India) Share Price

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BSE

ALSTONE TEXTILES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Service

Here's the live share price of Alstone Textiles (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.16 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on May 25, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alstone Textiles (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.16₹0.16
₹0.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.11₹0.92
₹0.16
Open Price
₹0.16
Prev. Close
₹0.16
Volume
54,78,560

Source: Dion Global

Alstone Textiles (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alstone Textiles (India)		006.67-52.94-73.33-38.260.32
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alstone Textiles (India) has declined 73.33% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Alstone Textiles (India) has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Alstone Textiles (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alstone Textiles (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.160.16
100.160.16
200.160.16
500.140.16
1000.170.19
2000.320.29

Source: Dion Global

Alstone Textiles (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alstone Textiles (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alstone Textiles (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTAlstone Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTAlstone Textiles - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 14, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTAlstone Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, 14Th July, 2026, As Per Regulation 30
Jul 01, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTAlstone Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jun 11, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTAlstone Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source: Dion Global

About Alstone Textiles (India)

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929DL1985PLC021037 and registration number is 021037. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 627.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Bhojak
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bhupendra Kaushik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Luv Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Reema Magotra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Tulsidas Bhanushali
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Asutosh Arun Sahu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Alstone Textiles (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Alstone Textiles (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alstone Textiles (India) is ₹0.16 as on May 25, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alstone Textiles (India)?

The Alstone Textiles (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alstone Textiles (India)?

The market cap of Alstone Textiles (India) is ₹100.40 Cr as on May 25, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alstone Textiles (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alstone Textiles (India) are ₹0.16 and ₹0.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alstone Textiles (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alstone Textiles (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alstone Textiles (India) is ₹0.92 and 52-week low of Alstone Textiles (India) is ₹0.11 as on May 25, 2026.

How has the Alstone Textiles (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alstone Textiles (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 6.67% over 3 months, -73.33% over 1 year, -38.26% across 3 years, and 0.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alstone Textiles (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alstone Textiles (India) are 34.78 and 0.15 on May 25, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Alstone Textiles (India) News

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