Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.14
|-1.52
|-2.99
|-41.44
|223.87
|312.70
|312.70
|26.85
|26.89
|28.37
|35.12
|-1.03
|247.92
|51.18
|7.33
|-17.12
|0
|11.68
|-13.87
|25.24
|-17.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue & Consolidation of shares
|13 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929DL1985PLC021037 and registration number is 021037. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - Acrylic Fibre. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹82.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is 3.41 and PB ratio of Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is 0.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹3.48 and 52-week low of Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.