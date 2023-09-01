Follow Us

Alps Motor Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALPS MOTOR FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.38 Closed
00
As on Jun 26, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alps Motor Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.38₹0.40
₹0.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.37₹0.66
₹0.38
Open Price
₹0.40
Prev. Close
₹0.38
Volume
0

Alps Motor Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.39
  • R20.41
  • R30.41
  • Pivot
    0.39
  • S10.37
  • S20.37
  • S30.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.560.39
  • 100.510.41
  • 200.510.44
  • 500.50.47
  • 1000.430.47
  • 2000.390.67

Alps Motor Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-7.32-13.64-36.67-28.30-9.52-92.96
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Alps Motor Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Alps Motor Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Alps Motor Finance Ltd.

Alps Motor Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DL1987PLC027305 and registration number is 027305. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Ms. Sunila Sabharwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suneel Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Alps Motor Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alps Motor Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Alps Motor Finance Ltd. is ₹3.86 Cr as on Jun 26, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alps Motor Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alps Motor Finance Ltd. is -0.6 and PB ratio of Alps Motor Finance Ltd. is -1.36 as on Jun 26, 2023.

What is the share price of Alps Motor Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alps Motor Finance Ltd. is ₹.38 as on Jun 26, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alps Motor Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alps Motor Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alps Motor Finance Ltd. is ₹.66 and 52-week low of Alps Motor Finance Ltd. is ₹.37 as on Jun 26, 2023.

