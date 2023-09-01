Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-7.32
|-13.64
|-36.67
|-28.30
|-9.52
|-92.96
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Alps Motor Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DL1987PLC027305 and registration number is 027305. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Alps Motor Finance Ltd. is ₹3.86 Cr as on Jun 26, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alps Motor Finance Ltd. is -0.6 and PB ratio of Alps Motor Finance Ltd. is -1.36 as on Jun 26, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alps Motor Finance Ltd. is ₹.38 as on Jun 26, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alps Motor Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alps Motor Finance Ltd. is ₹.66 and 52-week low of Alps Motor Finance Ltd. is ₹.37 as on Jun 26, 2023.