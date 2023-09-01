Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.78
|0
|-15.91
|2.78
|-19.57
|42.31
|-36.21
|6.65
|-0.33
|33.67
|73.46
|24.84
|223.88
|10.63
|-3.16
|14.49
|12.93
|21.24
|89.47
|689.24
|295.38
|-0.13
|-1.07
|4.11
|8.47
|-7.31
|75.64
|142.53
|-9.76
|-14.72
|-11.35
|-19.84
|-37.70
|-5.22
|-44.39
|9.25
|20.13
|26.77
|18.76
|-23.04
|161.64
|17.30
|0.44
|4.35
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|0.74
|10.81
|-7.17
|-46.41
|-84.31
|1,02,441.67
|68,261.11
|1.74
|6.19
|18.74
|24.38
|-16.32
|67.01
|-28.49
|5.90
|4.11
|1.53
|-14.15
|-30.58
|3,032.73
|1,130.71
|5.84
|1.50
|10.90
|14.41
|-3.82
|150.84
|22.93
|-6.12
|-28.13
|-69.13
|-69.13
|-78.50
|228.57
|-89.80
|-0.56
|-0.56
|-26.64
|-40.33
|-76.42
|-91.73
|-91.73
|3.98
|12.06
|15.79
|1.70
|2.45
|92.63
|-26.54
|0
|0
|-31.03
|-61.54
|-71.83
|-52.38
|-99.04
|2.90
|-2.35
|-6.96
|-10.39
|-34.58
|218.82
|25.93
|-5.59
|1.45
|-13.43
|11.62
|44.12
|135.58
|57.14
|-2.22
|-4.35
|-10.24
|-21.67
|-59.55
|31.27
|44.77
|1.40
|5.09
|3.58
|7.84
|-43.22
|51.31
|53.72
|2.54
|-3.36
|4.13
|1.51
|-17.08
|103.54
|56.20
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Alps Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109UP1972PLC003544 and registration number is 003544. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 302.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alps Industries Ltd. is ₹7.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alps Industries Ltd. is -0.12 and PB ratio of Alps Industries Ltd. is -0.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alps Industries Ltd. is ₹1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alps Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alps Industries Ltd. is ₹3.45 and 52-week low of Alps Industries Ltd. is ₹1.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.