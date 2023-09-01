Follow Us

Alps Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALPS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.85 Closed
2.780.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alps Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.80₹1.85
₹1.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.20₹3.45
₹1.85
Open Price
₹1.85
Prev. Close
₹1.80
Volume
17,842

Alps Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.87
  • R21.88
  • R31.92
  • Pivot
    1.83
  • S11.82
  • S21.78
  • S31.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.31.8
  • 102.31.8
  • 202.441.81
  • 502.491.82
  • 1002.851.83
  • 2003.151.95

Alps Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.780-15.912.78-19.5742.31-36.21
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20

Alps Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Alps Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Alps Industries Ltd.

Alps Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109UP1972PLC003544 and registration number is 003544. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 302.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Agarwal
    Promoter Managing Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Rajput
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Bhatter
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Lamba
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Pal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Rathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alps Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alps Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Alps Industries Ltd. is ₹7.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alps Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alps Industries Ltd. is -0.12 and PB ratio of Alps Industries Ltd. is -0.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alps Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alps Industries Ltd. is ₹1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alps Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alps Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alps Industries Ltd. is ₹3.45 and 52-week low of Alps Industries Ltd. is ₹1.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

