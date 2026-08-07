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Alps Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALPS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Alps Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.44 Closed
-1.99₹ -0.07
As on Jan 01, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alps Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.44₹3.44
₹3.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.66₹4.07
₹3.44
Open Price
₹3.44
Prev. Close
₹3.51
Volume
2,133

Source: Dion Global

Alps Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alps Industries		-3.9156.3681.0535.4322.4214.3614.60
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alps Industries has gained 22.42% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Alps Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Alps Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alps Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.583.55
103.673.5
203.163.21
502.452.68
1002.142.43
2002.332.45

Source: Dion Global

Alps Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alps Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 77.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alps Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTAlps Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration & Approval Of Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30Th Jun
Jul 23, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTAlps Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTAlps Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Audited Financial Result Of 4Th Quarter
May 31, 2026, 01:47 AM IST ISTAlps Industries - Large Corporate Entity Disclosure
May 31, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTAlps Industries - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount

Source: Dion Global

About Alps Industries

Alps Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109UP1972PLC003544 and registration number is 003544. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Agarwal
    Promoter Managing Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Rajput
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Bhatter
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Lamba
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Pal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Rathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alps Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Alps Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alps Industries is ₹3.44 as on Jan 01, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alps Industries?

The Alps Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alps Industries?

The market cap of Alps Industries is ₹13.46 Cr as on Jan 01, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alps Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alps Industries are ₹3.44 and ₹3.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alps Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alps Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alps Industries is ₹4.07 and 52-week low of Alps Industries is ₹1.66 as on Jan 01, 2026.

How has the Alps Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alps Industries has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 56.36% for the past month, 81.05% over 3 months, 22.42% over 1 year, 14.36% across 3 years, and 14.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alps Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alps Industries are -0.12 and -0.01 on Jan 01, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Alps Industries News

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