Here's the live share price of Alps Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alps Industries
|-3.91
|56.36
|81.05
|35.43
|22.42
|14.36
|14.60
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alps Industries has gained 22.42% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Alps Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.58
|3.55
|10
|3.67
|3.5
|20
|3.16
|3.21
|50
|2.45
|2.68
|100
|2.14
|2.43
|200
|2.33
|2.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alps Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 77.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|Alps Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration & Approval Of Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30Th Jun
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Alps Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Alps Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Audited Financial Result Of 4Th Quarter
|May 31, 2026, 01:47 AM IST IST
|Alps Industries - Large Corporate Entity Disclosure
|May 31, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Alps Industries - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount
Source: Dion Global
Alps Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109UP1972PLC003544 and registration number is 003544. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alps Industries is ₹3.44 as on Jan 01, 2026.
The Alps Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alps Industries is ₹13.46 Cr as on Jan 01, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alps Industries are ₹3.44 and ₹3.44.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alps Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alps Industries is ₹4.07 and 52-week low of Alps Industries is ₹1.66 as on Jan 01, 2026.
The Alps Industries has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 56.36% for the past month, 81.05% over 3 months, 22.42% over 1 year, 14.36% across 3 years, and 14.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alps Industries are -0.12 and -0.01 on Jan 01, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global