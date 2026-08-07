What is the share price of Alps Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alps Industries is ₹3.44 as on .

What kind of stock is Alps Industries? The Alps Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alps Industries? The market cap of Alps Industries is ₹13.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alps Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alps Industries are ₹3.44 and ₹3.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alps Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alps Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alps Industries is ₹4.07 and 52-week low of Alps Industries is ₹1.66 as on .

How has the Alps Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Alps Industries has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 56.36% for the past month, 81.05% over 3 months, 22.42% over 1 year, 14.36% across 3 years, and 14.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alps Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alps Industries are -0.12 and -0.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global