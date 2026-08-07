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Alpine Housing Development Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALPINE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Alpine Housing Development Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹141.50 Closed
-0.28₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alpine Housing Development Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹136.70₹142.00
₹141.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.12₹161.30
₹141.50
Open Price
₹141.90
Prev. Close
₹141.90
Volume
2,363

Source: Dion Global

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alpine Housing Development Corporation		3.9751.1857.8957.77-4.97-0.1846.74
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alpine Housing Development Corporation has declined 4.97% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Alpine Housing Development Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5137.99138.29
10134.07134.53
20119.15125.74
50103.8111.35
10095.9104.79
200104.91106.14

Source: Dion Global

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alpine Housing Development Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.21%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alpine Housing Development Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTAlpine Housing Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30
Jul 23, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTAlpine Housing Dev. - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Jul 23, 2026, 05:07 PM IST ISTAlpine Housing Dev. - Clarification On Movement In Share Price
Jul 22, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTAlpine Housing Dev. - Clarification sought from Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd
Jul 11, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTAlpine Housing Dev. - Intimation Under Reg 6(1) & 7(1) Of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Alpine Housing Development Corporation

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1992PLC013174 and registration number is 013174. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S A Kabeer
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S A Rasheed
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Madanmohan Jaising
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sreenivasulu Palle
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajasekaran Mahadevan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Syed Mohammed Muneer
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S M Mohsin
    Director
  • Ms. Shifali Kawatra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alpine Housing Development Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Alpine Housing Development Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alpine Housing Development Corporation is ₹141.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alpine Housing Development Corporation?

The Alpine Housing Development Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alpine Housing Development Corporation?

The market cap of Alpine Housing Development Corporation is ₹245.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alpine Housing Development Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alpine Housing Development Corporation are ₹142.00 and ₹136.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alpine Housing Development Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alpine Housing Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alpine Housing Development Corporation is ₹161.30 and 52-week low of Alpine Housing Development Corporation is ₹74.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alpine Housing Development Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alpine Housing Development Corporation has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, 51.18% for the past month, 57.89% over 3 months, -4.97% over 1 year, -0.18% across 3 years, and 46.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alpine Housing Development Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alpine Housing Development Corporation are 40.78 and 2.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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