Here's the live share price of Alpine Housing Development Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alpine Housing Development Corporation
|3.97
|51.18
|57.89
|57.77
|-4.97
|-0.18
|46.74
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alpine Housing Development Corporation has declined 4.97% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Alpine Housing Development Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|137.99
|138.29
|10
|134.07
|134.53
|20
|119.15
|125.74
|50
|103.8
|111.35
|100
|95.9
|104.79
|200
|104.91
|106.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alpine Housing Development Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.21%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Alpine Housing Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Alpine Housing Dev. - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:07 PM IST IST
|Alpine Housing Dev. - Clarification On Movement In Share Price
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Alpine Housing Dev. - Clarification sought from Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Alpine Housing Dev. - Intimation Under Reg 6(1) & 7(1) Of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015
Source: Dion Global
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1992PLC013174 and registration number is 013174. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alpine Housing Development Corporation is ₹141.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alpine Housing Development Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alpine Housing Development Corporation is ₹245.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alpine Housing Development Corporation are ₹142.00 and ₹136.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alpine Housing Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alpine Housing Development Corporation is ₹161.30 and 52-week low of Alpine Housing Development Corporation is ₹74.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alpine Housing Development Corporation has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, 51.18% for the past month, 57.89% over 3 months, -4.97% over 1 year, -0.18% across 3 years, and 46.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alpine Housing Development Corporation are 40.78 and 2.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global