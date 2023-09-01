Follow Us

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. Share Price

ALPINE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹134.00 Closed
-2.47-3.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹134.00₹139.90
₹134.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.60₹156.40
₹134.00
Open Price
₹139.80
Prev. Close
₹137.40
Volume
5,659

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1137.93
  • R2141.87
  • R3143.83
  • Pivot
    135.97
  • S1132.03
  • S2130.07
  • S3126.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 571.16139.11
  • 1071.02139.71
  • 2071.46139.78
  • 5076.65136.92
  • 10069.31129.86
  • 20053.68115.62

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.25-8.226.1429.0965.741,216.31491.61
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd.

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1992PLC013174 and registration number is 013174. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S A Kabeer
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S A Rasheed
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Syed Mohammed Muneer
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S M Mohsin
    Director
  • Ms. Shifali Kawatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sreenivasulu Palle
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajasekaran Mahadevan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madanmohan Jaising
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹232.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. is 80.19 and PB ratio of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. is 3.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹134.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹156.40 and 52-week low of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹60.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

