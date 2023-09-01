Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1992PLC013174 and registration number is 013174. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹232.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. is 80.19 and PB ratio of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. is 3.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹134.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹156.40 and 52-week low of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹60.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.