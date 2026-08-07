What is the share price of Alpine Housing Development Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alpine Housing Development Corporation is ₹141.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Alpine Housing Development Corporation? The Alpine Housing Development Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alpine Housing Development Corporation? The market cap of Alpine Housing Development Corporation is ₹245.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alpine Housing Development Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alpine Housing Development Corporation are ₹142.00 and ₹136.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alpine Housing Development Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alpine Housing Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alpine Housing Development Corporation is ₹161.30 and 52-week low of Alpine Housing Development Corporation is ₹74.12 as on .

How has the Alpine Housing Development Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Alpine Housing Development Corporation has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, 51.18% for the past month, 57.89% over 3 months, -4.97% over 1 year, -0.18% across 3 years, and 46.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alpine Housing Development Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alpine Housing Development Corporation are 40.78 and 2.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global