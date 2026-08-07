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Alphalogic Techsys Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALPHALOGIC TECHSYS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Alphalogic Techsys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.19 Closed
0.83₹ 0.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alphalogic Techsys Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.00₹40.50
₹40.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.50₹98.00
₹40.19
Open Price
₹40.00
Prev. Close
₹39.86
Volume
5,707

Source: Dion Global

Alphalogic Techsys Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alphalogic Techsys		-1.01-10.59-26.93-6.21-55.0914.2822.54
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alphalogic Techsys has declined 55.09% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Alphalogic Techsys has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Alphalogic Techsys Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alphalogic Techsys Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.4140.54
1041.2641
2042.5842.18
5046.4845.03
10047.9148.11
20053.6556.72

Source: Dion Global

Alphalogic Techsys Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alphalogic Techsys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alphalogic Techsys Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTAlphalogic Techsys - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation
Jul 23, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTAlphalogic Techsys - Intimation Regarding Notice Of Postal Ballot.
Jul 23, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTAlphalogic Techsys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
Jul 23, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTAlphalogic Techsys - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Alphalogic Techsys Limited ('The C
Jul 20, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTAlphalogic Techsys - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation

Source: Dion Global

About Alphalogic Techsys

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72501PN2018PLC180757 and registration number is 180757. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amar Raykantiwar
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Anshu Goel
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Neha Anshu Goel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Subhash Goel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vedant Goel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rohan Kishor Wekhande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Alphalogic Techsys Share Price

What is the share price of Alphalogic Techsys?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alphalogic Techsys is ₹40.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alphalogic Techsys?

The Alphalogic Techsys is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alphalogic Techsys?

The market cap of Alphalogic Techsys is ₹251.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alphalogic Techsys?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alphalogic Techsys are ₹40.50 and ₹39.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alphalogic Techsys?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alphalogic Techsys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alphalogic Techsys is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of Alphalogic Techsys is ₹32.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alphalogic Techsys performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alphalogic Techsys has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, -10.59% for the past month, -26.93% over 3 months, -55.09% over 1 year, 14.28% across 3 years, and 22.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alphalogic Techsys?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alphalogic Techsys are 50.46 and 4.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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