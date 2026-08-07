Here's the live share price of Alphalogic Techsys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alphalogic Techsys
|-1.01
|-10.59
|-26.93
|-6.21
|-55.09
|14.28
|22.54
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alphalogic Techsys has declined 55.09% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Alphalogic Techsys has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.41
|40.54
|10
|41.26
|41
|20
|42.58
|42.18
|50
|46.48
|45.03
|100
|47.91
|48.11
|200
|53.65
|56.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alphalogic Techsys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Alphalogic Techsys - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Alphalogic Techsys - Intimation Regarding Notice Of Postal Ballot.
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Alphalogic Techsys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|Alphalogic Techsys - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Alphalogic Techsys Limited ('The C
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Alphalogic Techsys - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation
Source: Dion Global
Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72501PN2018PLC180757 and registration number is 180757. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alphalogic Techsys is ₹40.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alphalogic Techsys is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alphalogic Techsys is ₹251.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alphalogic Techsys are ₹40.50 and ₹39.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alphalogic Techsys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alphalogic Techsys is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of Alphalogic Techsys is ₹32.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alphalogic Techsys has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, -10.59% for the past month, -26.93% over 3 months, -55.09% over 1 year, 14.28% across 3 years, and 22.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alphalogic Techsys are 50.46 and 4.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global