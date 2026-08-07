What is the share price of Alphalogic Techsys? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alphalogic Techsys is ₹40.19 as on .

What kind of stock is Alphalogic Techsys? The Alphalogic Techsys is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alphalogic Techsys? The market cap of Alphalogic Techsys is ₹251.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alphalogic Techsys? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alphalogic Techsys are ₹40.50 and ₹39.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alphalogic Techsys? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alphalogic Techsys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alphalogic Techsys is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of Alphalogic Techsys is ₹32.50 as on .

How has the Alphalogic Techsys performed historically in terms of returns? The Alphalogic Techsys has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, -10.59% for the past month, -26.93% over 3 months, -55.09% over 1 year, 14.28% across 3 years, and 22.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alphalogic Techsys? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alphalogic Techsys are 50.46 and 4.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global