Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALPHALOGIC TECHSYS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹47.00 Closed
0.110.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.90₹48.80
₹47.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.03₹52.97
₹47.00
Open Price
₹48.80
Prev. Close
₹46.95
Volume
8,907

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.23
  • R249.47
  • R350.13
  • Pivot
    47.57
  • S146.33
  • S245.67
  • S344.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.3846.87
  • 1040.6646.96
  • 2040.6646.95
  • 5039.5146.13
  • 10032.3743.92
  • 20029.0840.42

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.050.7524.2139.9234.93609.79518.49
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. Share Holdings

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Alphalogic Techsys Ltd.

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72501PN2018PLC180757 and registration number is 180757. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anshu Goel
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dhananjay Subhash Goel
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neha Anshu Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vedant Goel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pawan Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohan Kishor Wekhande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Alphalogic Techsys Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd.?

The market cap of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is ₹165.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is 77.62 and PB ratio of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is 8.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is ₹47.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is ₹52.97 and 52-week low of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is ₹25.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

