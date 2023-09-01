Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.05
|0.75
|24.21
|39.92
|34.93
|609.79
|518.49
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72501PN2018PLC180757 and registration number is 180757. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is ₹165.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is 77.62 and PB ratio of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is 8.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is ₹47.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is ₹52.97 and 52-week low of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. is ₹25.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.