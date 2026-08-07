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Alphalogic Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALPHALOGIC INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Alphalogic Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹147.00 Closed
0.68₹ 1.00
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alphalogic Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹146.15₹160.40
₹147.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.10₹187.00
₹147.00
Open Price
₹160.40
Prev. Close
₹146.00
Volume
1,800

Source: Dion Global

Alphalogic Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alphalogic Industries		06.14-9.59-10.3732.4328.2925.01
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alphalogic Industries has gained 32.43% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Alphalogic Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Alphalogic Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alphalogic Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5149.64148.08
10144.19148.43
20154.1152.26
50163.1156.13
100147.48152.84
200138.35154.98

Source: Dion Global

Alphalogic Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alphalogic Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alphalogic Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTAlphalogic Ind. - Order Won From Blink Commerce Private Limited (Popularly Known As 'Blinkit') - Intimation Under Regulation
Jul 06, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTAlphalogic Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTAlphalogic Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
May 22, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTAlphalogic Ind. - Submission Of Statement Of Fund Utilization And Deviation/Variation Under Regulation 32 (1) And Regulation
May 21, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTAlphalogic Ind. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 21St May, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Alphalogic Industries

Alphalogic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01100PN2020PLC194296 and registration number is 194296. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vedant Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Montubhai Gandhi
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Anshu Subhash Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohan Kishor Wekhande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amar Raykantiwar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neha Anshu Goel
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Alphalogic Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Alphalogic Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alphalogic Industries is ₹147.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alphalogic Industries?

The Alphalogic Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alphalogic Industries?

The market cap of Alphalogic Industries is ₹149.78 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alphalogic Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alphalogic Industries are ₹160.40 and ₹146.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alphalogic Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alphalogic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alphalogic Industries is ₹187.00 and 52-week low of Alphalogic Industries is ₹91.10 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the Alphalogic Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alphalogic Industries has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, 6.14% for the past month, -9.59% over 3 months, 32.43% over 1 year, 28.29% across 3 years, and 25.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alphalogic Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alphalogic Industries are 27.81 and 5.47 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Alphalogic Industries News

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