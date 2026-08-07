What is the share price of Alphalogic Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alphalogic Industries is ₹147.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Alphalogic Industries? The Alphalogic Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alphalogic Industries? The market cap of Alphalogic Industries is ₹149.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alphalogic Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alphalogic Industries are ₹160.40 and ₹146.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alphalogic Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alphalogic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alphalogic Industries is ₹187.00 and 52-week low of Alphalogic Industries is ₹91.10 as on .

How has the Alphalogic Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Alphalogic Industries has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, 6.14% for the past month, -9.59% over 3 months, 32.43% over 1 year, 28.29% across 3 years, and 25.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alphalogic Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alphalogic Industries are 27.81 and 5.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global