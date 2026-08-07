Here's the live share price of Alphalogic Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alphalogic Industries
|0
|6.14
|-9.59
|-10.37
|32.43
|28.29
|25.01
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alphalogic Industries has gained 32.43% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Alphalogic Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|149.64
|148.08
|10
|144.19
|148.43
|20
|154.1
|152.26
|50
|163.1
|156.13
|100
|147.48
|152.84
|200
|138.35
|154.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alphalogic Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Alphalogic Ind. - Order Won From Blink Commerce Private Limited (Popularly Known As 'Blinkit') - Intimation Under Regulation
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Alphalogic Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Alphalogic Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|May 22, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Alphalogic Ind. - Submission Of Statement Of Fund Utilization And Deviation/Variation Under Regulation 32 (1) And Regulation
|May 21, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Alphalogic Ind. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 21St May, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Alphalogic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01100PN2020PLC194296 and registration number is 194296. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alphalogic Industries is ₹147.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Alphalogic Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alphalogic Industries is ₹149.78 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alphalogic Industries are ₹160.40 and ₹146.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alphalogic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alphalogic Industries is ₹187.00 and 52-week low of Alphalogic Industries is ₹91.10 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Alphalogic Industries has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, 6.14% for the past month, -9.59% over 3 months, 32.43% over 1 year, 28.29% across 3 years, and 25.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alphalogic Industries are 27.81 and 5.47 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global