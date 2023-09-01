Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Alphalogic Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALPHALOGIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹242.50 Closed
2.546
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alphalogic Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹241.15₹248.30
₹242.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.60₹239.00
₹242.50
Open Price
₹248.30
Prev. Close
₹236.50
Volume
36,000

Alphalogic Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1246.82
  • R2251.13
  • R3253.97
  • Pivot
    243.98
  • S1239.67
  • S2236.83
  • S3232.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.26219.45
  • 109.63205.36
  • 204.81181.95
  • 501.930
  • 1000.960
  • 2000.480

Alphalogic Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.6482.67151.84151.84151.84151.84151.84
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Alphalogic Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

About Alphalogic Industries Ltd.

Engineering - General

Management

  • Mr. Montubhai Gandhi
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Krina Gandhi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Anshu Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohan Kishor Wekhande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amar Raykantiwar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alphalogic Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alphalogic Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Alphalogic Industries Ltd. is ₹123.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alphalogic Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alphalogic Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Alphalogic Industries Ltd. is 13.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alphalogic Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alphalogic Industries Ltd. is ₹242.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alphalogic Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alphalogic Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alphalogic Industries Ltd. is ₹239.00 and 52-week low of Alphalogic Industries Ltd. is ₹95.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data