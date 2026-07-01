AlphaGrep Mutual Fund, which received regulatory approval to commence mutual fund operation in March, announced the launch of its first scheme AlphaGrep Multi Asset Allocation Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in equity and equity related instruments, debt & money market instruments, gold/silver/other permitted commodities ETFs and exchange traded commodity derivatives.

Systematic Investment Approach

The fund aims to follow an algorithmic and systematically managed investment approach. It will use the fund house’s proprietary quantitative models to dynamically allocate across equities, fixed income and commodities based on evolving market conditions, with an aim to have minimal human bias and a strong emphasis on disciplined execution and risk management.

Key NFO Details

The fund is benchmarked against the 35% NIFTY 200 TRI + 45% NIFTY Composite Debt Index + 20% MCX iCOMDEX composite Index. The fund will be managed by Ravneet Singh.

The minimum investment amount will be Rs 500 for fresh purchase and SIP. The fund will allow weekly, fortnightly, monthly and quarterly SIP with minimum 6 instalments. The scheme will levy a 1% exit load for any redemptions made within 15 days.

NFO will remain open from July 6 to July 20, 2026.