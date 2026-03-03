Facebook Pixel Code
Alpex Solar Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALPEX SOLAR

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Alpex Solar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹722.15 Closed
-6.20₹ -47.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:52 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Alpex Solar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹705.10₹739.00
₹722.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹495.00₹1,449.70
₹722.15
Open Price
₹710.00
Prev. Close
₹769.85
Volume
79,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Alpex Solar has gained 15.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 22.86%.

Alpex Solar’s current P/E of 9.58x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Alpex Solar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alpex Solar		-7.48-6.65-32.22-41.1625.6627.8615.89
ABB India		-1.215.5517.1515.3117.5821.5831.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.757.607.17-2.9321.3333.2763.84
Siemens Energy India		2.2717.51-5.64-13.518.692.821.68
Waaree Energies		-12.57-14.80-14.97-18.0124.924.162.48
Premier Energies		-8.26-9.94-26.59-30.46-16.69-5.32-3.23
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-2.6318.4612.851.5045.4775.2350.34
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.77-9.45-23.26-15.22-15.22-5.35-3.25
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.75-9.55-19.78-18.82-2.67-0.90-0.54
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.21-16.08-24.262.2542.9241.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.96-12.05-8.54-12.61-12.61-4.39-2.66
Saatvik Green Energy		-9.85-14.68-9.49-19.50-19.50-6.98-4.25
Marine Electricals (India)		-1.08-3.64-12.988.3529.2471.5824.49
Ravindra Energy		-0.33-4.75-6.60-1.0732.3418.1410.52
Websol Energy Systems		-10.88-28.82-49.97-58.77-38.8490.4768.74
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-6.527.8912.01-9.49-26.0059.1386.38
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.89-12.93-4.18-6.7522.9256.55103.46
Servotech Renewable Power System		-5.79-16.64-16.50-43.70-36.4953.51102.92
Rishabh Instruments		-2.831.83-2.67-8.9996.44-2.69-1.62
Salzer Electronics		-4.245.42-11.14-22.53-27.9434.6238.98

Over the last one year, Alpex Solar has gained 25.66% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Alpex Solar has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).

Alpex Solar Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Alpex Solar Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5770.84766.48
10802.32785.73
20813.58800.46
50801.93840.84
100968.02916.09
2001,052.84950.1

Alpex Solar Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alpex Solar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.40%, FII holding rose to 3.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Alpex Solar Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Alpex Solar fact sheet for more information

About Alpex Solar

Alpex Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1993PLC171352 and registration number is 171352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 779.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ashwani Sehgal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Monica Sehgal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vipin Sehgal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Indrajeet S Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Justice Deepak Verma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alpex Solar Share Price

What is the share price of Alpex Solar?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alpex Solar is ₹722.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alpex Solar?

The Alpex Solar is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alpex Solar?

The market cap of Alpex Solar is ₹1,767.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alpex Solar?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alpex Solar are ₹739.00 and ₹705.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alpex Solar?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alpex Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alpex Solar is ₹1,449.70 and 52-week low of Alpex Solar is ₹495.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Alpex Solar performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alpex Solar has shown returns of -6.2% over the past day, -8.23% for the past month, -37.76% over 3 months, 22.86% over 1 year, 27.86% across 3 years, and 15.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alpex Solar?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alpex Solar are 9.58 and 3.36 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Alpex Solar News

