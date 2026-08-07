What is the share price of Alpa Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alpa Laboratories is ₹67.76 as on .

What kind of stock is Alpa Laboratories? The Alpa Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alpa Laboratories? The market cap of Alpa Laboratories is ₹142.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alpa Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alpa Laboratories are ₹68.86 and ₹67.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alpa Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alpa Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alpa Laboratories is ₹101.00 and 52-week low of Alpa Laboratories is ₹46.00 as on .

How has the Alpa Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Alpa Laboratories has shown returns of -2.89% over the past day, 0.24% for the past month, -3.2% over 3 months, -29.42% over 1 year, -3.4% across 3 years, and 4.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alpa Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alpa Laboratories are 9.98 and 0.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global