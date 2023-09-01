Follow Us

ALPA LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹79.95 Closed
1.781.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alpa Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.70₹83.00
₹79.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.00₹85.90
₹79.95
Open Price
₹79.80
Prev. Close
₹78.55
Volume
2,57,957

Alpa Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182.43
  • R284.87
  • R386.73
  • Pivot
    80.57
  • S178.13
  • S276.27
  • S373.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 558.7177.67
  • 1058.8276.26
  • 2059.0774.85
  • 5061.7671.8
  • 10061.7468.31
  • 20070.0665.53

Alpa Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.114.7930.4537.4027.74198.69158.16
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Alpa Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Alpa Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Alpa Laboratories Ltd.

Alpa Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195MP1988PLC004446 and registration number is 004446. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Singh Chawla
    Chairman
  • Mr. Paresh Chawla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Devendra Baheti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Chand Lunawat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Das Malani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravin Shah
    Director

FAQs on Alpa Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alpa Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Alpa Laboratories Ltd. is ₹168.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alpa Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alpa Laboratories Ltd. is 12.95 and PB ratio of Alpa Laboratories Ltd. is 1.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alpa Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alpa Laboratories Ltd. is ₹79.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alpa Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alpa Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alpa Laboratories Ltd. is ₹85.90 and 52-week low of Alpa Laboratories Ltd. is ₹49.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

