Here's the live share price of Alpa Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alpa Laboratories
|2.62
|0.24
|-3.20
|-9.93
|-29.42
|-3.40
|4.26
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alpa Laboratories has declined 29.42% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Alpa Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.94
|67.25
|10
|66.84
|67.27
|20
|68.02
|67.62
|50
|68.61
|68.02
|100
|66.69
|68.84
|200
|71.95
|73.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alpa Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.07%, FII holding fell to 0.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Alpa Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Alpa Laboratories - Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, For Materi
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Alpa Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Alpa Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 30, 2026, 04:02 AM IST IST
|Alpa Laboratories - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March,2026
Source: Dion Global
Alpa Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195MP1988PLC004446 and registration number is 004446. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alpa Laboratories is ₹67.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alpa Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alpa Laboratories is ₹142.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alpa Laboratories are ₹68.86 and ₹67.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alpa Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alpa Laboratories is ₹101.00 and 52-week low of Alpa Laboratories is ₹46.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alpa Laboratories has shown returns of -2.89% over the past day, 0.24% for the past month, -3.2% over 3 months, -29.42% over 1 year, -3.4% across 3 years, and 4.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alpa Laboratories are 9.98 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global