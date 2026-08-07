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Alpa Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALPA LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Alpa Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.76 Closed
-2.89₹ -2.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alpa Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.65₹68.86
₹67.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.00₹101.00
₹67.76
Open Price
₹67.65
Prev. Close
₹69.78
Volume
16,619

Source: Dion Global

Alpa Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alpa Laboratories		2.620.24-3.20-9.93-29.42-3.404.26
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alpa Laboratories has declined 29.42% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Alpa Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Alpa Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alpa Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.9467.25
1066.8467.27
2068.0267.62
5068.6168.02
10066.6968.84
20071.9573.6

Source: Dion Global

Alpa Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alpa Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.07%, FII holding fell to 0.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alpa Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTAlpa Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For
Jul 29, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTAlpa Laboratories - Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, For Materi
Jul 22, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTAlpa Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 08, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTAlpa Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 30, 2026, 04:02 AM IST ISTAlpa Laboratories - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March,2026

Source: Dion Global

About Alpa Laboratories

Alpa Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195MP1988PLC004446 and registration number is 004446. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Singh Chawla
    Chairman
  • Mr. Paresh Chawla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pravin Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Vitthal Kothana
    Director
  • Mr. Shitul Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanket Baheti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pratibha Lunawat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Valecha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alpa Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Alpa Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alpa Laboratories is ₹67.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alpa Laboratories?

The Alpa Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alpa Laboratories?

The market cap of Alpa Laboratories is ₹142.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alpa Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alpa Laboratories are ₹68.86 and ₹67.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alpa Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alpa Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alpa Laboratories is ₹101.00 and 52-week low of Alpa Laboratories is ₹46.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alpa Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alpa Laboratories has shown returns of -2.89% over the past day, 0.24% for the past month, -3.2% over 3 months, -29.42% over 1 year, -3.4% across 3 years, and 4.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alpa Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alpa Laboratories are 9.98 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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