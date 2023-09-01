Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.16
|-1.52
|25.20
|21.95
|13.73
|120.54
|151.79
|1.16
|-0.89
|0.41
|7.64
|-10.54
|148.71
|148.71
|-0.15
|14.41
|25.24
|47.91
|59.42
|173.76
|121.28
|1.78
|2.09
|6.87
|16.29
|6.20
|139.04
|139.04
|5.75
|18.52
|36.09
|31.67
|16.66
|-6.72
|-6.72
|1.47
|-5.34
|1.06
|15.18
|14.88
|251.55
|131.16
|-0.79
|-4.78
|-11.35
|-23.42
|-32.41
|194.93
|134.40
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|0.61
|18.25
|42.44
|50.57
|19.43
|167.86
|23.39
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|-0.82
|5.91
|12.89
|12.32
|-4.50
|-75.63
|-64.97
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-1.71
|-0.46
|-7.38
|4.57
|-21.89
|48.17
|-37.70
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
|5.26
|6.18
|-0.25
|12.96
|15.09
|109.26
|22.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Allsec Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1998PLC041033 and registration number is 041033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 221.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Allsec Technologies Ltd. is ₹897.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Allsec Technologies Ltd. is 19.44 and PB ratio of Allsec Technologies Ltd. is 5.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allsec Technologies Ltd. is ₹588.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allsec Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allsec Technologies Ltd. is ₹645.00 and 52-week low of Allsec Technologies Ltd. is ₹429.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.