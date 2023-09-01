Follow Us

Allsec Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALLSEC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹588.80 Closed
-0.25-1.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Allsec Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹586.00₹596.80
₹588.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹429.85₹645.00
₹588.80
Open Price
₹590.00
Prev. Close
₹590.30
Volume
21,671

Allsec Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1596.83
  • R2602.22
  • R3607.63
  • Pivot
    591.42
  • S1586.03
  • S2580.62
  • S3575.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5491.64597.83
  • 10489.27599.66
  • 20496.62595.29
  • 50509.28569.65
  • 100480.56541.56
  • 200515.46520.13

Allsec Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

Allsec Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Allsec Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Allsec Technologies Ltd.

Allsec Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1998PLC041033 and registration number is 041033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 221.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Abraham Isaac
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Milind Chalisgaonkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Anandaram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. R Lakshmi Sarada
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Guruprasad Srinivasan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. N Ravi Vishwanth
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kamal Hoda
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Allsec Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Allsec Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Allsec Technologies Ltd. is ₹897.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Allsec Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Allsec Technologies Ltd. is 19.44 and PB ratio of Allsec Technologies Ltd. is 5.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Allsec Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allsec Technologies Ltd. is ₹588.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Allsec Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allsec Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allsec Technologies Ltd. is ₹645.00 and 52-week low of Allsec Technologies Ltd. is ₹429.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

