What is the share price of Allied Digital Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allied Digital Services is ₹114.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Allied Digital Services? The Allied Digital Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Allied Digital Services? The market cap of Allied Digital Services is ₹645.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Allied Digital Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Allied Digital Services are ₹116.00 and ₹114.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Allied Digital Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allied Digital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allied Digital Services is ₹209.10 and 52-week low of Allied Digital Services is ₹86.50 as on .

How has the Allied Digital Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Allied Digital Services has shown returns of -2.73% over the past day, -5.43% for the past month, -14.8% over 3 months, -33.45% over 1 year, -7.53% across 3 years, and 12.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Allied Digital Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Allied Digital Services are 17.29 and 1.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global