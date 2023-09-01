Follow Us

Allied Digital Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALLIED DIGITAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹133.55 Closed
0.410.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Allied Digital Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹131.60₹134.50
₹133.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.55₹154.75
₹133.55
Open Price
₹133.45
Prev. Close
₹133.00
Volume
2,46,294

Allied Digital Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1134.63
  • R2136.02
  • R3137.53
  • Pivot
    133.12
  • S1131.73
  • S2130.22
  • S3128.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 599.99132.53
  • 10101.34132.42
  • 20102.84132.7
  • 50110.41125.8
  • 100118.32115.55
  • 200125.17108.97

Allied Digital Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.73-1.1157.8437.0018.50494.89807.46
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Allied Digital Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Allied Digital Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Allied Digital Services Ltd.

Allied Digital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1995PLC085488 and registration number is 085488. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin D Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Tejal Prakash Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Bhatt
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nehal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Shrikant N Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Kamat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Swanubhuti Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shakti Leekha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anup Mahapatra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Allied Digital Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Allied Digital Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Allied Digital Services Ltd. is ₹733.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Allied Digital Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Allied Digital Services Ltd. is -20.21 and PB ratio of Allied Digital Services Ltd. is 1.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Allied Digital Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allied Digital Services Ltd. is ₹133.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Allied Digital Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allied Digital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allied Digital Services Ltd. is ₹154.75 and 52-week low of Allied Digital Services Ltd. is ₹71.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

