Here's the live share price of Allied Digital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Allied Digital Services
|-0.52
|-5.43
|-14.80
|-12.44
|-33.45
|-7.53
|12.38
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Allied Digital Services has declined 33.45% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Allied Digital Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.67
|116.36
|10
|115.78
|116.47
|20
|118.11
|117.66
|50
|120.54
|119.42
|100
|116.97
|122.27
|200
|133.63
|133.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Allied Digital Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Allied Digital Serv. - Corporate Action- Fixed Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:20 AM IST IST
|Allied Digital Serv. - Shareholder Meeting
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:54 AM IST IST
|Allied Digital Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:21 AM IST IST
|Allied Digital Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Allied Digital Serv. - Corporate Action - Fixed Book Closure Date For DeterminingThe Eligibility For The Remote E-Voting
Source: Dion Global
Allied Digital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1995PLC085488 and registration number is 085488. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 387.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allied Digital Services is ₹114.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Allied Digital Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Allied Digital Services is ₹645.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Allied Digital Services are ₹116.00 and ₹114.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allied Digital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allied Digital Services is ₹209.10 and 52-week low of Allied Digital Services is ₹86.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Allied Digital Services has shown returns of -2.73% over the past day, -5.43% for the past month, -14.8% over 3 months, -33.45% over 1 year, -7.53% across 3 years, and 12.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Allied Digital Services are 17.29 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.32 per annum.
Source: Dion Global