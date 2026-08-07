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Allied Digital Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALLIED DIGITAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Data Center
Index
BSE Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Allied Digital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹114.00 Closed
-2.73₹ -3.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Allied Digital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.00₹116.00
₹114.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.50₹209.10
₹114.00
Open Price
₹115.80
Prev. Close
₹117.20
Volume
14,650

Source: Dion Global

Allied Digital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Allied Digital Services		-0.52-5.43-14.80-12.44-33.45-7.5312.38
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Allied Digital Services has declined 33.45% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Allied Digital Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Allied Digital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Allied Digital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.67116.36
10115.78116.47
20118.11117.66
50120.54119.42
100116.97122.27
200133.63133.88

Source: Dion Global

Allied Digital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Allied Digital Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Allied Digital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTAllied Digital Serv. - Corporate Action- Fixed Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend
Aug 07, 2026, 03:20 AM IST ISTAllied Digital Serv. - Shareholder Meeting
Aug 07, 2026, 02:54 AM IST ISTAllied Digital Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 02:21 AM IST ISTAllied Digital Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTAllied Digital Serv. - Corporate Action - Fixed Book Closure Date For DeterminingThe Eligibility For The Remote E-Voting

Source: Dion Global

About Allied Digital Services

Allied Digital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1995PLC085488 and registration number is 085488. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 387.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin D Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nehal Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Tejal Prakash Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Bhatt
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohan Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Kamat
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swanubhuti Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anup Mahapatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shakti Leekha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narsimha Rao Mannepalli
    Independent Director

FAQs on Allied Digital Services Share Price

What is the share price of Allied Digital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allied Digital Services is ₹114.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Allied Digital Services?

The Allied Digital Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Allied Digital Services?

The market cap of Allied Digital Services is ₹645.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Allied Digital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Allied Digital Services are ₹116.00 and ₹114.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Allied Digital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allied Digital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allied Digital Services is ₹209.10 and 52-week low of Allied Digital Services is ₹86.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Allied Digital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Allied Digital Services has shown returns of -2.73% over the past day, -5.43% for the past month, -14.8% over 3 months, -33.45% over 1 year, -7.53% across 3 years, and 12.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Allied Digital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Allied Digital Services are 17.29 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Allied Digital Services News

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