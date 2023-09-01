Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.73
|-1.11
|57.84
|37.00
|18.50
|494.89
|807.46
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Allied Digital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1995PLC085488 and registration number is 085488. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Allied Digital Services Ltd. is ₹733.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Allied Digital Services Ltd. is -20.21 and PB ratio of Allied Digital Services Ltd. is 1.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allied Digital Services Ltd. is ₹133.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allied Digital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allied Digital Services Ltd. is ₹154.75 and 52-week low of Allied Digital Services Ltd. is ₹71.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.