Allcargo Gati Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALLCARGO GATI

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Allcargo Gati along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹66.08 Closed
1.19₹ 0.78
As on Nov 11, 2025, 4:01 PM IST
Allcargo Gati Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.00₹66.96
₹66.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.00₹99.50
₹66.08
Open Price
₹66.01
Prev. Close
₹65.30
Volume
57,963

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Allcargo Gati has declined 7.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.75%.

Allcargo Gati’s current P/E of 40.72x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Allcargo Gati Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Allcargo Gati		5.3114.385.11-0.11-27.75-26.64-7.29
Blue Dart Express		-0.26-2.59-1.42-3.60-6.23-4.343.60

Over the last one year, Allcargo Gati has declined 27.75% compared to peers like Blue Dart Express (-6.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Allcargo Gati has underperformed peers relative to Blue Dart Express (3.60%).

Allcargo Gati Financials

Allcargo Gati Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
564.9564.9
1063.6263.94
2061.8862.71
5061.2462.19
10063.8763.49
20064.3868.73

Allcargo Gati Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Allcargo Gati remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.98%, FII holding fell to 2.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Allcargo Gati Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Nov 15, 2025, 5:32 AM ISTAllcargo Gati - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
Nov 01, 2025, 6:28 AM ISTAllcargo Gati - Intimation Regarding The Composite Scheme Of Amalgamation Becoming Effective And Cancellation Of The Board Me
Nov 01, 2025, 6:13 AM ISTAllcargo Gati - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Oct 31, 2025, 9:01 PM ISTAllcargo Gati - Intimation Of Revised Record Date Under Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
Oct 31, 2025, 3:59 AM ISTAllcargo Gati - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

About Allcargo Gati

Allcargo Gati Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011MH1995PLC420155 and registration number is 420155. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Support activities for transportation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ketan Nishikant Kulkarni
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kaiwan Kalyaniwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jakhar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hetal Madhukant Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vinita Dang Mohoni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Lal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Allcargo Gati Share Price

What is the share price of Allcargo Gati?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allcargo Gati is ₹66.08 as on Nov 11, 2025.

What kind of stock is Allcargo Gati?

The Allcargo Gati is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Allcargo Gati?

The market cap of Allcargo Gati is ₹971.88 Cr as on Nov 11, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Allcargo Gati?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Allcargo Gati are ₹66.96 and ₹65.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Allcargo Gati?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allcargo Gati stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allcargo Gati is ₹99.50 and 52-week low of Allcargo Gati is ₹52.00 as on Nov 11, 2025.

How has the Allcargo Gati performed historically in terms of returns?

The Allcargo Gati has shown returns of 1.19% over the past day, 14.38% for the past month, 5.11% over 3 months, -27.75% over 1 year, -26.64% across 3 years, and -7.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Allcargo Gati?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Allcargo Gati are 40.72 and 1.06 on Nov 11, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Allcargo Gati News

