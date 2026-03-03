Here's the live share price of Allcargo Gati along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Allcargo Gati has declined 7.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.75%.
Allcargo Gati’s current P/E of 40.72x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Allcargo Gati
|5.31
|14.38
|5.11
|-0.11
|-27.75
|-26.64
|-7.29
|Blue Dart Express
|-0.26
|-2.59
|-1.42
|-3.60
|-6.23
|-4.34
|3.60
Over the last one year, Allcargo Gati has declined 27.75% compared to peers like Blue Dart Express (-6.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Allcargo Gati has underperformed peers relative to Blue Dart Express (3.60%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|64.95
|64.9
|10
|63.62
|63.94
|20
|61.88
|62.71
|50
|61.24
|62.19
|100
|63.87
|63.49
|200
|64.38
|68.73
In the latest quarter, Allcargo Gati remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.98%, FII holding fell to 2.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Nov 15, 2025, 5:32 AM IST
|Allcargo Gati - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
|Nov 01, 2025, 6:28 AM IST
|Allcargo Gati - Intimation Regarding The Composite Scheme Of Amalgamation Becoming Effective And Cancellation Of The Board Me
|Nov 01, 2025, 6:13 AM IST
|Allcargo Gati - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Oct 31, 2025, 9:01 PM IST
|Allcargo Gati - Intimation Of Revised Record Date Under Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
|Oct 31, 2025, 3:59 AM IST
|Allcargo Gati - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Allcargo Gati Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011MH1995PLC420155 and registration number is 420155. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Support activities for transportation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allcargo Gati is ₹66.08 as on Nov 11, 2025.
The Allcargo Gati is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Allcargo Gati is ₹971.88 Cr as on Nov 11, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Allcargo Gati are ₹66.96 and ₹65.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allcargo Gati stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allcargo Gati is ₹99.50 and 52-week low of Allcargo Gati is ₹52.00 as on Nov 11, 2025.
The Allcargo Gati has shown returns of 1.19% over the past day, 14.38% for the past month, 5.11% over 3 months, -27.75% over 1 year, -26.64% across 3 years, and -7.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Allcargo Gati are 40.72 and 1.06 on Nov 11, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.