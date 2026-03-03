Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

All e Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALL E TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of All e Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹153.80 Closed
-2.29₹ -3.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:49 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

All e Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹151.00₹156.50
₹153.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹150.00₹475.50
₹153.80
Open Price
₹156.50
Prev. Close
₹157.40
Volume
27,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of All e Technologies has gained 3.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -58.10%.

All e Technologies’s current P/E of 10.36x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

All e Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
All e Technologies		-4.38-24.79-32.07-49.00-54.4216.833.22
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, All e Technologies has declined 54.42% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, All e Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

All e Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

All e Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5163.06161.13
10170.22166.52
20178.01174.88
50196.78193.37
100220.66220.34
200282.11263.69

All e Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, All e Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 50.06%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.01%, FII holding fell to 0.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

All e Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the All e Technologies fact sheet for more information

About All e Technologies

All e Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL2000PLC106331 and registration number is 106331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Ajay Mian
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Tyagi
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Suman Mian
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ritu Sood
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Sood
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Goyal
    Independent Director

FAQs on All e Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of All e Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for All e Technologies is ₹153.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is All e Technologies?

The All e Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of All e Technologies?

The market cap of All e Technologies is ₹310.59 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of All e Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of All e Technologies are ₹156.50 and ₹151.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of All e Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which All e Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of All e Technologies is ₹475.50 and 52-week low of All e Technologies is ₹150.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the All e Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The All e Technologies has shown returns of -2.29% over the past day, -20.72% for the past month, -33.79% over 3 months, -58.1% over 1 year, 15.05% across 3 years, and 3.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of All e Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of All e Technologies are 10.36 and 2.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.98 per annum.

All e Technologies News

More All e Technologies News
icon
Market Pulse