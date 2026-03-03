Here's the live share price of All e Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of All e Technologies has gained 3.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -58.10%.
All e Technologies’s current P/E of 10.36x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|All e Technologies
|-4.38
|-24.79
|-32.07
|-49.00
|-54.42
|16.83
|3.22
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.55
|-18.97
|-17.81
|-15.63
|-25.18
|-7.87
|-3.10
|Infosys
|1.05
|-22.17
|-18.36
|-12.86
|-24.56
|-4.49
|-0.83
|HCL Technologies
|2.37
|-19.13
|-16.43
|-6.49
|-12.81
|7.00
|7.27
|Wipro
|-0.78
|-18.18
|-22.03
|-20.43
|-29.97
|0.57
|-1.83
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.62
|-12.73
|-10.79
|-9.89
|7.43
|6.63
|LTIMindtree
|-2.15
|-27.13
|-28.49
|-15.15
|-8.89
|-2.21
|2.40
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.27
|-6.88
|4.04
|22.62
|22.62
|7.03
|4.16
|Persistent Systems
|0.24
|-25.57
|-26.18
|-12.92
|-11.70
|24.31
|40.76
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.10
|-12.50
|-15.20
|-18.60
|-12.62
|29.50
|16.23
|MphasiS
|1.46
|-20.00
|-21.16
|-22.03
|-0.44
|2.75
|5.87
|Coforge
|-4.08
|-32.09
|-39.21
|-32.86
|-20.98
|10.93
|16.80
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.22
|-35.71
|-38.46
|-37.75
|-42.38
|-15.10
|-9.36
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.08
|-19.22
|-14.01
|-18.02
|-18.45
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.44
|-11.99
|-13.52
|-15.25
|-12.89
|-23.82
|-15.06
|Pine Labs
|-10.74
|-19.04
|-26.71
|-27.68
|-27.68
|-10.24
|-6.28
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.80
|-40.08
|-37.99
|-37.41
|-3.43
|39.77
|Zensar Technologies
|5.77
|-15.49
|-23.02
|-27.00
|-19.14
|28.27
|13.52
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.66
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-3.91
|-2.37
|TBO Tek
|-10.22
|-19.64
|-30.43
|-26.11
|-1.71
|-5.80
|-3.52
Over the last one year, All e Technologies has declined 54.42% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, All e Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|163.06
|161.13
|10
|170.22
|166.52
|20
|178.01
|174.88
|50
|196.78
|193.37
|100
|220.66
|220.34
|200
|282.11
|263.69
In the latest quarter, All e Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 50.06%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.01%, FII holding fell to 0.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the All e Technologies fact sheet for more information
All e Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL2000PLC106331 and registration number is 106331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for All e Technologies is ₹153.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The All e Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of All e Technologies is ₹310.59 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of All e Technologies are ₹156.50 and ₹151.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which All e Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of All e Technologies is ₹475.50 and 52-week low of All e Technologies is ₹150.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The All e Technologies has shown returns of -2.29% over the past day, -20.72% for the past month, -33.79% over 3 months, -58.1% over 1 year, 15.05% across 3 years, and 3.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of All e Technologies are 10.36 and 2.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.98 per annum.