Alkali Metals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALKALI METALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹121.90 Closed
2.442.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alkali Metals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.85₹124.95
₹121.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.30₹173.90
₹121.90
Open Price
₹121.60
Prev. Close
₹119.00
Volume
1,08,300

Alkali Metals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1125.02
  • R2127.53
  • R3130.12
  • Pivot
    122.43
  • S1119.92
  • S2117.33
  • S3114.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5133.69112.77
  • 10122.09110.27
  • 20111.86108.85
  • 50100.64108.92
  • 10090.62109.5
  • 20092.9109.17

Alkali Metals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.0313.4518.4910.4633.02153.0277.17
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89

Alkali Metals Ltd. Share Holdings

Alkali Metals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Alkali Metals Ltd.

Alkali Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1968PLC001196 and registration number is 001196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. J S Yadav
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Y S R Venkata Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mr. G Jayaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Y Lalithya Poorna
    Director
  • Mr. K V Suryaprakash Rao
    Independent Director
  • Dr. A R Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. Venkata Prasanth Yerramilli
    Executive Director

FAQs on Alkali Metals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alkali Metals Ltd.?

The market cap of Alkali Metals Ltd. is ₹124.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alkali Metals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alkali Metals Ltd. is 68.29 and PB ratio of Alkali Metals Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alkali Metals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkali Metals Ltd. is ₹121.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alkali Metals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkali Metals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkali Metals Ltd. is ₹173.90 and 52-week low of Alkali Metals Ltd. is ₹85.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

