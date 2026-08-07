Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Alkali Metals Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALKALI METALS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Alkali Metals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.73 Closed
3.69₹ 2.48
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Alkali Metals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.32₹69.73
₹69.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.50₹107.24
₹69.73
Open Price
₹67.00
Prev. Close
₹67.25
Volume
250

Source: Dion Global

Alkali Metals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alkali Metals		-3.63-17.744.07-1.91-19.90-13.61-3.28
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alkali Metals has declined 19.90% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Alkali Metals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Alkali Metals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alkali Metals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.5469.61
1074.0571.98
2079.0275.52
5082.7477.69
10072.4176.53
20076.0478.24

Source: Dion Global

Alkali Metals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alkali Metals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Alkali Metals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTAlkali Metals - Intimation Of The Book Closure For The 58Th AGM Of The Shareholders Of The Company
Jul 30, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTAlkali Metals - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 29, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTAlkali Metals - Notice Of The 58Th AGM
Jul 20, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTAlkali Metals - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Jul 20, 2026, 07:50 PM IST ISTAlkali Metals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Alkali Metals

Alkali Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1968PLC001196 and registration number is 001196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. J S Yadav
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Y S R Venkata Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Y V Prashanth
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Y Lalithya Poorna
    Director
  • Dr. A R Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. G Jayaraman
    Director
  • Mr. K V Suryaprakash Rao
    Independent Director
  • Dr. T V Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alkali Metals Share Price

What is the share price of Alkali Metals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkali Metals is ₹69.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alkali Metals?

The Alkali Metals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alkali Metals?

The market cap of Alkali Metals is ₹71.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alkali Metals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alkali Metals are ₹69.73 and ₹65.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alkali Metals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkali Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkali Metals is ₹107.24 and 52-week low of Alkali Metals is ₹47.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alkali Metals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alkali Metals has shown returns of 3.69% over the past day, -17.74% for the past month, 4.07% over 3 months, -19.9% over 1 year, -13.61% across 3 years, and -3.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alkali Metals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alkali Metals are 66.66 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Alkali Metals News

More Alkali Metals News
Market Pulse