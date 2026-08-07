Here's the live share price of Alkali Metals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alkali Metals
|-3.63
|-17.74
|4.07
|-1.91
|-19.90
|-13.61
|-3.28
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alkali Metals has declined 19.90% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Alkali Metals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.54
|69.61
|10
|74.05
|71.98
|20
|79.02
|75.52
|50
|82.74
|77.69
|100
|72.41
|76.53
|200
|76.04
|78.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alkali Metals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Alkali Metals - Intimation Of The Book Closure For The 58Th AGM Of The Shareholders Of The Company
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Alkali Metals - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Alkali Metals - Notice Of The 58Th AGM
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Alkali Metals - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:50 PM IST IST
|Alkali Metals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Alkali Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1968PLC001196 and registration number is 001196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkali Metals is ₹69.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alkali Metals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alkali Metals is ₹71.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alkali Metals are ₹69.73 and ₹65.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkali Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkali Metals is ₹107.24 and 52-week low of Alkali Metals is ₹47.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alkali Metals has shown returns of 3.69% over the past day, -17.74% for the past month, 4.07% over 3 months, -19.9% over 1 year, -13.61% across 3 years, and -3.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alkali Metals are 66.66 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.43 per annum.
Source: Dion Global