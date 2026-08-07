What is the share price of Alkali Metals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkali Metals is ₹69.73 as on .

What kind of stock is Alkali Metals? The Alkali Metals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alkali Metals? The market cap of Alkali Metals is ₹71.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alkali Metals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alkali Metals are ₹69.73 and ₹65.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alkali Metals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkali Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkali Metals is ₹107.24 and 52-week low of Alkali Metals is ₹47.50 as on .

How has the Alkali Metals performed historically in terms of returns? The Alkali Metals has shown returns of 3.69% over the past day, -17.74% for the past month, 4.07% over 3 months, -19.9% over 1 year, -13.61% across 3 years, and -3.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alkali Metals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alkali Metals are 66.66 and 1.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global