Alka India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALKA INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Alka India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.24 Closed
4.97₹ 0.58
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Alka India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.24₹12.24
₹12.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.20₹12.24
₹12.24
Open Price
₹12.24
Prev. Close
₹11.66
Volume
152

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Alka India has gained 74.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 61.90%.

Alka India’s current P/E of -5.98x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Alka India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alka India		033.6261.9061.9061.9017.4275.75
KPR Mill		-5.41-12.43-13.74-12.9110.4514.3935.23
Vardhman Textiles		1.657.1427.3431.7646.4420.4519.03
Trident		-5.48-14.80-12.95-13.90-3.24-6.8811.66
Indo Count Industries		-0.84-7.91-14.377.53-1.2725.4915.61
Nitin Spinners		-1.948.1117.2812.8724.1921.5336.10
Pashupati Cotspin		4.8625.3022.8651.0647.5513.858.09
Faze Three		-6.164.98-5.104.9233.0218.5548.23
AB Cotspin India		-2.78-4.08-2.53-9.64-9.64-3.32-2.01
Ambika Cotton Mills		-1.112.049.43-6.783.88-1.946.46
Rajapalayam Mills		-2.50-4.65-5.42-9.48-0.729.470.85
Nahar Poly Films		-4.15-4.96-9.31-23.9126.352.0819.87
Vardhman Polytex		12.9717.2221.62-10.10-17.6865.4931.06
Ginni Filaments		-0.38-3.651.04-16.7791.9519.8814.90
Axita Cotton		-7.20-6.48-9.036.86-6.48-31.2943.73
Ashima		-1.33-12.95-21.50-40.56-19.33-0.27-1.12
Rudra Ecovation		-6.1618.15-16.73-41.44-44.4670.1350.19
DCM Nouvelle		-7.54-4.12-5.19-22.27-19.27-2.5211.23
Shiva Texyarn		-1.37-14.43-17.43-21.12-17.8010.852.83
Super Sales India		-1.090.96-15.85-20.79-19.28-7.057.87

Over the last one year, Alka India has gained 61.90% compared to peers like KPR Mill (10.45%), Vardhman Textiles (46.44%), Trident (-3.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Alka India has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (35.23%) and Vardhman Textiles (19.03%).

Alka India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Alka India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.6110.59
109.489.2
206.147.27
504.25.15
1003.663.93
2002.22.79

Alka India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alka India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 5.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Alka India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 5:15 PM ISTAlka India - Newspaper Clippings - 'Annual General Meeting' Of The Members Of The Company.
Feb 27, 2026, 11:23 PM ISTAlka India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Intimation Of Loan Agreement
Feb 27, 2026, 11:20 PM ISTAlka India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Feb 27, 2026, 11:16 PM ISTAlka India - Shareholding Meeting - Annual General Meeting To Be Held On March 23, 2026.
Feb 27, 2026, 9:34 PM ISTAlka India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue

About Alka India

Alka India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1993PLC168521 and registration number is 168521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Satish Ramswaroop Panchariya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramakant Gokulchand Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Ramswroop Panchariya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Alok Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Hashim Ansari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Hiramani Babulal Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Alka India Share Price

What is the share price of Alka India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alka India is ₹12.24 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alka India?

The Alka India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alka India?

The market cap of Alka India is ₹6.12 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alka India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alka India are ₹12.24 and ₹12.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alka India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alka India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alka India is ₹12.24 and 52-week low of Alka India is ₹7.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Alka India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alka India has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 61.9% for the past month, 61.9% over 3 months, 61.9% over 1 year, 17.42% across 3 years, and 74.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alka India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alka India are -5.98 and -43.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Alka India News

