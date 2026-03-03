Here's the live share price of Alka India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Alka India has gained 74.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 61.90%.
Alka India’s current P/E of -5.98x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alka India
|0
|33.62
|61.90
|61.90
|61.90
|17.42
|75.75
|KPR Mill
|-5.41
|-12.43
|-13.74
|-12.91
|10.45
|14.39
|35.23
|Vardhman Textiles
|1.65
|7.14
|27.34
|31.76
|46.44
|20.45
|19.03
|Trident
|-5.48
|-14.80
|-12.95
|-13.90
|-3.24
|-6.88
|11.66
|Indo Count Industries
|-0.84
|-7.91
|-14.37
|7.53
|-1.27
|25.49
|15.61
|Nitin Spinners
|-1.94
|8.11
|17.28
|12.87
|24.19
|21.53
|36.10
|Pashupati Cotspin
|4.86
|25.30
|22.86
|51.06
|47.55
|13.85
|8.09
|Faze Three
|-6.16
|4.98
|-5.10
|4.92
|33.02
|18.55
|48.23
|AB Cotspin India
|-2.78
|-4.08
|-2.53
|-9.64
|-9.64
|-3.32
|-2.01
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|-1.11
|2.04
|9.43
|-6.78
|3.88
|-1.94
|6.46
|Rajapalayam Mills
|-2.50
|-4.65
|-5.42
|-9.48
|-0.72
|9.47
|0.85
|Nahar Poly Films
|-4.15
|-4.96
|-9.31
|-23.91
|26.35
|2.08
|19.87
|Vardhman Polytex
|12.97
|17.22
|21.62
|-10.10
|-17.68
|65.49
|31.06
|Ginni Filaments
|-0.38
|-3.65
|1.04
|-16.77
|91.95
|19.88
|14.90
|Axita Cotton
|-7.20
|-6.48
|-9.03
|6.86
|-6.48
|-31.29
|43.73
|Ashima
|-1.33
|-12.95
|-21.50
|-40.56
|-19.33
|-0.27
|-1.12
|Rudra Ecovation
|-6.16
|18.15
|-16.73
|-41.44
|-44.46
|70.13
|50.19
|DCM Nouvelle
|-7.54
|-4.12
|-5.19
|-22.27
|-19.27
|-2.52
|11.23
|Shiva Texyarn
|-1.37
|-14.43
|-17.43
|-21.12
|-17.80
|10.85
|2.83
|Super Sales India
|-1.09
|0.96
|-15.85
|-20.79
|-19.28
|-7.05
|7.87
Over the last one year, Alka India has gained 61.90% compared to peers like KPR Mill (10.45%), Vardhman Textiles (46.44%), Trident (-3.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Alka India has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (35.23%) and Vardhman Textiles (19.03%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.61
|10.59
|10
|9.48
|9.2
|20
|6.14
|7.27
|50
|4.2
|5.15
|100
|3.66
|3.93
|200
|2.2
|2.79
In the latest quarter, Alka India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 5.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 5:15 PM IST
|Alka India - Newspaper Clippings - 'Annual General Meeting' Of The Members Of The Company.
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
|Alka India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Intimation Of Loan Agreement
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
|Alka India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
|Alka India - Shareholding Meeting - Annual General Meeting To Be Held On March 23, 2026.
|Feb 27, 2026, 9:34 PM IST
|Alka India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Alka India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1993PLC168521 and registration number is 168521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alka India is ₹12.24 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Alka India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alka India is ₹6.12 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alka India are ₹12.24 and ₹12.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alka India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alka India is ₹12.24 and 52-week low of Alka India is ₹7.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Alka India has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 61.9% for the past month, 61.9% over 3 months, 61.9% over 1 year, 17.42% across 3 years, and 74.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alka India are -5.98 and -43.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.