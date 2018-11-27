Alibaba beats Facebook once again in market cap after latest PR crisis: See chart

It is the second time this year Alibaba has topped Facebook in market cap.

Facebook Inc. crises this year have weighed heavily on the social-media giant, dragging shares down more than 37 percent from their July peak and erasing nearly $240 billion in value. The fall has allowed Chinese internet behemoth Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to once again overtake Facebook in market capitalization.

It is the second time this year Alibaba has topped its U.S. rival, the first coming in March following revelations surrounding Cambridge Analytica, the consulting firm that obtained data on Facebook users without their consent.