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Algoquant Fintech Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALGOQUANT FINTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Algoquant Fintech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.09 Closed
0.58₹ 0.39
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Algoquant Fintech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.10₹69.10
₹67.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.00₹91.70
₹67.09
Open Price
₹66.37
Prev. Close
₹66.70
Volume
3,29,921

Source: Dion Global

Algoquant Fintech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Algoquant Fintech		-1.6916.1314.5313.63-7.3940.3872.82
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Algoquant Fintech has declined 7.39% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Algoquant Fintech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Algoquant Fintech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Algoquant Fintech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
568.1868.22
1067.6167.53
2064.2265.54
5059.761.97
10057.7860.29
20060.0359.81

Source: Dion Global

Algoquant Fintech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Algoquant Fintech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.09%, FII holding fell to 0.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Algoquant Fintech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTAlgoquant Fintech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTAlgoquant Fintech - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
May 28, 2026, 07:33 AM IST ISTAlgoquant Fintech - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone & Consolidated Finacial Result For The Year Ended March 31,
May 28, 2026, 07:29 AM IST ISTAlgoquant Fintech - Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 22, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTAlgoquant Fintech - Intimation For Change / Updation Of Company'S Email ID

Source: Dion Global

About Algoquant Fintech

Algoquant Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1962PLC136701 and registration number is 003634. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 235.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devansh Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Himanjal Jagdishchandra Brahmbhatt
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gyaneshwar Sahai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shubhangi Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Algoquant Fintech Share Price

What is the share price of Algoquant Fintech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Algoquant Fintech is ₹67.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Algoquant Fintech?

The Algoquant Fintech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Algoquant Fintech?

The market cap of Algoquant Fintech is ₹1,885.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Algoquant Fintech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Algoquant Fintech are ₹69.10 and ₹65.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Algoquant Fintech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Algoquant Fintech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Algoquant Fintech is ₹91.70 and 52-week low of Algoquant Fintech is ₹48.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Algoquant Fintech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Algoquant Fintech has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, 16.13% for the past month, 14.53% over 3 months, -7.39% over 1 year, 40.38% across 3 years, and 72.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Algoquant Fintech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Algoquant Fintech are 56.46 and 14.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Algoquant Fintech News

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