Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Algoquant Fintech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALGOQUANT FINTECH LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹657.00 Closed
3.5722.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Algoquant Fintech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹635.05₹660.00
₹657.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹238.95₹759.90
₹657.00
Open Price
₹644.30
Prev. Close
₹634.35
Volume
7,426

Algoquant Fintech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1666.32
  • R2675.63
  • R3691.27
  • Pivot
    650.68
  • S1641.37
  • S2625.73
  • S3616.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5384.97633.31
  • 10335.42636.15
  • 20309.72637.79
  • 50300.92625.77
  • 100317.43599.82
  • 200385.32547.8

Algoquant Fintech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.713.5313.9536.45123.174,592.866,372.91
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Algoquant Fintech Ltd. Share Holdings

Algoquant Fintech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Algoquant Fintech Ltd.

Algoquant Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1962PLC136701 and registration number is 003634. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devansh Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Himanjal Jagdishchandra Brahmbhatt
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gyaneshwar Sahai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shubhangi Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Algoquant Fintech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Algoquant Fintech Ltd.?

The market cap of Algoquant Fintech Ltd. is ₹527.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Algoquant Fintech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Algoquant Fintech Ltd. is -328.83 and PB ratio of Algoquant Fintech Ltd. is 15.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Algoquant Fintech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Algoquant Fintech Ltd. is ₹657.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Algoquant Fintech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Algoquant Fintech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Algoquant Fintech Ltd. is ₹759.90 and 52-week low of Algoquant Fintech Ltd. is ₹238.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data