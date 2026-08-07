Here's the live share price of Algoquant Fintech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Algoquant Fintech
|-1.69
|16.13
|14.53
|13.63
|-7.39
|40.38
|72.82
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Algoquant Fintech has declined 7.39% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Algoquant Fintech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|68.18
|68.22
|10
|67.61
|67.53
|20
|64.22
|65.54
|50
|59.7
|61.97
|100
|57.78
|60.29
|200
|60.03
|59.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Algoquant Fintech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.09%, FII holding fell to 0.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Algoquant Fintech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|Algoquant Fintech - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
|May 28, 2026, 07:33 AM IST IST
|Algoquant Fintech - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone & Consolidated Finacial Result For The Year Ended March 31,
|May 28, 2026, 07:29 AM IST IST
|Algoquant Fintech - Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Algoquant Fintech - Intimation For Change / Updation Of Company'S Email ID
Source: Dion Global
Algoquant Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1962PLC136701 and registration number is 003634. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 235.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Algoquant Fintech is ₹67.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Algoquant Fintech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Algoquant Fintech is ₹1,885.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Algoquant Fintech are ₹69.10 and ₹65.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Algoquant Fintech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Algoquant Fintech is ₹91.70 and 52-week low of Algoquant Fintech is ₹48.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Algoquant Fintech has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, 16.13% for the past month, 14.53% over 3 months, -7.39% over 1 year, 40.38% across 3 years, and 72.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Algoquant Fintech are 56.46 and 14.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global