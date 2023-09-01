Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Algoquant Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1962PLC136701 and registration number is 003634. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Algoquant Fintech Ltd. is ₹527.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Algoquant Fintech Ltd. is -328.83 and PB ratio of Algoquant Fintech Ltd. is 15.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Algoquant Fintech Ltd. is ₹657.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Algoquant Fintech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Algoquant Fintech Ltd. is ₹759.90 and 52-week low of Algoquant Fintech Ltd. is ₹238.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.