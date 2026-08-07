What is the share price of Algoquant Fintech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Algoquant Fintech is ₹67.09 as on .

What kind of stock is Algoquant Fintech? The Algoquant Fintech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Algoquant Fintech? The market cap of Algoquant Fintech is ₹1,885.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Algoquant Fintech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Algoquant Fintech are ₹69.10 and ₹65.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Algoquant Fintech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Algoquant Fintech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Algoquant Fintech is ₹91.70 and 52-week low of Algoquant Fintech is ₹48.00 as on .

How has the Algoquant Fintech performed historically in terms of returns? The Algoquant Fintech has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, 16.13% for the past month, 14.53% over 3 months, -7.39% over 1 year, 40.38% across 3 years, and 72.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Algoquant Fintech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Algoquant Fintech are 56.46 and 14.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global