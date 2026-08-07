Here's the live share price of Alfred Herbert (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alfred Herbert (India)
|13.25
|9.93
|5.62
|3.94
|-7.92
|60.02
|35.98
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alfred Herbert (India) has declined 7.92% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Alfred Herbert (India) has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,707.39
|2,848.99
|10
|2,703.7
|2,791.21
|20
|2,718.82
|2,766
|50
|2,778.42
|2,768.51
|100
|2,744.56
|2,780.06
|200
|2,830.76
|2,778.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alfred Herbert (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Alfred Herbert I - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For FY: 2026-27
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Alfred Herbert I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Alfred Herbert I - Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Alfred Herbert I - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 06, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Alfred Herbert I - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB1919PLC003516 and registration number is 003516. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfred Herbert (India) is ₹3,068.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alfred Herbert (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alfred Herbert (India) is ₹236.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alfred Herbert (India) are ₹3,240.10 and ₹3,012.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfred Herbert (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfred Herbert (India) is ₹3,974.00 and 52-week low of Alfred Herbert (India) is ₹2,200.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alfred Herbert (India) has shown returns of -2.98% over the past day, 9.93% for the past month, 5.62% over 3 months, -7.92% over 1 year, 60.02% across 3 years, and 35.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alfred Herbert (India) are 6.44 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.
Source: Dion Global