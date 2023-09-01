Follow Us

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALFRED HERBERT (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹763.00 Closed
-2.68-21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹763.00₹808.80
₹763.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹658.00₹859.00
₹763.00
Open Price
₹799.70
Prev. Close
₹784.00
Volume
23

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1793.53
  • R2824.07
  • R3839.33
  • Pivot
    778.27
  • S1747.73
  • S2732.47
  • S3701.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5722.45776.7
  • 10721.41775.55
  • 20727.92769.68
  • 50708.44751.63
  • 100684.12735.11
  • 200681.32719.34

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.030.796.868.779.6741.30-12.30
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd.

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB1919PLC003516 and registration number is 003516. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A V Lodha
    Chairman
  • Mr. H V Lodha
    Director
  • Mr. Pandanda Kariappa Madappa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S S Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. S Lodha
    Director
  • Mrs. A Bhandari
    Director

FAQs on Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. is ₹58.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. is 67.41 and PB ratio of Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. is 0.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. is ₹763.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. is ₹859.00 and 52-week low of Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. is ₹658.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

