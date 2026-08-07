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Alfred Herbert (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALFRED HERBERT (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Alfred Herbert (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,068.90 Closed
-2.98₹ -94.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alfred Herbert (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,012.00₹3,240.10
₹3,068.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,200.00₹3,974.00
₹3,068.90
Open Price
₹3,240.05
Prev. Close
₹3,163.15
Volume
479

Source: Dion Global

Alfred Herbert (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alfred Herbert (India)		13.259.935.623.94-7.9260.0235.98
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alfred Herbert (India) has declined 7.92% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Alfred Herbert (India) has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Alfred Herbert (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alfred Herbert (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,707.392,848.99
102,703.72,791.21
202,718.822,766
502,778.422,768.51
1002,744.562,780.06
2002,830.762,778.86

Source: Dion Global

Alfred Herbert (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alfred Herbert (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alfred Herbert (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTAlfred Herbert I - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For FY: 2026-27
Aug 06, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTAlfred Herbert I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTAlfred Herbert I - Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTAlfred Herbert I - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 06, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTAlfred Herbert I - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Alfred Herbert (India)

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB1919PLC003516 and registration number is 003516. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A V Lodha
    Chairman
  • Mrs. A Bhandari
    Director
  • Mr. H V Lodha
    Director
  • Mr. P K Madappa
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Poddar
    Director
  • Mrs. S Lodha
    Director

FAQs on Alfred Herbert (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Alfred Herbert (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfred Herbert (India) is ₹3,068.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alfred Herbert (India)?

The Alfred Herbert (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alfred Herbert (India)?

The market cap of Alfred Herbert (India) is ₹236.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alfred Herbert (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alfred Herbert (India) are ₹3,240.10 and ₹3,012.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alfred Herbert (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfred Herbert (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfred Herbert (India) is ₹3,974.00 and 52-week low of Alfred Herbert (India) is ₹2,200.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alfred Herbert (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alfred Herbert (India) has shown returns of -2.98% over the past day, 9.93% for the past month, 5.62% over 3 months, -7.92% over 1 year, 60.02% across 3 years, and 35.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alfred Herbert (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alfred Herbert (India) are 6.44 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Alfred Herbert (India) News

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