Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB1919PLC003516 and registration number is 003516. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. is ₹58.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. is 67.41 and PB ratio of Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. is 0.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. is ₹763.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. is ₹859.00 and 52-week low of Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd. is ₹658.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.