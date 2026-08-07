What is the share price of Alfred Herbert (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfred Herbert (India) is ₹3,068.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Alfred Herbert (India)? The Alfred Herbert (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alfred Herbert (India)? The market cap of Alfred Herbert (India) is ₹236.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alfred Herbert (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alfred Herbert (India) are ₹3,240.10 and ₹3,012.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alfred Herbert (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfred Herbert (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfred Herbert (India) is ₹3,974.00 and 52-week low of Alfred Herbert (India) is ₹2,200.00 as on .

How has the Alfred Herbert (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Alfred Herbert (India) has shown returns of -2.98% over the past day, 9.93% for the past month, 5.62% over 3 months, -7.92% over 1 year, 60.02% across 3 years, and 35.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alfred Herbert (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alfred Herbert (India) are 6.44 and 0.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global