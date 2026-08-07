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Alfavision Overseas (India) Share Price

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BSE

ALFAVISION OVERSEAS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Alfavision Overseas (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.49 Closed
-4.87₹ -0.64
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alfavision Overseas (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.48₹13.74
₹12.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.65₹17.18
₹12.49
Open Price
₹13.40
Prev. Close
₹13.13
Volume
71,397

Source: Dion Global

Alfavision Overseas (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alfavision Overseas (India)		4.1719.18-7.75206.1346.6-14.7126.21
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.243.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.57.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.62.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.7-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.90.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.6-1.6-1.6-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.6-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.916.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.23.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.2-28-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alfavision Overseas (India) has gained 46.60% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Alfavision Overseas (India) has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Alfavision Overseas (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alfavision Overseas (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.3812.21
1010.7811.58
2010.4110.89
509.4710.33
10010.989.92
2008.179.43

Source: Dion Global

Alfavision Overseas (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alfavision Overseas (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alfavision Overseas (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTAlfavision Over - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 02:45 AM IST ISTAlfavision Over - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On July 1, 2026 Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (List
Jul 02, 2026, 02:36 AM IST ISTAlfavision Over - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On July 1, 2026 UnderRe
Jun 25, 2026, 03:44 AM IST ISTAlfavision Over - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI ( Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulation,2015
Jun 25, 2026, 03:43 AM IST ISTAlfavision Over - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI ( Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulation,2015

Source: Dion Global

About Alfavision Overseas (India)

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1994PLC008375 and registration number is 008375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of waste and scrap and other products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishnu Prasad Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Goyal
    Non Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Niharika Roongta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Alfavision Overseas (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Alfavision Overseas (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfavision Overseas (India) is ₹12.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alfavision Overseas (India)?

The Alfavision Overseas (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alfavision Overseas (India)?

The market cap of Alfavision Overseas (India) is ₹39.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alfavision Overseas (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alfavision Overseas (India) are ₹13.74 and ₹12.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alfavision Overseas (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfavision Overseas (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfavision Overseas (India) is ₹17.18 and 52-week low of Alfavision Overseas (India) is ₹3.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alfavision Overseas (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alfavision Overseas (India) has shown returns of -4.87% over the past day, 19.18% for the past month, -7.75% over 3 months, 46.6% over 1 year, -14.71% across 3 years, and 26.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alfavision Overseas (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alfavision Overseas (India) are -19.19 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Alfavision Overseas (India) News

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