Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.23
|4.83
|34.23
|89.67
|-37.16
|713.97
|482.57
|6.55
|22.28
|31.03
|15.79
|9.83
|90.88
|90.88
|3.78
|-5.41
|-7.56
|-7.91
|-22.40
|95.81
|159.11
|0
|-0.20
|-7.77
|-34.52
|-51.58
|-22.86
|103.65
|0.43
|65.14
|92.99
|104.26
|125.62
|516.12
|148.86
|0.14
|3.40
|10.76
|-10.83
|-49.02
|10.41
|-81.35
|-5.75
|-32.21
|-43.65
|-90.57
|-95.85
|-68.79
|-49.52
|0
|-1.00
|-8.31
|-29.55
|-43.56
|-60.58
|-72.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1994PLC008375 and registration number is 008375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of waste and scrap and other products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is ₹64.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is 78.39 and PB ratio of Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is 1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is ₹20.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is ₹41.60 and 52-week low of Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is ₹9.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.