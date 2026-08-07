What is the share price of Alfavision Overseas (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfavision Overseas (India) is ₹12.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Alfavision Overseas (India)? The Alfavision Overseas (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alfavision Overseas (India)? The market cap of Alfavision Overseas (India) is ₹39.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alfavision Overseas (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alfavision Overseas (India) are ₹13.74 and ₹12.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alfavision Overseas (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfavision Overseas (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfavision Overseas (India) is ₹17.18 and 52-week low of Alfavision Overseas (India) is ₹3.65 as on .

How has the Alfavision Overseas (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Alfavision Overseas (India) has shown returns of -4.87% over the past day, 19.18% for the past month, -7.75% over 3 months, 46.6% over 1 year, -14.71% across 3 years, and 26.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alfavision Overseas (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alfavision Overseas (India) are -19.19 and 0.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global