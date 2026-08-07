Here's the live share price of Alfavision Overseas (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alfavision Overseas (India)
|4.17
|19.18
|-7.75
|206.13
|46.6
|-14.71
|26.21
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.2
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.5
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.6
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.7
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.9
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.6
|-1.6
|-1.6
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.6
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.9
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.2
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.2
|-28
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alfavision Overseas (India) has gained 46.60% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Alfavision Overseas (India) has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.38
|12.21
|10
|10.78
|11.58
|20
|10.41
|10.89
|50
|9.47
|10.33
|100
|10.98
|9.92
|200
|8.17
|9.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alfavision Overseas (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Alfavision Over - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 02:45 AM IST IST
|Alfavision Over - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On July 1, 2026 Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (List
|Jul 02, 2026, 02:36 AM IST IST
|Alfavision Over - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On July 1, 2026 UnderRe
|Jun 25, 2026, 03:44 AM IST IST
|Alfavision Over - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI ( Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulation,2015
|Jun 25, 2026, 03:43 AM IST IST
|Alfavision Over - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI ( Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulation,2015
Source: Dion Global
Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1994PLC008375 and registration number is 008375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of waste and scrap and other products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfavision Overseas (India) is ₹12.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alfavision Overseas (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alfavision Overseas (India) is ₹39.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alfavision Overseas (India) are ₹13.74 and ₹12.48.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfavision Overseas (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfavision Overseas (India) is ₹17.18 and 52-week low of Alfavision Overseas (India) is ₹3.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alfavision Overseas (India) has shown returns of -4.87% over the past day, 19.18% for the past month, -7.75% over 3 months, 46.6% over 1 year, -14.71% across 3 years, and 26.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alfavision Overseas (India) are -19.19 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global