Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALFAVISION OVERSEAS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Agricultural Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.39 Closed
-0.24-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.75₹21.23
₹20.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.99₹41.60
₹20.39
Open Price
₹21.23
Prev. Close
₹20.44
Volume
39,375

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.16
  • R221.94
  • R322.64
  • Pivot
    20.46
  • S119.68
  • S218.98
  • S318.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.6721.29
  • 1016.521.75
  • 2021.7121.44
  • 5028.2819.45
  • 10022.7917.44
  • 20017.7616.16

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.234.8334.2389.67-37.16713.97482.57
6.5522.2831.0315.799.8390.8890.88
3.78-5.41-7.56-7.91-22.4095.81159.11
0-0.20-7.77-34.52-51.58-22.86103.65
0.4365.1492.99104.26125.62516.12148.86
0.143.4010.76-10.83-49.0210.41-81.35
-5.75-32.21-43.65-90.57-95.85-68.79-49.52
0-1.00-8.31-29.55-43.56-60.58-72.75

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd.

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1994PLC008375 and registration number is 008375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of waste and scrap and other products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishnu Prasad Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Goyal
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vijai Singh Bharakatiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Saitwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is ₹64.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is 78.39 and PB ratio of Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is 1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is ₹20.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is ₹41.60 and 52-week low of Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. is ₹9.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

