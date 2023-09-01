Follow Us

ALEXANDER STAMPS AND COIN LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.61 Closed
-0.06-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.25₹17.34
₹16.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.41₹22.90
₹16.61
Open Price
₹17.34
Prev. Close
₹16.62
Volume
12,350

Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.22
  • R217.82
  • R318.31
  • Pivot
    16.73
  • S116.13
  • S215.64
  • S315.04

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.9716.62
  • 101916.44
  • 2019.2316.06
  • 5018.2815.79
  • 10017.8116.16
  • 20021.616.99

Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.265.390.06-12.302.5322.2222.66
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. Share Holdings

Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Dec, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd.

Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1992PLC093816 and registration number is 093816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of souvenirs, craftwork and religious articles, stamps and coins. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anirudh Sethi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kiran Prakash Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Diksha Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Alka Sawhney
    Director
  • Mr. Vipulchandra P Thakkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd.?

The market cap of Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. is ₹15.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. is -346.04 and PB ratio of Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. is ₹16.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. is ₹22.90 and 52-week low of Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. is ₹13.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

