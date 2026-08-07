Here's the live share price of Alexander Stamps and Coin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alexander Stamps and Coin
|-5.53
|-7.35
|-21.70
|-15.53
|-38.58
|-22.27
|-20.94
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alexander Stamps and Coin has declined 38.58% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Alexander Stamps and Coin has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.04
|7.03
|10
|7.29
|7.17
|20
|7.55
|7.37
|50
|7.83
|7.77
|100
|8.38
|8.28
|200
|9.21
|9.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alexander Stamps and Coin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Alexander Stamps - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Alexander Stamps - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Meeting Updates
|May 28, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|Alexander Stamps - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Alexander Stamps - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2026.
|May 19, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Alexander Stamps - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, 27Th
Source: Dion Global
Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1992PLC093816 and registration number is 093816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of souvenirs, craftwork and religious articles, stamps and coins. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alexander Stamps and Coin is ₹7.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alexander Stamps and Coin is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alexander Stamps and Coin is ₹6.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alexander Stamps and Coin are ₹7.59 and ₹7.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alexander Stamps and Coin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alexander Stamps and Coin is ₹12.95 and 52-week low of Alexander Stamps and Coin is ₹6.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alexander Stamps and Coin has shown returns of -1.64% over the past day, -7.35% for the past month, -21.7% over 3 months, -38.58% over 1 year, -22.27% across 3 years, and -20.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alexander Stamps and Coin are -299.17 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global