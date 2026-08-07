What is the share price of Alexander Stamps and Coin? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alexander Stamps and Coin is ₹7.18 as on .

What kind of stock is Alexander Stamps and Coin? The Alexander Stamps and Coin is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alexander Stamps and Coin? The market cap of Alexander Stamps and Coin is ₹6.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alexander Stamps and Coin? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alexander Stamps and Coin are ₹7.59 and ₹7.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alexander Stamps and Coin? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alexander Stamps and Coin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alexander Stamps and Coin is ₹12.95 and 52-week low of Alexander Stamps and Coin is ₹6.11 as on .

How has the Alexander Stamps and Coin performed historically in terms of returns? The Alexander Stamps and Coin has shown returns of -1.64% over the past day, -7.35% for the past month, -21.7% over 3 months, -38.58% over 1 year, -22.27% across 3 years, and -20.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alexander Stamps and Coin? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alexander Stamps and Coin are -299.17 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global