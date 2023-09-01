Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.26
|5.39
|0.06
|-12.30
|2.53
|22.22
|22.66
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1992PLC093816 and registration number is 093816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of souvenirs, craftwork and religious articles, stamps and coins. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. is ₹15.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. is -346.04 and PB ratio of Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. is ₹16.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. is ₹22.90 and 52-week low of Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. is ₹13.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.