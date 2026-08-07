Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Alexander Stamps and Coin Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALEXANDER STAMPS AND COIN

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Alexander Stamps and Coin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.18 Closed
-1.64₹ -0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Alexander Stamps and Coin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.13₹7.59
₹7.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.11₹12.95
₹7.18
Open Price
₹7.59
Prev. Close
₹7.30
Volume
10,637

Source: Dion Global

Alexander Stamps and Coin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alexander Stamps and Coin		-5.53-7.35-21.70-15.53-38.58-22.27-20.94
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alexander Stamps and Coin has declined 38.58% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Alexander Stamps and Coin has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Alexander Stamps and Coin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alexander Stamps and Coin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.047.03
107.297.17
207.557.37
507.837.77
1008.388.28
2009.219.2

Source: Dion Global

Alexander Stamps and Coin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alexander Stamps and Coin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Alexander Stamps and Coin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTAlexander Stamps - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTAlexander Stamps - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Meeting Updates
May 28, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTAlexander Stamps - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTAlexander Stamps - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2026.
May 19, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTAlexander Stamps - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, 27Th

Source: Dion Global

About Alexander Stamps and Coin

Alexander Stamps and Coin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1992PLC093816 and registration number is 093816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of souvenirs, craftwork and religious articles, stamps and coins. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anirudh Sethi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kiran Prakash Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Tanmaya Arora
    Director
  • Ms. Divya Batra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jignesh M Soni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alexander Stamps and Coin Share Price

What is the share price of Alexander Stamps and Coin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alexander Stamps and Coin is ₹7.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alexander Stamps and Coin?

The Alexander Stamps and Coin is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alexander Stamps and Coin?

The market cap of Alexander Stamps and Coin is ₹6.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alexander Stamps and Coin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alexander Stamps and Coin are ₹7.59 and ₹7.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alexander Stamps and Coin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alexander Stamps and Coin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alexander Stamps and Coin is ₹12.95 and 52-week low of Alexander Stamps and Coin is ₹6.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alexander Stamps and Coin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alexander Stamps and Coin has shown returns of -1.64% over the past day, -7.35% for the past month, -21.7% over 3 months, -38.58% over 1 year, -22.27% across 3 years, and -20.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alexander Stamps and Coin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alexander Stamps and Coin are -299.17 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Alexander Stamps and Coin News

More Alexander Stamps and Coin News
Market Pulse