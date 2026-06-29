India’s alcoholic beverages sector is poised to sustain its premiumisation-led growth, with Radico Khaitan and Allied Blenders likely to outperform larger peer United Spirits over the next few years, according to Jefferies.

Jefferies said premiumisation remains the defining theme for the industry, supported by rising affordability, a young legal drinking-age population and increasing acceptance of premium spirits.

Jefferies on Alcobev sector

While the overall industry is expected to grow steadily, Jefferies believes companies with lower exposure to premium products have greater headroom to improve their product mix and earnings.

“We expect mid-teens volume growth in premium portfolios for Radico, while Allied Blenders is catching up through better execution. In contrast, United Spirits’ already high premium mix should result in relatively modest growth,” Jefferies said.

The brokerage noted that Indian alcobev stocks outperformed the broader staples sector during FY23-26, delivering about 30% EPS CAGR versus mid-to-high single-digit earnings growth for staples.

It expects the premium (P&A) segment to continue driving industry growth, with around 12% volume CAGR compared with roughly 5% for the broader industry. Premium products currently account for only about 10% of industry volumes but contribute more than 40% of industry profits, indicating significant room for further premiumisation.

Jefferies on Radico Khaitan: ‘Buy’

Jefferies initiated coverage on Radico Khaitan Ltd. with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 4,500, implying an upside of about 17%.

The brokerage expects Radico to remain the sector’s top pick, driven by strong execution and continued innovation across high-growth premium categories, including vodka, gin and Indian malt whisky.

Jefferies expects Radico to deliver around 14% volume CAGR and 22% EPS CAGR over FY26-29. It said the company’s premium portfolio still accounts for less than half of its sales, leaving ample scope for further mix improvement. Strong brand-building capabilities and disciplined execution are also expected to support margin expansion over the medium term.

Jefferies on Allied Blenders: ‘Buy’

Jefferies initiated coverage on Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd. with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 780, implying an upside of about 25%.

The brokerage said Allied Blenders has shown improving execution since its listing and is steadily transitioning into a premiumisation-led growth model from a predominantly mass-market business.

Jefferies expects premium products, particularly the Iconiq portfolio, to drive growth while ongoing backward integration and a richer product mix support margin expansion. It forecasts about 18% volume CAGR and 30% EPS CAGR over FY26-29, along with more than 300 basis points of margin expansion and around six percentage points improvement in return on capital employed by FY29.

Jefferies on United Spirits: ‘Hold’

Jefferies initiated coverage on United Spirits Ltd. with a ‘Hold’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,560, implying an upside of about 13%.

The brokerage said United Spirits remains the market leader in premium and luxury spirits, backed by Diageo’s global portfolio and its strong position in Scotch whisky. It also expects the ongoing renovation of the McDowell’s franchise to support premium upgrades.

However, Jefferies believes much of the premiumisation opportunity is already reflected in the business. With nearly 85% of volumes coming from premium products, the brokerage expects relatively modest growth of about 6% volume CAGR and 12% EPS CAGR over FY26-29, limiting further upside compared with peers.

Premiumisation expected to drive the next phase of growth

Jefferies expects structural margin improvement across the industry as companies benefit from a richer premium mix, softer input costs, backward integration and the India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

The brokerage said margins have already recovered by about 470 basis points during FY23-26 after a volatile period driven by inflation in extra-neutral alcohol and glass prices. It believes further premiumisation and still-low penetration of premium spirits should support another phase of profitable growth across the sector.

Conclusion

Jefferies sees India’s alcoholic beverages sector remaining one of the strongest growth stories within consumer staples, driven by premiumisation and improving profitability. Within the space, the brokerage prefers Radico Khaitan as its top pick and also sees significant upside in Allied Blenders.

Disclaimer: The institutional equity research ratings, target prices, and multi-year financial projections (including volume and EPS CAGRs) outlined in this summary of Jefferies’ report on the Indian alcoholic beverages (alcobev) sector are for informational and educational purposes only. They do not constitute investment advice, a financial recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy, sell, or hold equity shares.

Investments in the alcobev industry carry unique regulatory and operational risks, including state-level excise duty modifications, distribution controls, direct and indirect advertising bans, state-wise pricing approvals, and input cost volatility (such as extra neutral alcohol and glass pricing). Readers are strongly advised to perform independent analysis and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or certified financial consultant before making financial allocations based on these projections.

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