MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Albert David Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1938 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1938PLC009490 and registration number is 009490. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 313.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Albert David Ltd. is ₹453.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Albert David Ltd. is 7.84 and PB ratio of Albert David Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Albert David Ltd. is ₹795.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Albert David Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Albert David Ltd. is ₹880.00 and 52-week low of Albert David Ltd. is ₹505.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.