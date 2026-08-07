What is the share price of Albert David? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Albert David is ₹816.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Albert David? The Albert David is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Albert David? The market cap of Albert David is ₹466.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Albert David? Today’s highest and lowest price of Albert David are ₹868.60 and ₹787.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Albert David? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Albert David stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Albert David is ₹899.65 and 52-week low of Albert David is ₹581.30 as on .

How has the Albert David performed historically in terms of returns? The Albert David has shown returns of 12.83% over the past day, 18.48% for the past month, 3.45% over 3 months, 0.46% over 1 year, 0.01% across 3 years, and 7.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Albert David? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Albert David are 20.66 and 1.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global