Here's the live share price of Albert David along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Albert David
|17.94
|18.48
|3.45
|17.83
|0.46
|0.01
|7.46
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Albert David has gained 0.46% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Albert David has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|690.79
|691.1
|10
|689.69
|691.05
|20
|692.44
|693.51
|50
|704.59
|701.08
|100
|702.44
|709.77
|200
|731.68
|743.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Albert David remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.63%, FII holding fell to 0.57%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Albert David - Voting Results For The 87Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Albert David - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|Albert David - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Albert David - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Albert David - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 06.08.2026
Source: Dion Global
Albert David Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1938 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1938PLC009490 and registration number is 009490. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 333.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Albert David is ₹816.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Albert David is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Albert David is ₹466.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Albert David are ₹868.60 and ₹787.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Albert David stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Albert David is ₹899.65 and 52-week low of Albert David is ₹581.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Albert David has shown returns of 12.83% over the past day, 18.48% for the past month, 3.45% over 3 months, 0.46% over 1 year, 0.01% across 3 years, and 7.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Albert David are 20.66 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.
Source: Dion Global