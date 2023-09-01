Follow Us

Albert David Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALBERT DAVID LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹795.35 Closed
-0.1-0.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Albert David Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹790.00₹803.70
₹795.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹505.95₹880.00
₹795.35
Open Price
₹794.50
Prev. Close
₹796.15
Volume
8,387

Albert David Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1801.47
  • R2809.43
  • R3815.17
  • Pivot
    795.73
  • S1787.77
  • S2782.03
  • S3774.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5560.04791.07
  • 10559.44786.7
  • 20560.76776.05
  • 50559.82727.66
  • 100554.41675.7
  • 200572.69631.41

Albert David Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.352.2541.4544.6345.0192.1213.20
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

About Albert David Ltd.

Albert David Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1938 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1938PLC009490 and registration number is 009490. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 313.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A K Kothari
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Umesh Manohar Kunte
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Prabhawati Devi Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemal Kampani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Singhi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Arindam Sarkar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Shirish G Belapure
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Dr. Monjori Mitra
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. A V Kothari
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Albert David Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Albert David Ltd.?

The market cap of Albert David Ltd. is ₹453.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Albert David Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Albert David Ltd. is 7.84 and PB ratio of Albert David Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Albert David Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Albert David Ltd. is ₹795.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Albert David Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Albert David Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Albert David Ltd. is ₹880.00 and 52-week low of Albert David Ltd. is ₹505.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

