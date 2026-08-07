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Albert David Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALBERT DAVID

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Albert David along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹816.70 Closed
12.83₹ 92.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Albert David Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹787.00₹868.60
₹816.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹581.30₹899.65
₹816.70
Open Price
₹860.00
Prev. Close
₹723.85
Volume
26,711

Source: Dion Global

Albert David Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Albert David		17.9418.483.4517.830.460.017.46
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Albert David has gained 0.46% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Albert David has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Albert David Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Albert David Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5690.79691.1
10689.69691.05
20692.44693.51
50704.59701.08
100702.44709.77
200731.68743.04

Source: Dion Global

Albert David Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Albert David remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.63%, FII holding fell to 0.57%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Albert David Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTAlbert David - Voting Results For The 87Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
Aug 07, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTAlbert David - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTAlbert David - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTAlbert David - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTAlbert David - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 06.08.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Albert David

Albert David Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1938 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1938PLC009490 and registration number is 009490. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 333.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Kothari
    Exe.Chairman & W T D
  • Mr. Anand Vardhan Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Prabhawati Devi Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Anant Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Singhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shourya Sengupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Monjori Mitra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Pachisia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Albert David Share Price

What is the share price of Albert David?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Albert David is ₹816.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Albert David?

The Albert David is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Albert David?

The market cap of Albert David is ₹466.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Albert David?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Albert David are ₹868.60 and ₹787.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Albert David?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Albert David stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Albert David is ₹899.65 and 52-week low of Albert David is ₹581.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Albert David performed historically in terms of returns?

The Albert David has shown returns of 12.83% over the past day, 18.48% for the past month, 3.45% over 3 months, 0.46% over 1 year, 0.01% across 3 years, and 7.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Albert David?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Albert David are 20.66 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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