Alankit Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALANKIT LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹10.30 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alankit Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.25₹10.50
₹10.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.00₹14.20
₹10.30
Open Price
₹10.50
Prev. Close
₹10.30
Volume
4,41,685

Alankit Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.52
  • R210.63
  • R310.77
  • Pivot
    10.38
  • S110.27
  • S210.13
  • S310.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.5910.36
  • 1011.5810.47
  • 2011.6210.6
  • 5012.1210.55
  • 10011.7610.26
  • 20013.3810.4

Alankit Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.37-5.5017.0517.05-13.81-42.46-55.60
1.510.703.9818.941.94100.90168.74
0.70-3.684.4412.69-12.99138.14127.65
4.31-0.148.1447.2343.02367.53273.87
1.63-1.224.9716.4528.03177.12141.55
2.38-4.66-7.7111.79-9.464.1723.32
2.573.1535.5856.5143.84170.7149.38
0.14-6.3712.0131.3320.728.81211.96
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.671.121.7317.2744.62123.081.12
3.3915.6733.2833.9713.9055.37109.11
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.07-4.6420.6040.1959.56104.75-24.53
-0.29-0.832.5712.4824.5168.9862.77
1.787.4837.8038.505.04-20.48-64.12
1.52-3.9434.3736.4072.90562.07-17.38
-0.08-4.9412.7245.7243.42101.66269.77
-2.060.8933.8033.3148.6248.6248.62
0.61-1.7827.5032.4224.8529.2388.65
3.65-0.1118.3564.8646.67120.5163.39

Alankit Ltd. Share Holdings

Alankit Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Nov, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Alankit Ltd.

Alankit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900DL1989PLC036860 and registration number is 036860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other data processing, hosting and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Mathew Thomas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Preeti Chadha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Jeet Basrar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashok Shantilal Bhuta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meera Lal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raja Gopal Reddy Guduru
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Alankit Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alankit Ltd.?

The market cap of Alankit Ltd. is ₹231.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alankit Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alankit Ltd. is -64.29 and PB ratio of Alankit Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alankit Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alankit Ltd. is ₹10.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alankit Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alankit Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alankit Ltd. is ₹14.20 and 52-week low of Alankit Ltd. is ₹7.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

