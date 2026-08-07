What is the share price of Alankit? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alankit is ₹8.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Alankit? The Alankit is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alankit? The market cap of Alankit is ₹220.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alankit? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alankit are ₹8.19 and ₹7.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alankit? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alankit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alankit is ₹15.55 and 52-week low of Alankit is ₹6.41 as on .

How has the Alankit performed historically in terms of returns? The Alankit has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 0.49% for the past month, -13.4% over 3 months, -45.37% over 1 year, -8.28% across 3 years, and -11.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alankit? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alankit are 11.56 and 0.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global