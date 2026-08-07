Here's the live share price of Alankit along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alankit
|4.49
|0.49
|-13.40
|-14.32
|-45.37
|-8.28
|-11.62
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alankit has declined 45.37% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Alankit has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.81
|7.83
|10
|7.86
|7.85
|20
|7.94
|7.93
|50
|8.24
|8.16
|100
|8.38
|8.57
|200
|9.46
|9.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alankit remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding fell to 0.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Alankit - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Alankit Limited In Terms Of Regulation 30
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Alankit - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Alankit Limited In Terms Of R
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Alankit - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Alankit - Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 26, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|Alankit - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Alankit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900DL1989PLC036860 and registration number is 036860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other data processing, hosting and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alankit is ₹8.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alankit is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alankit is ₹220.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alankit are ₹8.19 and ₹7.97.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alankit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alankit is ₹15.55 and 52-week low of Alankit is ₹6.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alankit has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 0.49% for the past month, -13.4% over 3 months, -45.37% over 1 year, -8.28% across 3 years, and -11.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alankit are 11.56 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global