Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.37
|-5.50
|17.05
|17.05
|-13.81
|-42.46
|-55.60
|1.51
|0.70
|3.98
|18.94
|1.94
|100.90
|168.74
|0.70
|-3.68
|4.44
|12.69
|-12.99
|138.14
|127.65
|4.31
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.02
|367.53
|273.87
|1.63
|-1.22
|4.97
|16.45
|28.03
|177.12
|141.55
|2.38
|-4.66
|-7.71
|11.79
|-9.46
|4.17
|23.32
|2.57
|3.15
|35.58
|56.51
|43.84
|170.71
|49.38
|0.14
|-6.37
|12.01
|31.33
|20.72
|8.81
|211.96
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.67
|1.12
|1.73
|17.27
|44.62
|123.08
|1.12
|3.39
|15.67
|33.28
|33.97
|13.90
|55.37
|109.11
|-4.86
|3.59
|19.21
|40.29
|34.01
|1,030.48
|177.92
|4.07
|-4.64
|20.60
|40.19
|59.56
|104.75
|-24.53
|-0.29
|-0.83
|2.57
|12.48
|24.51
|68.98
|62.77
|1.78
|7.48
|37.80
|38.50
|5.04
|-20.48
|-64.12
|1.52
|-3.94
|34.37
|36.40
|72.90
|562.07
|-17.38
|-0.08
|-4.94
|12.72
|45.72
|43.42
|101.66
|269.77
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.31
|48.62
|48.62
|48.62
|0.61
|-1.78
|27.50
|32.42
|24.85
|29.23
|88.65
|3.65
|-0.11
|18.35
|64.86
|46.67
|120.51
|63.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Alankit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900DL1989PLC036860 and registration number is 036860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other data processing, hosting and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alankit Ltd. is ₹231.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alankit Ltd. is -64.29 and PB ratio of Alankit Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alankit Ltd. is ₹10.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alankit Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alankit Ltd. is ₹14.20 and 52-week low of Alankit Ltd. is ₹7.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.