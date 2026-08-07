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Alankit Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALANKIT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Alankit along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.14 Closed
0.62₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alankit Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.97₹8.19
₹8.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.41₹15.55
₹8.14
Open Price
₹8.10
Prev. Close
₹8.09
Volume
17,359

Source: Dion Global

Alankit Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alankit		4.490.49-13.40-14.32-45.37-8.28-11.62
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alankit has declined 45.37% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Alankit has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Alankit Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alankit Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.817.83
107.867.85
207.947.93
508.248.16
1008.388.57
2009.469.77

Source: Dion Global

Alankit Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alankit remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding fell to 0.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alankit Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTAlankit - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Alankit Limited In Terms Of Regulation 30
Aug 03, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTAlankit - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Alankit Limited In Terms Of R
Jul 13, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTAlankit - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTAlankit - Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 26, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTAlankit - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Alankit

Alankit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900DL1989PLC036860 and registration number is 036860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other data processing, hosting and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Sinha
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ankit Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Chadha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Meera Lal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raja Gopal Reddy Guduru
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Meenu Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alankit Share Price

What is the share price of Alankit?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alankit is ₹8.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alankit?

The Alankit is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alankit?

The market cap of Alankit is ₹220.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alankit?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alankit are ₹8.19 and ₹7.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alankit?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alankit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alankit is ₹15.55 and 52-week low of Alankit is ₹6.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alankit performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alankit has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 0.49% for the past month, -13.4% over 3 months, -45.37% over 1 year, -8.28% across 3 years, and -11.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alankit?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alankit are 11.56 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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