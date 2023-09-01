What is the Market Cap of Alan Scott Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is ₹12.64 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alan Scott Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is -15.88 and PB ratio of Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is 3.24 as on .

What is the share price of Alan Scott Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is ₹51.31 as on .