MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33100MH1994PLC076732 and registration number is 076732. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is ₹12.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is -15.88 and PB ratio of Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is 3.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is ₹51.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alan Scott Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is ₹52.52 and 52-week low of Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is ₹31.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.