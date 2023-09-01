Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Alan Scott Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALAN SCOTT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | BSE
₹51.31 Closed
1.991
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alan Scott Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.31₹51.31
₹51.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.30₹52.52
₹51.31
Open Price
₹51.31
Prev. Close
₹50.31
Volume
754

Alan Scott Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R151.31
  • R251.31
  • R351.31
  • Pivot
    51.31
  • S151.31
  • S251.31
  • S351.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.2849.05
  • 1036.0648.62
  • 2041.447.69
  • 5060.4144.82
  • 100105.8743.16
  • 200138.7246.55

Alan Scott Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3412.3055.8656.6528.91255.40348.75
5.233.7018.1721.39-4.06207.5636.03
-1.21-11.610.4711.56-21.6436.41-30.46
-1.143.363.8023.02-25.88622.58189.57
6.4824.8138.5730.6016.81191.6128.63
-2.4120.3839.0053.6615.89128.4650.98
-0.69-7.1213.99-25.4490.64349.66520.95
-3.9603.59-6.92-8.06667.6189.90
-4.7851.1236.7745.2813.78450.41161.39
3.0019.5618.3927.554.17524.24258.26
4.5010.070-6.23-49.66-2.25-58.10
7.331.43-0.3955.5367.45155.4033.40
9.0914.299.090-14.2920.0026.32
1.44-0.4711.0511.05-5.38539.391,010.53
-9.44-35.43-47.9729.2217.8117.8117.81
-0.3234.6046.3815.0929.21187.36240.65
19.9843.9815.18-14.1094.62153.4010.17
12.0721.4827.0217.92-15.2228.8346.56
04.3315.0226.7642.90331.26259.39
4.32-3.50-2.2824.6010.41-47.70-29.82

Alan Scott Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Alan Scott Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Nov, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares

About Alan Scott Industries Ltd.

Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33100MH1994PLC076732 and registration number is 076732. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Pukhraj Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Iyer
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gyan Singh Rathore
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanti Prasad Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kumar Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Saloni Suresh Jain
    Director

FAQs on Alan Scott Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alan Scott Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is ₹12.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alan Scott Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is -15.88 and PB ratio of Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is 3.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alan Scott Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is ₹51.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alan Scott Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alan Scott Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is ₹52.52 and 52-week low of Alan Scott Industries Ltd. is ₹31.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data