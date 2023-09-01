Follow Us

Alacrity Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALACRITY SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.40 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alacrity Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.90₹15.40
₹15.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.33₹15.75
₹15.40
Open Price
₹13.93
Prev. Close
₹15.40
Volume
0

Alacrity Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.9
  • R216.4
  • R317.4
  • Pivot
    14.9
  • S114.4
  • S213.4
  • S312.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.8514.79
  • 1012.0513.91
  • 2010.7613.03
  • 5010.7312.2
  • 1009.3411.47
  • 2008.2710.42

Alacrity Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.7238.7436.8948.6528.33123.19136.92
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Alacrity Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Alacrity Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
07 Sep, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About Alacrity Securities Ltd.

Alacrity Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC083912 and registration number is 083912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 282.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hiten R Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ankur M Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deven N Sanghvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishore V Shah
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Pooja A Gupta
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Alacrity Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alacrity Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Alacrity Securities Ltd. is ₹32.46 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alacrity Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alacrity Securities Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Alacrity Securities Ltd. is 1.32 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Alacrity Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alacrity Securities Ltd. is ₹15.40 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alacrity Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alacrity Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alacrity Securities Ltd. is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Alacrity Securities Ltd. is ₹9.33 as on Aug 31, 2023.

