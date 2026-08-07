What is the share price of Alacrity Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alacrity Securities is ₹63.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Alacrity Securities? The Alacrity Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alacrity Securities? The market cap of Alacrity Securities is ₹297.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alacrity Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alacrity Securities are ₹66.25 and ₹63.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alacrity Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alacrity Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alacrity Securities is ₹79.30 and 52-week low of Alacrity Securities is ₹42.93 as on .

How has the Alacrity Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Alacrity Securities has shown returns of -2.06% over the past day, -6.57% for the past month, -14.85% over 3 months, 1.1% over 1 year, 79.58% across 3 years, and 46.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alacrity Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alacrity Securities are 30.46 and 3.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global