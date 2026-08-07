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Alacrity Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALACRITY SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Alacrity Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹63.70 Closed
-2.06₹ -1.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alacrity Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.02₹66.25
₹63.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.93₹79.30
₹63.70
Open Price
₹65.51
Prev. Close
₹65.04
Volume
10,169

Source: Dion Global

Alacrity Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alacrity Securities		-0.73-6.57-14.8525.341.1079.5846.62
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alacrity Securities has gained 1.10% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Alacrity Securities has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Alacrity Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alacrity Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.2364.93
1065.6765.29
2066.4266.02
5068.2866.59
10064.7165.02
20059.5364.72

Source: Dion Global

Alacrity Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alacrity Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alacrity Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTAlacrity Securities - Non-Applicability Of Statement For Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listin
Jul 16, 2026, 08:15 PM IST ISTAlacrity Securities - Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On Thursday, July 16, 2026 At 1:30 P.M.
Jul 16, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTAlacrity Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On Thursday, July 16, 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTAlacrity Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, July 16, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTAlacrity Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Alacrity Securities

Alacrity Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC083912 and registration number is 083912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 410.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kishor Vithaldas Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Ashutosh Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hiten Ramniklal Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dhruvkumar Ashwinkumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Ambani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Hasmukhbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Alacrity Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Alacrity Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alacrity Securities is ₹63.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alacrity Securities?

The Alacrity Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alacrity Securities?

The market cap of Alacrity Securities is ₹297.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alacrity Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alacrity Securities are ₹66.25 and ₹63.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alacrity Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alacrity Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alacrity Securities is ₹79.30 and 52-week low of Alacrity Securities is ₹42.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alacrity Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alacrity Securities has shown returns of -2.06% over the past day, -6.57% for the past month, -14.85% over 3 months, 1.1% over 1 year, 79.58% across 3 years, and 46.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alacrity Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alacrity Securities are 30.46 and 3.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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