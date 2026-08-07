Here's the live share price of Alacrity Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alacrity Securities
|-0.73
|-6.57
|-14.85
|25.34
|1.10
|79.58
|46.62
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alacrity Securities has gained 1.10% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Alacrity Securities has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.23
|64.93
|10
|65.67
|65.29
|20
|66.42
|66.02
|50
|68.28
|66.59
|100
|64.71
|65.02
|200
|59.53
|64.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alacrity Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Alacrity Securities - Non-Applicability Of Statement For Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listin
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:15 PM IST IST
|Alacrity Securities - Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On Thursday, July 16, 2026 At 1:30 P.M.
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Alacrity Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On Thursday, July 16, 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Alacrity Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, July 16, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Alacrity Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Alacrity Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC083912 and registration number is 083912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 410.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alacrity Securities is ₹63.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alacrity Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alacrity Securities is ₹297.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alacrity Securities are ₹66.25 and ₹63.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alacrity Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alacrity Securities is ₹79.30 and 52-week low of Alacrity Securities is ₹42.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alacrity Securities has shown returns of -2.06% over the past day, -6.57% for the past month, -14.85% over 3 months, 1.1% over 1 year, 79.58% across 3 years, and 46.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alacrity Securities are 30.46 and 3.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global