Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.72
|38.74
|36.89
|48.65
|28.33
|123.19
|136.92
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|07 Sep, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
Alacrity Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC083912 and registration number is 083912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 282.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alacrity Securities Ltd. is ₹32.46 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alacrity Securities Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Alacrity Securities Ltd. is 1.32 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alacrity Securities Ltd. is ₹15.40 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alacrity Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alacrity Securities Ltd. is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Alacrity Securities Ltd. is ₹9.33 as on Aug 31, 2023.