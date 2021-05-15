Akshaya Tritiya: No glitter in gold sales

While major jewellers saw an up to 50% drop in physical sales, especially in Delhi and Mumbai, the smaller ones were hit harder.
Gold sales dropped considerably on the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya on Friday, thanks to Covid-induced lockdown and other curbs, and elevated prices.
While major jewellers saw an up to 50% drop in physical sales, especially in Delhi and Mumbai, the smaller ones were hit harder. However, online purchases have gone up, albeit on a low base.
