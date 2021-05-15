  • MORE MARKET STATS

Akshaya Tritiya: No glitter in gold sales

By: |
May 15, 2021 8:22 AM

While major jewellers saw an up to 50% drop in physical sales, especially in Delhi and Mumbai, the smaller ones were hit harder.

gold sales, akshay tritiya, pandemic level salesGold sales hit

Gold sales dropped considerably on the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya on Friday, thanks to Covid-induced lockdown and other curbs, and elevated prices.

While major jewellers saw an up to 50% drop in physical sales, especially in Delhi and Mumbai, the smaller ones were hit harder. However, online purchases have gone up, albeit on a low base.

