Financial intermediaries pushing paper gold ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

By Urvashi Valecha

It’s that time of the year when Indians buy gold, but this Akshaya Tritiya consumers will find it hard to step out and buy the precious metal thanks to the lockdown. Even if jewellery sales are going to be tough, financial intermediaries are promoting other options such as digital gold, sovereign gold bonds and gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) to investors, as gold has delivered stellar returns of 16.7% so far this year. It was the best performing asset class for calendar year 2019, delivering returns of 24%.

Against this backdrop, intermediaries such as ICICI Securities, HDFC Securities and Motilal Oswal are finding different ways to promote gold. The brokerages are recommending options such as ‘digi gold’, ‘sovereign gold bonds’ and ‘gold ETFs’ to investors. For instance, Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities), HDFC Securities, says that the brokerage has been using its commodities trading platform to recommend gold. “Apart from Digi Gold, currently, we are promoting gold ETFs and sovereign gold bonds to our clients to allow them to participate in appreciation in gold prices,” he said. Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the other hand is advising clients to buy digital gold, which can later be converted into coins and bars delivered in a physical form.

Sovereign gold bonds that were launched three years back had not received enough traction earlier but that may be changing. Kedar Deshpande, head-retail distribution, ICICI Securities, said, “We have seen a rise in demand of sovereign gold bonds over the last few months amongst our customers.”

Currently, the first tranche of the sovereign gold bonds for this financial year is open for subscription till April 24. The value of the bond is Rs 4,639 per gram of gold. Investors who apply online and pay through digital mode will receive a discount of up to Rs 50 per gram. Mutual fund houses have been seeing demand for gold ETFs. Chirag Mehta, senior fund manager – alternative investments, Quantum Mutual Fund, said that the gold ETF and gold mutual fund have been seeing inflows and that they were anticipating more inflows coming in due to Akshaya Tritiya. “We could see some gold buying through ETFs and gold funds on Akshay Tritiya because under the current circumstances of economic uncertainty investors could be reallocating or buying gold, since physical buying will not be possible,” he said.

Experts typically recommend allocating 5% to 10% of their portfolio to gold but, with other asset classes such as equities and bonds seeing liquidation, experts are not ruling out the possibility of corrections in gold prices which have been volatile since the start of the equities rout globally. However, the expectations remain that the current Covid-19 pandemic, slowdown in global growth, declining interest rates and liquidity being infused into capital markets, gold prices could rally further.

Navneet Damani, vice-president – commodities research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “The medium term picture still looks very promising and expect gold on the Comex to above $2000 and domestic gold prices could target upwards of `52,000 over the next 12 months.” Gold on Tuesday was trading at Rs 45,662 per 10 gram on MCX as opposed to `31,729 per 10 gram on the MCX for Akshaya Tritiya last year.