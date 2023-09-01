Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Akshar Spintex Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AKSHAR SPINTEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹7.50 Closed
-0.66-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Akshar Spintex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.30₹7.75
₹7.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.96₹12.70
₹7.50
Open Price
₹7.55
Prev. Close
₹7.55
Volume
11,829

Akshar Spintex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.73
  • R27.97
  • R38.18
  • Pivot
    7.52
  • S17.28
  • S27.07
  • S36.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.357.58
  • 1042.67.57
  • 2063.067.49
  • 5096.277.24
  • 10092.427.03
  • 20048.827.15

Akshar Spintex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

Akshar Spintex Ltd. Share Holdings

Akshar Spintex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Stock Split
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Akshar Spintex Ltd.

Akshar Spintex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291GJ2013PLC075677 and registration number is 075677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harikrushna Shamjibhai Chauhan
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Amit Vallabhbhai Gadhiya
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ilaben Dineshbhai Paghdar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirala Indubhai Joshi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bhanjibhai Dobariya
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Parshotam Lakhabhai Vasoya
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Akshar Spintex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Akshar Spintex Ltd.?

The market cap of Akshar Spintex Ltd. is ₹187.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Akshar Spintex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Akshar Spintex Ltd. is -63.72 and PB ratio of Akshar Spintex Ltd. is 4.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Akshar Spintex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akshar Spintex Ltd. is ₹7.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Akshar Spintex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akshar Spintex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akshar Spintex Ltd. is ₹12.70 and 52-week low of Akshar Spintex Ltd. is ₹2.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data