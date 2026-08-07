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Akshar Spintex Share Price

NSE
BSE

AKSHAR SPINTEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Akshar Spintex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.41 Closed
-6.82₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Akshar Spintex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.40₹0.44
₹0.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.36₹0.76
₹0.41
Open Price
₹0.44
Prev. Close
₹0.44
Volume
6,60,222

Source: Dion Global

Akshar Spintex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Akshar Spintex		2.50-8.89-18.00-19.61-22.64-52.85-20.41
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Akshar Spintex has declined 22.64% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Akshar Spintex has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Akshar Spintex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Akshar Spintex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.410.42
100.410.42
200.420.42
500.440.44
1000.450.45
2000.490.5

Source: Dion Global

Akshar Spintex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Akshar Spintex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Akshar Spintex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTAkshar Spintex - Quarterly Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
Aug 07, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTAkshar Spintex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of AKSHAR SPINTEX LIMITED Held On Friday, 7Th August, 202
Jul 30, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTAkshar Spintex - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of AKSHAR SPINTEX LIMITED
Jul 13, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTAkshar Spintex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTAkshar Spintex - Revised - Quarterly Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter Ended 31. 03.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Akshar Spintex

Akshar Spintex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291GJ2013PLC075677 and registration number is 075677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harikrushna Shamjibhai Chauhan
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Harry Paghdar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ilaben Dineshbhai Paghdar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bhanjibhai Dobariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parshotam Lakhabhai Vasoya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sureshkumar Chaturbhai Gajera
    Independent Director

FAQs on Akshar Spintex Share Price

What is the share price of Akshar Spintex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akshar Spintex is ₹0.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Akshar Spintex?

The Akshar Spintex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Akshar Spintex?

The market cap of Akshar Spintex is ₹32.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Akshar Spintex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Akshar Spintex are ₹0.44 and ₹0.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Akshar Spintex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akshar Spintex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akshar Spintex is ₹0.76 and 52-week low of Akshar Spintex is ₹0.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Akshar Spintex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Akshar Spintex has shown returns of -6.82% over the past day, -8.89% for the past month, -18.0% over 3 months, -22.64% over 1 year, -52.85% across 3 years, and -20.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Akshar Spintex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akshar Spintex are -4.37 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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