Here's the live share price of Akshar Spintex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Akshar Spintex
|2.50
|-8.89
|-18.00
|-19.61
|-22.64
|-52.85
|-20.41
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Akshar Spintex has declined 22.64% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Akshar Spintex has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.41
|0.42
|10
|0.41
|0.42
|20
|0.42
|0.42
|50
|0.44
|0.44
|100
|0.45
|0.45
|200
|0.49
|0.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Akshar Spintex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Akshar Spintex - Quarterly Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Akshar Spintex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of AKSHAR SPINTEX LIMITED Held On Friday, 7Th August, 202
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Akshar Spintex - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of AKSHAR SPINTEX LIMITED
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Akshar Spintex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Akshar Spintex - Revised - Quarterly Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter Ended 31. 03.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Akshar Spintex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291GJ2013PLC075677 and registration number is 075677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akshar Spintex is ₹0.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Akshar Spintex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Akshar Spintex is ₹32.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Akshar Spintex are ₹0.44 and ₹0.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akshar Spintex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akshar Spintex is ₹0.76 and 52-week low of Akshar Spintex is ₹0.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Akshar Spintex has shown returns of -6.82% over the past day, -8.89% for the past month, -18.0% over 3 months, -22.64% over 1 year, -52.85% across 3 years, and -20.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akshar Spintex are -4.37 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global