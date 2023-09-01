What is the Market Cap of Akshar Spintex Ltd.? The market cap of Akshar Spintex Ltd. is ₹187.49 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Akshar Spintex Ltd.? P/E ratio of Akshar Spintex Ltd. is -63.72 and PB ratio of Akshar Spintex Ltd. is 4.61 as on .

What is the share price of Akshar Spintex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akshar Spintex Ltd. is ₹7.50 as on .