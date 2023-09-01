Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|8.05
|22.60
|22.98
|27.13
|7.46
|513.95
|485.37
|4.59
|8.17
|18.99
|26.09
|19.80
|139.70
|80.26
|0.69
|14.25
|29.46
|85.59
|51.63
|239.83
|210.52
|11.63
|30.49
|25.57
|49.62
|40.37
|704.36
|229.79
|11.37
|4.80
|13.40
|12.47
|-8.03
|146.55
|29.93
|3.73
|9.23
|2.17
|15.73
|-28.94
|311.35
|435.49
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|3.93
|18.48
|10.34
|30.39
|-12.30
|558.11
|234.10
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|17.34
|12.57
|18.35
|23.39
|-7.91
|392.09
|111.73
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|-7.69
|10.88
|2.37
|39.55
|-26.82
|574.95
|261.42
|7.18
|0.71
|26.65
|34.21
|-3.75
|70.87
|-50.58
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|1.13
|-0.34
|-22.99
|1.93
|58.40
|391.83
|164.90
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
|0.96
|-1.26
|6.22
|11.71
|-0.46
|351.64
|225.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Stock Split
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Akshar Spintex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291GJ2013PLC075677 and registration number is 075677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Akshar Spintex Ltd. is ₹187.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Akshar Spintex Ltd. is -63.72 and PB ratio of Akshar Spintex Ltd. is 4.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akshar Spintex Ltd. is ₹7.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akshar Spintex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akshar Spintex Ltd. is ₹12.70 and 52-week low of Akshar Spintex Ltd. is ₹2.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.