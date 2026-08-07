What is the share price of Akshar Spintex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akshar Spintex is ₹0.41 as on .

What kind of stock is Akshar Spintex? The Akshar Spintex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Akshar Spintex? The market cap of Akshar Spintex is ₹32.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Akshar Spintex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Akshar Spintex are ₹0.44 and ₹0.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Akshar Spintex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akshar Spintex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akshar Spintex is ₹0.76 and 52-week low of Akshar Spintex is ₹0.36 as on .

How has the Akshar Spintex performed historically in terms of returns? The Akshar Spintex has shown returns of -6.82% over the past day, -8.89% for the past month, -18.0% over 3 months, -22.64% over 1 year, -52.85% across 3 years, and -20.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Akshar Spintex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akshar Spintex are -4.37 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global