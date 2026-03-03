Here's the live share price of Akme Fintrade (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Akme Fintrade (India) has declined 11.17% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 7.27%.
Akme Fintrade (India)’s current P/E of 8.29x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Akme Fintrade (India)
|3.11
|45.71
|3.40
|5.19
|9.30
|-17.91
|-11.17
|Bajaj Finance
|-4.48
|1.36
|-4.14
|9.08
|13.34
|17.02
|12.02
|Shriram Finance
|-0.94
|5.16
|27.15
|79.50
|69.32
|63.01
|31.02
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-2.22
|0.05
|1.68
|17.84
|19.53
|31.26
|25.71
|Muthoot Finance
|-0.52
|-4.00
|-7.53
|24.86
|62.18
|54.17
|21.42
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-4.13
|-1.48
|-13.95
|-6.09
|-10.11
|-0.18
|-7.39
|L&T Finance
|-7.18
|-3.09
|-8.87
|21.43
|99.78
|44.57
|19.68
|Sundaram Finance
|-3.33
|-1.62
|12.69
|18.01
|18.26
|31.61
|13.80
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|0.41
|0.98
|3.05
|40.94
|39.21
|14.04
|11.96
|Piramal Finance
|2.40
|4.67
|18.90
|35.02
|35.02
|10.53
|6.19
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-8.35
|-13.49
|-12.37
|-28.12
|44.66
|123.20
|125.03
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-6.41
|7.01
|-5.25
|-1.08
|59.98
|14.53
|28.11
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Manappuram Finance
|-7.45
|-3.27
|2.39
|-2.00
|41.84
|38.62
|9.99
|IIFL Finance
|-0.57
|-1.76
|-13.00
|14.22
|71.20
|4.91
|11.91
|Capri Global Capital
|-5.81
|-6.86
|-15.63
|-15.92
|-2.58
|-2.11
|13.32
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-4.33
|-9.05
|-28.80
|-23.45
|-43.20
|-9.34
|-3.58
|SBFC Finance
|-2.50
|4.89
|-11.10
|-12.38
|9.93
|0.76
|0.45
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.24
|1.19
|-17.49
|-27.21
|-4.19
|18.55
|33.59
|Mas Financial Services
|-6.64
|-0.82
|-1.58
|0.88
|36.85
|5.21
|0.50
Over the last one year, Akme Fintrade (India) has gained 9.30% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Akme Fintrade (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.87
|6.9
|10
|6.02
|6.45
|20
|5.55
|6.01
|50
|5.81
|6
|100
|6.76
|6.44
|200
|7.16
|7.08
In the latest quarter, Akme Fintrade (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.81%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 8:22 PM IST
|Akme Fintrade (India - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting
|Feb 23, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
|Akme Fintrade (India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot - Proceedings Of Postal Ballot
|Feb 23, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
|Akme Fintrade (India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 23, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
|Akme Fintrade (India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 21, 2026, 8:07 PM IST
|Akme Fintrade (India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67120RJ1996PLC011509 and registration number is 011509. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akme Fintrade (India) is ₹7.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Akme Fintrade (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Akme Fintrade (India) is ₹311.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Akme Fintrade (India) are ₹7.30 and ₹6.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akme Fintrade (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akme Fintrade (India) is ₹10.31 and 52-week low of Akme Fintrade (India) is ₹3.93 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Akme Fintrade (India) has shown returns of 2.96% over the past day, 46.88% for the past month, 1.96% over 3 months, 7.27% over 1 year, -17.91% across 3 years, and -11.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akme Fintrade (India) are 8.29 and 0.76 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.