Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Akme Fintrade (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

AKME FINTRADE (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Akme Fintrade (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.30 Closed
2.96₹ 0.21
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Akme Fintrade (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.62₹7.30
₹7.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.93₹10.31
₹7.30
Open Price
₹6.76
Prev. Close
₹7.09
Volume
2,15,733

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Akme Fintrade (India) has declined 11.17% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 7.27%.

Akme Fintrade (India)’s current P/E of 8.29x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Akme Fintrade (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Akme Fintrade (India)		3.1145.713.405.199.30-17.91-11.17
Bajaj Finance		-4.481.36-4.149.0813.3417.0212.02
Shriram Finance		-0.945.1627.1579.5069.3263.0131.02
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-2.220.051.6817.8419.5331.2625.71
Muthoot Finance		-0.52-4.00-7.5324.8662.1854.1721.42
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.13-1.48-13.95-6.09-10.11-0.18-7.39
L&T Finance		-7.18-3.09-8.8721.4399.7844.5719.68
Sundaram Finance		-3.33-1.6212.6918.0118.2631.6113.80
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.410.983.0540.9439.2114.0411.96
Piramal Finance		2.404.6718.9035.0235.0210.536.19
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.35-13.49-12.37-28.1244.66123.20125.03
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.417.01-5.25-1.0859.9814.5328.11
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.45-3.272.39-2.0041.8438.629.99
IIFL Finance		-0.57-1.76-13.0014.2271.204.9111.91
Capri Global Capital		-5.81-6.86-15.63-15.92-2.58-2.1113.32
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.33-9.05-28.80-23.45-43.20-9.34-3.58
SBFC Finance		-2.504.89-11.10-12.389.930.760.45
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.241.19-17.49-27.21-4.1918.5533.59
Mas Financial Services		-6.64-0.82-1.580.8836.855.210.50

Over the last one year, Akme Fintrade (India) has gained 9.30% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Akme Fintrade (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).

Akme Fintrade (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Akme Fintrade (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.876.9
106.026.45
205.556.01
505.816
1006.766.44
2007.167.08

Akme Fintrade (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Akme Fintrade (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.81%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Akme Fintrade (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 8:22 PM ISTAkme Fintrade (India - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting
Feb 23, 2026, 11:02 PM ISTAkme Fintrade (India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot - Proceedings Of Postal Ballot
Feb 23, 2026, 10:50 PM ISTAkme Fintrade (India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 23, 2026, 10:46 PM ISTAkme Fintrade (India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 21, 2026, 8:07 PM ISTAkme Fintrade (India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities

About Akme Fintrade (India)

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67120RJ1996PLC011509 and registration number is 011509. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nirmal Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Chittora
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Dattatray Tatke
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neelam Tater
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vimal Bolia Sardarsinghji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Antima Kataria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishant Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Akme Fintrade (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Akme Fintrade (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akme Fintrade (India) is ₹7.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Akme Fintrade (India)?

The Akme Fintrade (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Akme Fintrade (India)?

The market cap of Akme Fintrade (India) is ₹311.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Akme Fintrade (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Akme Fintrade (India) are ₹7.30 and ₹6.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Akme Fintrade (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akme Fintrade (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akme Fintrade (India) is ₹10.31 and 52-week low of Akme Fintrade (India) is ₹3.93 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Akme Fintrade (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Akme Fintrade (India) has shown returns of 2.96% over the past day, 46.88% for the past month, 1.96% over 3 months, 7.27% over 1 year, -17.91% across 3 years, and -11.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Akme Fintrade (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akme Fintrade (India) are 8.29 and 0.76 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Akme Fintrade (India) News

More Akme Fintrade (India) News
icon
Market Pulse