Here's the live share price of Akme Fintrade (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Akme Fintrade (India) has declined 11.17% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 7.27%.

Akme Fintrade (India)’s current P/E of 8.29x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.