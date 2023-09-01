Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.84
|-25.37
|-25.37
|-38.93
|1.52
|131.88
|103.05
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.86
|-14.63
|-11.21
|-19.62
|-37.87
|-5.37
|-44.25
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-1.80
|0.56
|-10.35
|45.41
|52.64
|962.70
|3,832.00
|0.11
|-0.19
|8.49
|14.10
|4.50
|163.93
|103.53
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|24 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
AKM Creations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2009PLC196375 and registration number is 196375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AKM Creations Ltd. is ₹12.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AKM Creations Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of AKM Creations Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AKM Creations Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AKM Creations Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AKM Creations Ltd. is ₹69.00 and 52-week low of AKM Creations Ltd. is ₹33.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.