AKM Creations Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AKM CREATIONS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.00 Closed
-2.2-0.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AKM Creations Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.00₹41.50
₹40.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.30₹69.00
₹40.00
Open Price
₹41.00
Prev. Close
₹40.90
Volume
9,000

AKM Creations Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141
  • R242
  • R342.5
  • Pivot
    40.5
  • S139.5
  • S239
  • S338

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.0743.99
  • 1033.3548
  • 2030.8248.46
  • 5030.742.1
  • 10025.9334.37
  • 20012.960

AKM Creations Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.84-25.37-25.37-38.931.52131.88103.05
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

AKM Creations Ltd. Share Holdings

AKM Creations Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
24 Jun, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About AKM Creations Ltd.

AKM Creations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2009PLC196375 and registration number is 196375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sagar Amar Patwa
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Shalvi Sagar Patwa
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shatrudhan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Farmeen Salim Lala
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Shambhu Dayal Mangal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on AKM Creations Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AKM Creations Ltd.?

The market cap of AKM Creations Ltd. is ₹12.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AKM Creations Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AKM Creations Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of AKM Creations Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AKM Creations Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AKM Creations Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AKM Creations Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AKM Creations Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AKM Creations Ltd. is ₹69.00 and 52-week low of AKM Creations Ltd. is ₹33.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

