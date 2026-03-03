Facebook Pixel Code
Akiko Global Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

AKIKO GLOBAL SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Akiko Global Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹207.60 Closed
-4.77₹ -10.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Akiko Global Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹207.10₹211.00
₹207.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.00₹299.30
₹207.60
Open Price
₹207.10
Prev. Close
₹218.00
Volume
12,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Akiko Global Services has gained 17.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 193.64%.

Akiko Global Services’s current P/E of 18.90x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Akiko Global Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Akiko Global Services		-2.990.22-24.9618.09192.3930.5317.33
Crisil		-4.24-10.47-3.05-14.68-2.988.3617.56
Central Depository Services (India)		-7.28-8.54-20.78-19.1211.2434.9531.76
Urban Company		-5.66-16.85-20.90-38.24-38.24-14.84-9.19
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.30-2.50-0.58-6.41-11.07-11.58-7.12
Indegene		0.03-4.00-9.59-13.21-9.26-5.62-3.41
WeWork India Management		-6.90-17.41-19.79-23.69-23.69-8.62-5.26
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.37-15.28-27.34-32.401.194.82
SIS		3.64-10.88-7.34-18.12-3.35-5.56-6.66
PDS		-4.02-14.70-15.13-8.02-29.96-3.4018.07
Quess Corp		-4.06-9.29-7.54-28.98-67.16-19.26-23.58
TeamLease Services		-5.11-16.24-25.86-35.89-38.68-22.49-19.26
Updater Services		-0.791.97-14.16-39.34-47.64-18.62-11.63
Krystal Integrated Services		-3.88-1.6210.01-13.2741.58-5.54-3.36
Kapston Services		1.520.9632.2464.8987.6777.5048.29
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.90-16.93-26.95-36.28-40.41-15.85-9.84
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-5.365.94-13.6340.77103.663.962.36
Radiant Cash Management Services		-3.82-21.61-32.71-37.28-40.95-28.49-19.37
NDL Ventures		-4.2017.6912.4522.4326.11-3.30-25.06
Trident Techlabs		17.92-15.50-39.53-67.14-73.7724.4814.04

Over the last one year, Akiko Global Services has gained 192.39% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Akiko Global Services has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).

Akiko Global Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Akiko Global Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5215216.75
10215.46216.37
20214.88217.85
50233.18228.38
100251.29227.05
200188.62199.01

Akiko Global Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Akiko Global Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.28%, while DII stake decreased to 0.68%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Akiko Global Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Akiko Global Services fact sheet for more information

About Akiko Global Services

Akiko Global Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2018PLC335272 and registration number is 335272. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Priyanka Dutta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Richa Arora
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurjeet Singh Walia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagjit Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tarun Gahlot
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveen Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Akiko Global Services Share Price

What is the share price of Akiko Global Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akiko Global Services is ₹207.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Akiko Global Services?

The Akiko Global Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Akiko Global Services?

The market cap of Akiko Global Services is ₹223.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Akiko Global Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Akiko Global Services are ₹211.00 and ₹207.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Akiko Global Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akiko Global Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akiko Global Services is ₹299.30 and 52-week low of Akiko Global Services is ₹62.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Akiko Global Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Akiko Global Services has shown returns of -4.77% over the past day, 1.34% for the past month, -26.38% over 3 months, 193.64% over 1 year, 30.53% across 3 years, and 17.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Akiko Global Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akiko Global Services are 18.90 and 4.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Akiko Global Services News

