Here's the live share price of Akiko Global Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Akiko Global Services has gained 17.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 193.64%.
Akiko Global Services’s current P/E of 18.90x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Akiko Global Services
|-2.99
|0.22
|-24.96
|18.09
|192.39
|30.53
|17.33
|Crisil
|-4.24
|-10.47
|-3.05
|-14.68
|-2.98
|8.36
|17.56
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-7.28
|-8.54
|-20.78
|-19.12
|11.24
|34.95
|31.76
|Urban Company
|-5.66
|-16.85
|-20.90
|-38.24
|-38.24
|-14.84
|-9.19
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.30
|-2.50
|-0.58
|-6.41
|-11.07
|-11.58
|-7.12
|Indegene
|0.03
|-4.00
|-9.59
|-13.21
|-9.26
|-5.62
|-3.41
|WeWork India Management
|-6.90
|-17.41
|-19.79
|-23.69
|-23.69
|-8.62
|-5.26
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.37
|-15.28
|-27.34
|-32.40
|1.19
|4.82
|SIS
|3.64
|-10.88
|-7.34
|-18.12
|-3.35
|-5.56
|-6.66
|PDS
|-4.02
|-14.70
|-15.13
|-8.02
|-29.96
|-3.40
|18.07
|Quess Corp
|-4.06
|-9.29
|-7.54
|-28.98
|-67.16
|-19.26
|-23.58
|TeamLease Services
|-5.11
|-16.24
|-25.86
|-35.89
|-38.68
|-22.49
|-19.26
|Updater Services
|-0.79
|1.97
|-14.16
|-39.34
|-47.64
|-18.62
|-11.63
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-3.88
|-1.62
|10.01
|-13.27
|41.58
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Kapston Services
|1.52
|0.96
|32.24
|64.89
|87.67
|77.50
|48.29
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.90
|-16.93
|-26.95
|-36.28
|-40.41
|-15.85
|-9.84
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-5.36
|5.94
|-13.63
|40.77
|103.66
|3.96
|2.36
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-3.82
|-21.61
|-32.71
|-37.28
|-40.95
|-28.49
|-19.37
|NDL Ventures
|-4.20
|17.69
|12.45
|22.43
|26.11
|-3.30
|-25.06
|Trident Techlabs
|17.92
|-15.50
|-39.53
|-67.14
|-73.77
|24.48
|14.04
Over the last one year, Akiko Global Services has gained 192.39% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Akiko Global Services has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|215
|216.75
|10
|215.46
|216.37
|20
|214.88
|217.85
|50
|233.18
|228.38
|100
|251.29
|227.05
|200
|188.62
|199.01
In the latest quarter, Akiko Global Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.28%, while DII stake decreased to 0.68%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Akiko Global Services fact sheet for more information
Akiko Global Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2018PLC335272 and registration number is 335272. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akiko Global Services is ₹207.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Akiko Global Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Akiko Global Services is ₹223.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Akiko Global Services are ₹211.00 and ₹207.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akiko Global Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akiko Global Services is ₹299.30 and 52-week low of Akiko Global Services is ₹62.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Akiko Global Services has shown returns of -4.77% over the past day, 1.34% for the past month, -26.38% over 3 months, 193.64% over 1 year, 30.53% across 3 years, and 17.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akiko Global Services are 18.90 and 4.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.