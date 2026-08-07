Here's the live share price of AKG Exim along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AKG Exim
|-11.76
|-18.99
|-25.26
|-40.33
|-31.87
|-32.90
|-4.63
|Adani Enterprises
|0.35
|-2.81
|20.14
|34.22
|38.46
|6.89
|15.84
|Redington
|10.32
|29.25
|58.07
|30.63
|46.12
|31.53
|16.74
|Lloyds Enterprises
|4.43
|11.95
|19.49
|42.76
|7.50
|19.12
|11.07
|MMTC
|2.11
|-1.92
|-4.25
|-3.15
|-0.68
|19.49
|6.32
|SG Mart
|2.72
|19.40
|29.35
|76.75
|100.04
|26.00
|14.87
|MSTC
|-4.36
|-13.21
|30.05
|24.13
|23.22
|8.63
|16.24
|Shankara Buildpro
|7.57
|33.53
|17.22
|57.45
|64.45
|18.03
|10.46
|BN Agrochem
|-5.00
|-7.10
|-8.50
|8.45
|8.45
|2.74
|1.64
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-0.83
|-8.02
|6.15
|-1.22
|0.73
|1.86
|1.11
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|1.23
|-7.35
|7.45
|3.10
|6.34
|12.11
|5.87
|TCC Concept
|-5.49
|-19.83
|-28.19
|-41.29
|-41.29
|-16.26
|-10.10
|Hexa Tradex
|3.77
|3.41
|-2.48
|1.63
|-8.50
|3.44
|-0.83
|Nupur Recyclers
|9.67
|19.82
|106.72
|119.04
|63.61
|19.31
|37.78
|Hardwyn India
|-0.09
|-37.39
|-34.12
|-6.50
|18.44
|-18.92
|29.76
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-1.54
|-3.06
|-3.24
|-4.18
|-0.03
|8.32
|1.44
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.36
|-8.92
|-9.29
|-19.77
|-36.73
|-17.94
|-5.00
|Shiv Aum Steels
|-4.52
|-4.51
|19.94
|53.09
|39.40
|9.01
|49.17
|Oswal Agro Mills
|4.99
|-4.20
|-17.52
|-25.97
|-52.96
|12.91
|18.21
|BMW Ventures
|4.31
|0.47
|-8.43
|-4.43
|-19.97
|-7.16
|-4.36
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AKG Exim has declined 31.87% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (38.46%), Redington (46.12%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.50%). From a 5 year perspective, AKG Exim has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.84%) and Redington (16.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.97
|9.47
|10
|9.84
|9.71
|20
|10.17
|9.98
|50
|10.66
|10.46
|100
|10.88
|10.97
|200
|11.91
|11.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AKG Exim saw a rise in promoter holding to 50.69%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.49%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the AKG Exim fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
AKG Exim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00063HR2005PLC119497 and registration number is 119497. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AKG Exim is ₹8.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AKG Exim is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of AKG Exim is ₹27.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AKG Exim are ₹8.94 and ₹8.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AKG Exim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AKG Exim is ₹15.34 and 52-week low of AKG Exim is ₹8.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AKG Exim has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, -18.99% for the past month, -25.26% over 3 months, -31.87% over 1 year, -32.9% across 3 years, and -4.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AKG Exim are 76.99 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global