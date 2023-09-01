Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
AKG Exim Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00063DL2005PLC139045 and registration number is 139045. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AKG Exim Ltd. is ₹91.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AKG Exim Ltd. is 65.68 and PB ratio of AKG Exim Ltd. is 1.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AKG Exim Ltd. is ₹28.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AKG Exim Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AKG Exim Ltd. is ₹45.35 and 52-week low of AKG Exim Ltd. is ₹23.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.