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AKG Exim Share Price

NSE
BSE

AKG EXIM

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of AKG Exim along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.70 Closed
0.58₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AKG Exim Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.62₹8.94
₹8.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.06₹15.34
₹8.70
Open Price
₹8.94
Prev. Close
₹8.65
Volume
21,973

Source: Dion Global

AKG Exim Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AKG Exim		-11.76-18.99-25.26-40.33-31.87-32.90-4.63
Adani Enterprises		0.35-2.8120.1434.2238.466.8915.84
Redington		10.3229.2558.0730.6346.1231.5316.74
Lloyds Enterprises		4.4311.9519.4942.767.5019.1211.07
MMTC		2.11-1.92-4.25-3.15-0.6819.496.32
SG Mart		2.7219.4029.3576.75100.0426.0014.87
MSTC		-4.36-13.2130.0524.1323.228.6316.24
Shankara Buildpro		7.5733.5317.2257.4564.4518.0310.46
BN Agrochem		-5.00-7.10-8.508.458.452.741.64
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-0.83-8.026.15-1.220.731.861.11
India Motor Parts & Accessories		1.23-7.357.453.106.3412.115.87
TCC Concept		-5.49-19.83-28.19-41.29-41.29-16.26-10.10
Hexa Tradex		3.773.41-2.481.63-8.503.44-0.83
Nupur Recyclers		9.6719.82106.72119.0463.6119.3137.78
Hardwyn India		-0.09-37.39-34.12-6.5018.44-18.9229.76
State Trading Corporation Of India		-1.54-3.06-3.24-4.18-0.038.321.44
Uniphos Enterprises		2.36-8.92-9.29-19.77-36.73-17.94-5.00
Shiv Aum Steels		-4.52-4.5119.9453.0939.409.0149.17
Oswal Agro Mills		4.99-4.20-17.52-25.97-52.9612.9118.21
BMW Ventures		4.310.47-8.43-4.43-19.97-7.16-4.36

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AKG Exim has declined 31.87% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (38.46%), Redington (46.12%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.50%). From a 5 year perspective, AKG Exim has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.84%) and Redington (16.74%).

AKG Exim Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AKG Exim Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.979.47
109.849.71
2010.179.98
5010.6610.46
10010.8810.97
20011.9111.78

Source: Dion Global

AKG Exim Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AKG Exim saw a rise in promoter holding to 50.69%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.49%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AKG Exim Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the AKG Exim fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About AKG Exim

AKG Exim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00063HR2005PLC119497 and registration number is 119497. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Bajaj
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajeev Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rao Laxman Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Mohan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chetna
    Independent Director

FAQs on AKG Exim Share Price

What is the share price of AKG Exim?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AKG Exim is ₹8.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AKG Exim?

The AKG Exim is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of AKG Exim?

The market cap of AKG Exim is ₹27.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AKG Exim?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AKG Exim are ₹8.94 and ₹8.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AKG Exim?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AKG Exim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AKG Exim is ₹15.34 and 52-week low of AKG Exim is ₹8.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AKG Exim performed historically in terms of returns?

The AKG Exim has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, -18.99% for the past month, -25.26% over 3 months, -31.87% over 1 year, -32.9% across 3 years, and -4.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AKG Exim?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AKG Exim are 76.99 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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