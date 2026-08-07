What is the share price of AKG Exim? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AKG Exim is ₹8.70 as on .

What kind of stock is AKG Exim? The AKG Exim is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of AKG Exim? The market cap of AKG Exim is ₹27.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AKG Exim? Today’s highest and lowest price of AKG Exim are ₹8.94 and ₹8.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AKG Exim? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AKG Exim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AKG Exim is ₹15.34 and 52-week low of AKG Exim is ₹8.06 as on .

How has the AKG Exim performed historically in terms of returns? The AKG Exim has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, -18.99% for the past month, -25.26% over 3 months, -31.87% over 1 year, -32.9% across 3 years, and -4.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AKG Exim? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AKG Exim are 76.99 and 0.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global