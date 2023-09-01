Follow Us

AKG Exim Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AKG EXIM LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹28.90 Closed
2.850.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AKG Exim Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.00₹29.00
₹28.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.70₹45.35
₹28.90
Open Price
₹28.10
Prev. Close
₹28.10
Volume
15,227

AKG Exim Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.27
  • R229.63
  • R330.27
  • Pivot
    28.63
  • S128.27
  • S227.63
  • S327.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 559.6926.73
  • 1060.3726.47
  • 206126.76
  • 5056.2727.64
  • 10046.9928.53
  • 20043.9228.78

AKG Exim Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.91-1.033.77026.23153.44226.30
-1.83-1.25-1.6956.62-24.22771.591,063.92
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-2.96-4.172.2927.0053.4753.4753.47
4.92-11.5230.1846.0248.10188.36251.12
4.7522.1518.3628.6418.91153.83-42.64
3.14-11.42-2.7836.9856.94277.05129.70
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.57-0.7611.436.6325.96162.3898.31
0.490.787.9314.256.3245.4627.56
0.730.45-0.24-3.60-13.32413.20287.63
8.9125.2756.4061.8825.0795.60-15.60
-0.42-10.88-14.90-14.00-21.51-1.111,431.72
0.317.7315.619.909.909.909.90
-2.06-8.37-17.55-5.62-43.70175.92175.92
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.2814.57-1.724.83-18.31285.89209.85
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.48-14.375.9712.82-8.23-39.91-39.91

AKG Exim Ltd. Share Holdings

AKG Exim Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About AKG Exim Ltd.

AKG Exim Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00063DL2005PLC139045 and registration number is 139045. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Mahima Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Bajaj
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajeev Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rao Laxman Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Mohan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartik Guglani
    Independent Director

FAQs on AKG Exim Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AKG Exim Ltd.?

The market cap of AKG Exim Ltd. is ₹91.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AKG Exim Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AKG Exim Ltd. is 65.68 and PB ratio of AKG Exim Ltd. is 1.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AKG Exim Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AKG Exim Ltd. is ₹28.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AKG Exim Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AKG Exim Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AKG Exim Ltd. is ₹45.35 and 52-week low of AKG Exim Ltd. is ₹23.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

