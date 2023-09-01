What is the Market Cap of AKG Exim Ltd.? The market cap of AKG Exim Ltd. is ₹91.83 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AKG Exim Ltd.? P/E ratio of AKG Exim Ltd. is 65.68 and PB ratio of AKG Exim Ltd. is 1.94 as on .

What is the share price of AKG Exim Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AKG Exim Ltd. is ₹28.90 as on .