Here's the live share price of Akash Infra-Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Akash Infra-Projects
|-1.39
|-1.31
|-2.63
|5.53
|-1.46
|0.22
|-32.58
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.52
|-2.89
|-12.83
|-14.62
|-28.84
|-13.39
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|4.60
|4.59
|-6.68
|-4.45
|-4.87
|13.24
|-4.24
|Ceigall India
|-2.74
|-12.06
|-8.96
|16.43
|30.67
|-4.83
|-2.93
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.46
|4.69
|5.48
|4.68
|11.08
|3.03
|1.81
|GE Power India
|5.67
|-13.65
|14.27
|118.94
|142.00
|59.12
|18.66
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.44
|-2.99
|-19.96
|-17.00
|-39.30
|-12.65
|-10.35
|Indiqube Spaces
|5.09
|6.44
|5.76
|4.94
|-8.68
|-5.73
|-3.48
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.51
|-1.26
|-3.64
|-16.17
|-27.70
|9.98
|18.97
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.32
|-10.05
|-25.86
|-31.56
|-51.78
|-13.64
|-8.42
|Chavda Infra
|11.80
|60.58
|31.91
|29.19
|29.96
|17.64
|10.24
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.20
|2.81
|12.53
|11.41
|-2.96
|-1.00
|-0.60
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.94
|-1.94
|-14.62
|-16.56
|-62.72
|-28.03
|-17.91
|Dev Accelerator
|0.18
|-3.30
|-19.62
|-16.50
|-46.92
|-19.03
|-11.90
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|11.83
|27.12
|4.70
|22.29
|-9.66
|37.09
|29.36
|RBM Infracon
|0.45
|1.14
|-30.32
|-34.08
|-42.54
|72.86
|37.01
|Active Infrastructures
|0
|-4.09
|-4.92
|0.59
|0.59
|-0.88
|-0.53
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.61
|-0.12
|-3.66
|-10.98
|-14.31
|39.22
|6.88
|Marc Technocrats
|13.80
|37.55
|41.40
|145.60
|85.50
|22.87
|13.15
|Dhara Rail Projects
|3.14
|-2.47
|6.40
|16.02
|-12.38
|-4.31
|-2.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Akash Infra-Projects has declined 1.46% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.84%), Dilip Buildcon (-4.87%), Ceigall India (30.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Akash Infra-Projects has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.24%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.71
|26.55
|10
|26.76
|26.66
|20
|26.94
|26.76
|50
|26.96
|26.8
|100
|26.52
|26.67
|200
|26.34
|26.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Akash Infra-Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Akash Infra-Projects fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209GJ1999PLC036003 and registration number is 036003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akash Infra-Projects is ₹26.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Akash Infra-Projects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Akash Infra-Projects is ₹44.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Akash Infra-Projects are ₹27.29 and ₹26.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akash Infra-Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akash Infra-Projects is ₹36.00 and 52-week low of Akash Infra-Projects is ₹22.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Akash Infra-Projects has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, -1.31% for the past month, -2.63% over 3 months, -1.46% over 1 year, 0.22% across 3 years, and -32.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akash Infra-Projects are 68.54 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global