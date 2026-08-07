What is the share price of Akash Infra-Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akash Infra-Projects is ₹26.32 as on .

What kind of stock is Akash Infra-Projects? The Akash Infra-Projects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Akash Infra-Projects? The market cap of Akash Infra-Projects is ₹44.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Akash Infra-Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Akash Infra-Projects are ₹27.29 and ₹26.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Akash Infra-Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akash Infra-Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akash Infra-Projects is ₹36.00 and 52-week low of Akash Infra-Projects is ₹22.80 as on .

How has the Akash Infra-Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Akash Infra-Projects has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, -1.31% for the past month, -2.63% over 3 months, -1.46% over 1 year, 0.22% across 3 years, and -32.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Akash Infra-Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akash Infra-Projects are 68.54 and 0.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global