Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209GJ1999PLC036003 and registration number is 036003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.