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Akash Infra-Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

AKASH INFRA-PROJECTS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Akash Infra-Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.32 Closed
-0.49₹ -0.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Akash Infra-Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.00₹27.29
₹26.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.80₹36.00
₹26.32
Open Price
₹27.29
Prev. Close
₹26.45
Volume
4,896

Source: Dion Global

Akash Infra-Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Akash Infra-Projects		-1.39-1.31-2.635.53-1.460.22-32.58
G R Infraprojects		-1.52-2.89-12.83-14.62-28.84-13.39-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		4.604.59-6.68-4.45-4.8713.24-4.24
Ceigall India		-2.74-12.06-8.9616.4330.67-4.83-2.93
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.464.695.484.6811.083.031.81
GE Power India		5.67-13.6514.27118.94142.0059.1218.66
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.44-2.99-19.96-17.00-39.30-12.65-10.35
Indiqube Spaces		5.096.445.764.94-8.68-5.73-3.48
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.51-1.26-3.64-16.17-27.709.9818.97
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.32-10.05-25.86-31.56-51.78-13.64-8.42
Chavda Infra		11.8060.5831.9129.1929.9617.6410.24
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.202.8112.5311.41-2.96-1.00-0.60
Highway Infrastructure		-1.94-1.94-14.62-16.56-62.72-28.03-17.91
Dev Accelerator		0.18-3.30-19.62-16.50-46.92-19.03-11.90
A2Z Infra Engineering		11.8327.124.7022.29-9.6637.0929.36
RBM Infracon		0.451.14-30.32-34.08-42.5472.8637.01
Active Infrastructures		0-4.09-4.920.590.59-0.88-0.53
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.61-0.12-3.66-10.98-14.3139.226.88
Marc Technocrats		13.8037.5541.40145.6085.5022.8713.15
Dhara Rail Projects		3.14-2.476.4016.02-12.38-4.31-2.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Akash Infra-Projects has declined 1.46% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.84%), Dilip Buildcon (-4.87%), Ceigall India (30.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Akash Infra-Projects has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.24%).

Akash Infra-Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Akash Infra-Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.7126.55
1026.7626.66
2026.9426.76
5026.9626.8
10026.5226.67
20026.3426.86

Source: Dion Global

Akash Infra-Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Akash Infra-Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Akash Infra-Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Akash Infra-Projects fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Akash Infra-Projects

Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209GJ1999PLC036003 and registration number is 036003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ambusinh P Gol
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yoginkumar H Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dineshbhai Pate
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Premalsinh Gol
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashwinkumar B Jani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Monika Shekhawat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyambhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Varsha Thakkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Akash Infra-Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Akash Infra-Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akash Infra-Projects is ₹26.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Akash Infra-Projects?

The Akash Infra-Projects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Akash Infra-Projects?

The market cap of Akash Infra-Projects is ₹44.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Akash Infra-Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Akash Infra-Projects are ₹27.29 and ₹26.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Akash Infra-Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akash Infra-Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akash Infra-Projects is ₹36.00 and 52-week low of Akash Infra-Projects is ₹22.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Akash Infra-Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Akash Infra-Projects has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, -1.31% for the past month, -2.63% over 3 months, -1.46% over 1 year, 0.22% across 3 years, and -32.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Akash Infra-Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akash Infra-Projects are 68.54 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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