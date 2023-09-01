Follow Us

Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AKASH INFRA-PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹27.00 Closed
-2.53-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.50₹28.30
₹27.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.50₹48.90
₹27.00
Open Price
₹28.30
Prev. Close
₹27.70
Volume
53,527

Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.17
  • R229.13
  • R329.97
  • Pivot
    27.33
  • S126.37
  • S225.53
  • S324.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.5927.21
  • 1037.1226.91
  • 2036.3226.74
  • 5041.5326.87
  • 10039.8327.48
  • 20075.6133.44

Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.304.0111.91-7.63-42.08-87.63-27.81
7.844.5214.515.89-9.04-3.84-37.35
1.1322.2554.1764.2363.80166.53210.62
0.11-2.100.5125.33-5.68-27.05-27.05
9.4049.9461.4357.8817.73586.521,257.78
7.140.7544.9863.5331.29-12.58-60.67
4.9511.8761.1262.9342.81275.2664.75
8.359.7433.6551.7021.42-62.27-77.33
-0.88-6.099.4025.283.93373.40350.36
4.89-1.67-10.61-27.83-30.99-32.18-76.63
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.652.68-1.61-2.86-2.86-2.86-2.86
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
0.722.210.72-0.71-3.47110.61-24.46
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.938.8411.812.31-21.08-30.05-30.05
1.864.78-1.18-5.00-0.7786.5290.51
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87

Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Akash Infra-Projects Ltd.

Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209GJ1999PLC036003 and registration number is 036003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ambusinh P Gol
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yoginkumar H Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dineshkumar H Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Bhavanaben A Gol
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwinkumar B Jani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhanuchadra K Bhavsar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Monika N Sankhla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyambhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Varsha Thakkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Akash Infra-Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Akash Infra-Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is ₹45.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Akash Infra-Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is -74.79 and PB ratio of Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is 0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Akash Infra-Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Akash Infra-Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is ₹48.90 and 52-week low of Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is ₹22.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

