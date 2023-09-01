Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209GJ1999PLC036003 and registration number is 036003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is ₹45.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is -74.79 and PB ratio of Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is 0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is ₹48.90 and 52-week low of Akash Infra-Projects Ltd. is ₹22.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.