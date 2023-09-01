Follow Us

Akar Auto Industries Ltd. Share Price

AKAR AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹89.90 Closed
0.510.46
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Akar Auto Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹87.00₹91.00
₹89.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.05₹123.20
₹89.90
Open Price
₹91.00
Prev. Close
₹89.44
Volume
8,738

Akar Auto Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R191.6
  • R293.3
  • R395.6
  • Pivot
    89.3
  • S187.6
  • S285.3
  • S383.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 563.5590.47
  • 1065.9390.79
  • 2067.3490.71
  • 5066.8789.62
  • 10060.4986.21
  • 20059.2379.87

Akar Auto Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.820.5712.5435.9232.11461.8886.51
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Akar Auto Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Akar Auto Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend

About Akar Auto Industries Ltd.

Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220MH1989PLC052305 and registration number is 052305. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal-forming machinery and machine tools. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 268.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N K Gupta
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Todi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P M Nijampurkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhimsen Raghavendra Galgali
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhavana Vijay Saboo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ulhas Gaoli
    Independent Director

FAQs on Akar Auto Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Akar Auto Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹96.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Akar Auto Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is 14.25 and PB ratio of Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is 2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Akar Auto Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹89.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Akar Auto Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akar Auto Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹123.20 and 52-week low of Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹59.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

