Here's the live share price of Akar Auto Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Akar Auto Industries
|4.85
|37.54
|15.18
|6.94
|-30.83
|9.70
|35.99
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Akar Auto Industries has declined 30.83% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Akar Auto Industries has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|115.02
|116.03
|10
|113.65
|113.52
|20
|102.5
|107.94
|50
|95.84
|100.57
|100
|94.12
|100.3
|200
|112.03
|107.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Akar Auto Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:41 AM IST IST
|Akar Auto Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th Ju
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Akar Auto Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Akar Auto Industries - Intimation Of Board Of Directors Comment On The Delay In Appointment Of Women Director On The Board
|May 29, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Akar Auto Industries - Results-Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Akar Auto Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220MH1989PLC052305 and registration number is 052305. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal-forming machinery and machine tools. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 341.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akar Auto Industries is ₹118.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Akar Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Akar Auto Industries is ₹127.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Akar Auto Industries are ₹123.00 and ₹113.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akar Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akar Auto Industries is ₹204.60 and 52-week low of Akar Auto Industries is ₹74.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Akar Auto Industries has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, 37.54% for the past month, 15.18% over 3 months, -30.83% over 1 year, 9.7% across 3 years, and 35.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akar Auto Industries are 138.79 and 2.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.
Source: Dion Global