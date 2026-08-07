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Akar Auto Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AKAR AUTO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Akar Auto Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹118.60 Closed
0.17₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Akar Auto Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.00₹123.00
₹118.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.05₹204.60
₹118.60
Open Price
₹120.00
Prev. Close
₹118.40
Volume
3,801

Source: Dion Global

Akar Auto Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Akar Auto Industries		4.8537.5415.186.94-30.839.7035.99
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Akar Auto Industries has declined 30.83% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Akar Auto Industries has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Akar Auto Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Akar Auto Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5115.02116.03
10113.65113.52
20102.5107.94
5095.84100.57
10094.12100.3
200112.03107.72

Source: Dion Global

Akar Auto Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Akar Auto Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Akar Auto Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:41 AM IST ISTAkar Auto Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th Ju
Jul 09, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTAkar Auto Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTAkar Auto Industries - Intimation Of Board Of Directors Comment On The Delay In Appointment Of Women Director On The Board
May 29, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTAkar Auto Industries - Results-Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2026
May 29, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTAkar Auto Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Akar Auto Industries

Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220MH1989PLC052305 and registration number is 052305. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal-forming machinery and machine tools. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 341.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N K Gupta
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Todi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P M Nijampurkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. B R Galgali
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhavana Saboo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ulhas Gaoli
    Independent Director

FAQs on Akar Auto Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Akar Auto Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akar Auto Industries is ₹118.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Akar Auto Industries?

The Akar Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Akar Auto Industries?

The market cap of Akar Auto Industries is ₹127.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Akar Auto Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Akar Auto Industries are ₹123.00 and ₹113.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Akar Auto Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akar Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akar Auto Industries is ₹204.60 and 52-week low of Akar Auto Industries is ₹74.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Akar Auto Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Akar Auto Industries has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, 37.54% for the past month, 15.18% over 3 months, -30.83% over 1 year, 9.7% across 3 years, and 35.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Akar Auto Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akar Auto Industries are 138.79 and 2.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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