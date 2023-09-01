What is the Market Cap of Akar Auto Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹96.98 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Akar Auto Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is 14.25 and PB ratio of Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is 2.45 as on .

What is the share price of Akar Auto Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹89.90 as on .