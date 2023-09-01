Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.82
|0.57
|12.54
|35.92
|32.11
|461.88
|86.51
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220MH1989PLC052305 and registration number is 052305. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal-forming machinery and machine tools. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 268.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹96.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is 14.25 and PB ratio of Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is 2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹89.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akar Auto Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹123.20 and 52-week low of Akar Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹59.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.