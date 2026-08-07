What is the share price of Akar Auto Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akar Auto Industries is ₹118.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Akar Auto Industries? The Akar Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Akar Auto Industries? The market cap of Akar Auto Industries is ₹127.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Akar Auto Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Akar Auto Industries are ₹123.00 and ₹113.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Akar Auto Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akar Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akar Auto Industries is ₹204.60 and 52-week low of Akar Auto Industries is ₹74.05 as on .

How has the Akar Auto Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Akar Auto Industries has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, 37.54% for the past month, 15.18% over 3 months, -30.83% over 1 year, 9.7% across 3 years, and 35.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Akar Auto Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akar Auto Industries are 138.79 and 2.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global