Here's the live share price of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure has gained 1.35% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -23.60%.
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure’s current P/E of 26.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Akanksha Power and Infrastructure
|-3.93
|-3.20
|-8.42
|-22.10
|-19.58
|2.25
|1.35
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.55
|17.15
|15.31
|17.58
|21.58
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.75
|7.60
|7.17
|-2.93
|21.33
|33.27
|63.84
|Siemens Energy India
|2.27
|17.51
|-5.64
|-13.51
|8.69
|2.82
|1.68
|Waaree Energies
|-12.57
|-14.80
|-14.97
|-18.01
|24.92
|4.16
|2.48
|Premier Energies
|-8.26
|-9.94
|-26.59
|-30.46
|-16.69
|-5.32
|-3.23
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-2.63
|18.46
|12.85
|1.50
|45.47
|75.23
|50.34
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.77
|-9.45
|-23.26
|-15.22
|-15.22
|-5.35
|-3.25
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.75
|-9.55
|-19.78
|-18.82
|-2.67
|-0.90
|-0.54
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.21
|-16.08
|-24.26
|2.25
|42.92
|41.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.96
|-12.05
|-8.54
|-12.61
|-12.61
|-4.39
|-2.66
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-9.85
|-14.68
|-9.49
|-19.50
|-19.50
|-6.98
|-4.25
|Marine Electricals (India)
|-1.08
|-3.64
|-12.98
|8.35
|29.24
|71.58
|24.49
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.33
|-4.75
|-6.60
|-1.07
|32.34
|18.14
|10.52
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.88
|-28.82
|-49.97
|-58.77
|-38.84
|90.47
|68.74
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-6.52
|7.89
|12.01
|-9.49
|-26.00
|59.13
|86.38
|Alpex Solar
|-7.48
|-6.65
|-32.22
|-41.16
|25.66
|27.86
|15.89
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.89
|-12.93
|-4.18
|-6.75
|22.92
|56.55
|103.46
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|-5.79
|-16.64
|-16.50
|-43.70
|-36.49
|53.51
|102.92
|Rishabh Instruments
|-2.83
|1.83
|-2.67
|-8.99
|96.44
|-2.69
|-1.62
Over the last one year, Akanksha Power and Infrastructure has declined 19.58% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Akanksha Power and Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|73.25
|71.4
|10
|74.92
|72.91
|20
|74.45
|73.55
|50
|71.99
|74.23
|100
|78.07
|78.11
|200
|87.91
|86.29
In the latest quarter, Akanksha Power and Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Akanksha Power and Infrastructure fact sheet for more information
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40104MH2008PLC184149 and registration number is 184149. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akanksha Power and Infrastructure is ₹69.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Akanksha Power and Infrastructure is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure is ₹136.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure are ₹70.00 and ₹67.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akanksha Power and Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure is ₹133.75 and 52-week low of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure is ₹63.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Akanksha Power and Infrastructure has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, -10.6% for the past month, -9.61% over 3 months, -23.6% over 1 year, 2.25% across 3 years, and 1.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure are 26.01 and 1.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.