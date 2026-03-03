Facebook Pixel Code
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

AKANKSHA POWER AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.60 Closed
1.75₹ 1.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:42 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.90₹70.00
₹69.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.00₹133.75
₹69.60
Open Price
₹67.90
Prev. Close
₹68.40
Volume
25,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure has gained 1.35% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -23.60%.

Akanksha Power and Infrastructure’s current P/E of 26.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure		-3.93-3.20-8.42-22.10-19.582.251.35
ABB India		-1.215.5517.1515.3117.5821.5831.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.757.607.17-2.9321.3333.2763.84
Siemens Energy India		2.2717.51-5.64-13.518.692.821.68
Waaree Energies		-12.57-14.80-14.97-18.0124.924.162.48
Premier Energies		-8.26-9.94-26.59-30.46-16.69-5.32-3.23
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-2.6318.4612.851.5045.4775.2350.34
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.77-9.45-23.26-15.22-15.22-5.35-3.25
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.75-9.55-19.78-18.82-2.67-0.90-0.54
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.21-16.08-24.262.2542.9241.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.96-12.05-8.54-12.61-12.61-4.39-2.66
Saatvik Green Energy		-9.85-14.68-9.49-19.50-19.50-6.98-4.25
Marine Electricals (India)		-1.08-3.64-12.988.3529.2471.5824.49
Ravindra Energy		-0.33-4.75-6.60-1.0732.3418.1410.52
Websol Energy Systems		-10.88-28.82-49.97-58.77-38.8490.4768.74
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-6.527.8912.01-9.49-26.0059.1386.38
Alpex Solar		-7.48-6.65-32.22-41.1625.6627.8615.89
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.89-12.93-4.18-6.7522.9256.55103.46
Servotech Renewable Power System		-5.79-16.64-16.50-43.70-36.4953.51102.92
Rishabh Instruments		-2.831.83-2.67-8.9996.44-2.69-1.62

Over the last one year, Akanksha Power and Infrastructure has declined 19.58% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Akanksha Power and Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).

Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
573.2571.4
1074.9272.91
2074.4573.55
5071.9974.23
10078.0778.11
20087.9186.29

Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Akanksha Power and Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Akanksha Power and Infrastructure fact sheet for more information

About Akanksha Power and Infrastructure

Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40104MH2008PLC184149 and registration number is 184149. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rabi Narayan Bastia
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bipin BihariDas Mohapatra
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Chaitali B Dasmohapatra
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manayil M Babunarayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gunasekaran S Kumar
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akanksha Power and Infrastructure is ₹69.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Akanksha Power and Infrastructure?

The Akanksha Power and Infrastructure is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure?

The market cap of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure is ₹136.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure are ₹70.00 and ₹67.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akanksha Power and Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure is ₹133.75 and 52-week low of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure is ₹63.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Akanksha Power and Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Akanksha Power and Infrastructure has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, -10.6% for the past month, -9.61% over 3 months, -23.6% over 1 year, 2.25% across 3 years, and 1.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure are 26.01 and 1.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Akanksha Power and Infrastructure News

