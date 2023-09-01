Follow Us

AK SPINTEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹125.00 Closed
0.851.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AK Spintex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.50₹131.20
₹125.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.00₹137.95
₹125.00
Open Price
₹125.00
Prev. Close
₹123.95
Volume
12,886

AK Spintex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1129.97
  • R2134.93
  • R3138.67
  • Pivot
    126.23
  • S1121.27
  • S2117.53
  • S3112.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.59124.23
  • 1061.33125.31
  • 2061.87124.69
  • 5062.86117.49
  • 10056.74107.18
  • 20061.9994.12

AK Spintex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46
2.429.630.3913.46-24.08323.8944.51

AK Spintex Ltd. Share Holdings

AK Spintex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About AK Spintex Ltd.

AK Spintex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17117RJ1994PLC008916 and registration number is 008916. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Chand Chhabra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Karwa
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Divya Parveen Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tilok Chand Chhabra
    Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Chhabra
    Director

FAQs on AK Spintex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AK Spintex Ltd.?

The market cap of AK Spintex Ltd. is ₹62.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AK Spintex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AK Spintex Ltd. is 8.21 and PB ratio of AK Spintex Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AK Spintex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AK Spintex Ltd. is ₹125.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AK Spintex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AK Spintex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AK Spintex Ltd. is ₹137.95 and 52-week low of AK Spintex Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

