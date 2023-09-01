What is the Market Cap of AK Spintex Ltd.? The market cap of AK Spintex Ltd. is ₹62.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AK Spintex Ltd.? P/E ratio of AK Spintex Ltd. is 8.21 and PB ratio of AK Spintex Ltd. is 2.06 as on .

What is the share price of AK Spintex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AK Spintex Ltd. is ₹125.00 as on .